Pet Supplies Plus Unleashes New Consumer-Oriented Loyalty Program

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the nation's leading pet retail franchise, has announced the roll out of their new and improved loyalty program – Pet Supplies Plus Rewards. Free to enroll, this new program will give neighbors the freedom and flexibility to redeem their points for Rewards to use on products and brands they trust most for their pets.

Member benefits include earning points with every purchase, opportunities to earn bonus points, access to members-only pricing, early and exclusive access to new products and events and a surprise on their pet's birthday or adoption day. All members will also have access to a personalized Member Dashboard where they can track and redeem points and discover content specially tailored for them and their pet(s).

Neighbors will earn five points for every dollar spent, with the chance to earn additional points during promotions. For every 1,000 points earned, neighbors can redeem a $5 Reward in the form of a coupon that can be used on any product at Pet Supplies Plus. All Rewards will come in $5 increments. Neighbors can earn bonus points by completing activities on their Member Dashboard, and additional Rewards are earned by making repeated product purchases within the same brand.

"When we were looking at ways to improve our loyalty program, we wanted to put the power back in the hands of our neighbors," said Chris Rowland, Chief Executive Officer of Pet Supplies Plus. "Here at Pet Supplies Plus, we are community-based in nature, so our goal was to create an interactive and engaging program that benefits and rewards neighbors whenever they shop at our local stores."

All members enrolled in the existing Preferred Pet Club and Neighbor Rewards Program will automatically be transitioned into the Pet Supplies Plus Rewards program upon accepting the Terms & Conditions of Pet Supplies Plus Rewards, which can be completed by logging into their account online. For neighbors looking to enroll, they can do so here.

Preferred Pet Club and the Neighbor Rewards Program are being retired with the rollout of Pet Supplies Plus Rewards, but the benefits of both programs, including members-only pricing and earning free product, will be incorporated into Pet Supplies Plus Rewards.

