Microsol Resources discusses Digital Transformation through BIM with Dodge Data & Analytics

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, Microsol Resources will be moderating a discussion with Dodge Data & Analytics about their new research, done in partnership with Autodesk that demonstrates that the use of building information management (BIM) plays a pivotal role in a company's overall path toward digital transformation. This new study published by Dodge Data & Analytics has concluded that stronger BIM use on architectural projects results in higher client satisfaction. The findings set out in the free Accelerating Digital Transformation Through BIM SmartMarket Report, offer an overview of how architects, engineers, and contractors use BIM and its associated workflows.

Join Anna Liza Montenegro of Microsol Resources & Dr. Donna Laquidara-Carr of Dodge Data & Analytics on Nov 9 at 1 pm ET

The design and construction industry is in the process of digital transformation. New tools and technologies are helping to improve project delivery and make projects more profitable, sustainable, and safer. Anna Liza Montenegro of Microsol Resources in a dialogue with Dr. Donna Laquidara-Carr of Dodge Data & Analytics will discuss the findings of the study in a virtual event at CE Strong, a continuing education platform hosted by The Architect's Newspaper which highlights the latest innovations in construction and design.

They will take a detailed look at:

How architects, engineers, and contractors are using BIM and data-driven BIM activities

How the industry is collaborating using BIM, the specific benefits that each type of company achieves from their use of BIM

Degree of satisfaction with BIM use by other members of projects team

Benchmark of where the industry stands currently in the process of digital transformation

Use of emerging design intelligence tools, innovative construction methods, new technologies for the jobsite, and smart building technologies.

This event is open to all but recommended for technology leaders from architecture, engineering, and construction firms including CIOs, CTOs, VP of Information Technology, IT Directors, BIM Managers, CAD Managers, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) Managers. By attending, you can receive 1 AIA continuing education unit. You can register here.

