KX Insights Extends Real-time Analytics Power to Python and SQL Developers

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KX has announced a significant update to KX Insights, its cloud-first real-time data analytics platform, making the power of KX accessible and easy to use by developers. According to the research firm MarketsandMarkets, the streaming analytics market is expected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2020 to USD 38.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.2%. This reflects an evolution in the data analytics landscape whereby business value is increasingly being driven by shortening the decision-making window as well as deriving insights from enormous, stored data volumes.

For Python developers and data scientists, this latest release makes it easy to leverage the best-in-class performance of KX through a truly Python-first interface. Analyst company SlashData has recently published that there are 8.2 million developers in the world who code using Python, exceeding the number of Java developers. OpenAPI allows KX Insights to work seamlessly with an extensive range of environments and languages, enabling more developers to utilize the power of real-time analytics. Additionally, ANSI SQL and PostgreSQL support enable a wider audience to leverage their existing knowledge and tools around business intelligence, data integration and data science.

KX's research shows that 95% of organizations using data extensively see themselves investing more in real-time analytics. Nevertheless, this same survey found that half of organizations feel their current tools only make them 'somewhat prepared' or 'not prepared at all' to take advantage of real-time data to drive decisions. This underscores the need for organizations to work with a technology partner that can help them capitalize on their current tools and skills to bridge this gap and ensure speed to business value from their investments.

"More and more organizations are realizing the significant business value to be gained from acting on real-time insights derived from the analysis of data created in the moment and enriched by the context of vast historic data," says Gerry Buggy, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at KX. "With our recent update, a broad range of developers can harness all the power of KX Insights while benefiting from the flexibility and efficiency of running applications in a cloud environment."

Capable of running natively on all leading hyper-scale cloud platforms, as well as on premise and in hybrid deployments, KX Insights offers not only the scalability of the cloud, but also an expansive catalogue of microservices that enable the rapid, flexible deployment of new data-driven applications. With advanced data management features, integration with cloud services and support for real-time data visualizations, developers can easily build powerful, cloud-based real-time analytics applications. Out-of-the-box support for Kubernetes, SQL and Python delivers interoperability with other services and applications including database systems, visualization packages and business intelligence solutions. KX Insights is available now to existing customers via an update and for new customers. For more information go to https://kx.com/kx-insights/

About KX

KX, the leading technology for real-time continuous intelligence, is part of FD Technologies plc, a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight and foresight to drive organisations forward. KX Streaming Analytics, built on the kdb+ time-series database, is an industry leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 3,000 people worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508748/KX_Logo.jpg

Press contact:

KX

Paul Wooding

Hannah Cordner

pr@kx.com

+44 (0)28 3025 2242

View original content:

SOURCE KX