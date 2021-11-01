The 91-year-old Steel Tube Institute (STI) names Dale L. Crawford as the next Executive Director in conjunction with the upcoming retirement of Joseph G. Anderson.

The Steel Tube Institute - Dale Crawford to Succeed Joseph Anderson as Executive Director of the Institute The 91-year-old Steel Tube Institute (STI) names Dale L. Crawford as the next Executive Director in conjunction with the upcoming retirement of Joseph G. Anderson.

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tube Institute's Executive Committee approved a succession plan to name Dale L. Crawford as the next Executive Director of the Steel Tube Institute following the planned retirement of Joseph Aderson. Dale has been serving as the Director over the Institute's Conduit Division since May 2017, and he will continue in the Conduit Committee leadership role in addition to his responsibilities as the STI Executive Director. Effective immediately, Dale will begin the transition into the Executive Director role.

Dale L. Crawford, Director of Steel Conduit for the Steel Tube Institute (STI). Dale has been named as the next Executive Director of STI in conjunction with the upcoming retirement of Joseph Anderson.

The Steel Tube Institute (STI) names Dale L. Crawford as the next Executive Director as Joseph Anderson plans to retire.

Joseph Anderson, who has carried dual roles of Executive Director and Hollow Structural Sections (HSS) Director, will continue to lead the HSS Committee through the end of 2022. During the transition period, an executive search for Anderson's replacement as HSS Director will take place.

"We are excited about this next step in the leadership of the Steel Tube Institute. Joseph Anderson has led the Institute to several years of growth with focused management," said Glenn Baker of Searing Industries, President of STI and Member Chairman of the Executive Board. "We are set up for success for years to come with Dale Crawford's promotion and an ability to continue to benefit from Joseph's knowledge through this succession plan."

Dale graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration from Weber State University and with an MBA from Utah State University. He also completed additional graduate coursework in marketing from the University of Cincinnati, professional coursework in Business Strategy from MIT's Sloan School of Management, and in Non-Profit Financial Stewardship from Harvard's Kennedy School. Dale is a Certified LEED Green Associate (LEED GA) by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Prior to joining STI, Dale spent his career in various marketing and business development roles in the electrical distribution industry. Dale enjoys spending time with his wife and two children.

"I'm honored to take the reins of such a storied and critical trade association," states Crawford. "I look forward to working with all of our member companies to advocate and promote the many end-use products we represent. I especially want to thank Joseph Anderson for his leadership of the Institute and the personal mentorship that he has extended to me over the past few years. I will forever be grateful for the guidance, steel industry background, and personal connections that Joseph has provided."

Joseph Anderson was named the Executive Director of the Steel Tube Institute in 2015, after having joined STI in April 2014 as the HSS Director. Before joining STI, Joseph served in various positions during his 32 years in the Service Center sector.

About The Steel Tube Institute

The Steel Tube Institute was formed in 1930 when a group of manufacturers joined forces to promote and market steel tubing. Their goal was to mount a cooperative effort that would improve manufacturing techniques and inform customers about their products' utility, versatility, and competitive advantages. This, along with providing a forum for the discussion of issues impacting the industry, remains the focus of the Institute's efforts. Learn more at steeltubeinstitute.org.

Steel Tube Institute (PRNewsfoto/Steel Tube Institute)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steel Tube Institute