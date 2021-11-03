The First Official Grace and Frankie Book Hits Bookshelves Ahead of the Show's Final Season

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace and Frankie, the hit series starring real-life pals Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, and the longest running series in Netflix history, is calling it a wrap with its final season. But before they go, they are appropriately memorializing this pop culture moment with the release of the show's first official book.

The first official Grace and Frankie book, published today, is the emotional crutch you'll need when the show ends.

Grace and Frankie: A Guide to Best-Friendship and Not Giving a Damn,

published by Flashpoint Books on November 2, 2021, is the ultimate companion gift for Grace and Frankie fans. Featuring a foreword by show co-creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, this bright title is poised to be the gift book of the season—as well as the emotional crutch you'll need among the cheers and tears when the show ends in 2022.

"Flashpoint is grateful to partner with Grace and Frankie and Skydance Television to publish the first officially licensed book of this beloved series," says Kristin Mehus-Roe, Flashpoint publisher. "We created a book that captures the spirit of the show by celebrating its defining themes: the value of friendship and the thrill of reinvention at any age. We also included a few surprises, which may or may not include recipes for Frankie's infamous quesadilla-stuffed quesadilla and Grace's favorite way to eat a watermelon." Complete with quizzes, quotes, and Grace and Frankie's instantly recognizable "I don't give a crap" attitude, the book is what early readers are calling a "must-have" for fans of the show.

Grace and Frankie: A Guide to Best-Friendship and Not Giving a Damn is sure to be found on the holiday wish list of besties across the globe and is available everywhere books are sold beginning November 2, 2021.

Flashpoint™ is a dynamic publishing partner for cultural icons, individuals with influence, and beloved brands. An imprint of Girl Friday Books, we are headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Our team has decades of publishing and digital agency experience and are the magic behind luminous bestsellers from licenses including CNN, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, Sesame Street, and the Kurt Cobain estate. Learn more at GirlFridayProductions.com and FlashpointBooks.com.

