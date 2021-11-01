Two Renowned U.S. Cardiac Electrophysiology Professionals Join Implicity as Scientific Advisors Prof. Niraj Varma & Dr. Kevin Campbell will help guide the development of new products as the company expands capabilities and continues to lead innovation in remote monitoring and AI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, announced that renowned U.S. cardiac electrophysiology professionals Prof. Niraj Varma and Dr. Kevin Campbell have joined the leadership team in the role of Scientific Advisors. The two well-known clinicians will help guide the development of new products, capabilities, and services as the company deploys its innovative platform globally. They will support Implicity's mission to democratize remote cardiac monitoring and equip US facilities with cutting-edge innovation in remote monitoring for more effective patient care.



Prof. Niraj Varma, MD, Ph.D., is a Professor of Medicine and Consultant Electrophysiologist at the Cleveland Clinic who pioneered the use of remote monitoring technology of implantable devices. He led the landmark clinical trials and co-chaired the recommendations for clinical use. Prof. Varma received his doctorate from Oxford University and trained in cardiac clinical electrophysiology at Harvard Medical School. A dedicated researcher, he has received grants from the American Heart Association (AHA), a National Research Service Award, and industry funding for studies of innovative technology. Prof. Niraj Varma is a reviewer for several leading medical journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Circulation, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Heart Rhythm, PACE , and Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology.

Dr. Campbell, MD, FACC, is an internationally recognized cardiologist specializing in diagnosing and treating heart rhythm disorders. In addition, he's the former CEO of PaceMate, a cloud-based software platform for remote cardiac care management. Dr. Campbell completed his training in Cardiology at Duke University Medical Center and has collaborated with some of the world's most distinguished researchers throughout his career. The author of two books and contributor to U.S. News & World Report, Fox News Channel, and other nationally recognized media outlets, Campbell currently practices cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology in Melbourne, Florida, with Health First Medical Group. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and has held numerous leadership roles with the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS).

"We're thrilled to welcome these two impressive experts who bring with them a wealth of knowledge and insights that will no doubt add tremendous value as we expand our footprint globally and continue to lead innovation in remote monitoring and artificial intelligence. Based on their field-based feedback, our development and R&D teams will be able to improve our AI-based technology and our data management solutions to provide the best patient-care options to electrophysiologists and device nurses worldwide," said Dr. Arnaud Rosier, CEO & co-founder of Implicity.

Implicity is a digital medtech providing a remote monitoring and research platform used by Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities and cardiac electrophysiology centers to deliver high-quality care for their patients with connected Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices. On this platform, Implicity aggregates normalizes and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers. Furthermore, Implicity carries out R&D on AI-based algorithms aiming at improving patient care and serving the future of preventive medicine. Implicity has been the first private company authorized to access the Health Data Hub, one of largest databases of patients with heart diseases in the world, supporting the development of its AI solutions. Implicity covers more than 45,000 patients in over 70 medical facilities across Europe and the United States. To learn more visit: www.implicity.com

