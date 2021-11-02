PackageFromSanta.com Celebrates 15 Magical Years Creating Personalized Santa Experiences

DETROIT, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen years ago, an inspired Michigan couple created a One-Stop-Shop for 'all things Santa' called PackageFromSanta.com , out of a desire to keep their son believing in the wonder of Santa. Fast forward to 2021, co-founders Dale and Carey Gruber have deployed over four million Santa calls and videos from their satellite Workshop in Michigan. Their ground-breaking technology allows parents to personalize seven Hollywood-quality videos and 32 themed calls from the real Santa, along with three personalized Santa letter packages chock-full of North Pole goodies that deliver to doorsteps within the continental U.S. and Canada.

According to longtime customer Charlie Stevens, "Every year for seven years running, my son starts checking the mail for his 'Red Box' the day after Thanksgiving. The Grubers really are the modern-day Mr. and Mrs. Claus, bringing so many years of joy to my family."

"Reflecting back on this 15-year legacy, Carey and I remain in awe of the millions of lives we have impacted through our labor of love," said Dale Gruber. "PackageFromSanta.com is poised to deliver a sleigh-full of magic that will inspire harmony and make children's hearts sing in 2021." . Their best-selling Platinum package contains new harmony-themed artwork coupled with an all-new, light activated sound player to fill the room with singing Elves and a jolly audio message from Santa.

With many families experiencing trying times, PackageFromSanta.com is also introducing Santa's Countdown to Christmas bundle. "What could be better than safe, shared, personalized experiences?" Carey Gruber said. "We've loaded Santa's bag with personalized calls, videos, Santa Letters, Nice List Guides and more, at no charge, as our business is inspired by love. It's extremely rewarding to give families in need lots of free ways to celebrate Christmas in 2021."

As parents, we realize children will only be young for so long. Our life's mission is to foster childhood innocence and ignite youthful imagination with the wonder, anticipation and joy of Santa at Christmas. Our One-Stop Shop delivers authenticity, personalization and customer service, while protecting each child's belief and the magic of Santa. Millions of families have experienced personalized calls, custom videos, letters from Santa and more from the real-bearded Santa via PackageFromSanta.com's website, iOS and Android Apps. Special deliveries from the North Pole that surprise and delight are available now for $16.95 (Gold), $26.95 (Silver) and $89.95 (Platinum).

