Glucose Health, Inc. Fiscal 2021 Revenue Up 110% For Nine Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: "GLUC") ("Company") is pleased to highlight key financial information detailed in its Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Report, for the period ending September 30, 2021, posted at OTCMarkets.com.

Nine Month Fiscal 2021 Revenue of $759,498 vs. $361,256 for Nine Month Fiscal 2020 – an increase of 110%

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Revenue of $234,930 vs. $126,504 for Q3 Fiscal 2020 – an increase of 86%

Nine Month Fiscal 2021 Gross Profit of $279,748 vs. $165,265 for YTD Fiscal 2020 – an increase of 69%

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Gross Profit of $85,714 vs. $68,379 for Q3 Fiscal 2020 – an increase of 25%

GLUCODOWN® continues to enjoy increasingly popularity among consumers as evidenced by outstanding sales and reviews at Amazon. In total, many thousands of reviews have been published at Amazon, with seven of eight flavors of GLUCODOWN® receiving 4.5-star ratings. Additionally, all double-packs receive 4.5 and 5 star reviews. Customers most often identify health benefits and delicious taste, as the reasons for satisfaction with purchasing GLUCODOWN®.

Additionally, during this quarter, the Glucose Health, Inc. will provide a progress report regarding its enterprise value enhancing, intellectual property initiative, first referenced in the Company's January 4, 2021, press release.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

With a focus on creating delicious beverages nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, Glucose Health, Inc., the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN®, is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America. Introduced in the third quarter of 2018, the GLUCODOWN® brand has established itself as the market leader for an entirely new category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

