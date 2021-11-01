Hankook Tire to Provide Two Original Equipment Fitments for 2022 Nissan Frontier - 2022 Nissan Frontier to be equipped with Hankook Dynapro HT and Dynapro AT2 tires produced at Hankook's Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces that it will supply Nissan's next generation 2022 Frontier with two fitments: the premium all-season Dynapro HT in the size P265/70R16 and the all-terrain Dynapro AT2 in size 265/70R17. Both fitments will be produced at Hankook Tire's Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tenn.

Optimized for all-season functionality and highway performance, the premium Dynapro HT provides drivers with longer tread wear, improved traction and low rolling resistance. Featuring a snow kerf, multi-depth lateral lugs, and button and semi-solid ribs, the Dynapro HT is also built for improved traction in snow. Its unique cap tread is engineered with an optimized compound to provide longer mileage and its wide tread increases grip for better highway handling improved rolling resistance.

Offering a superior blend of all-around performance, the Dynapro AT2 ensures stronger traction in wet, dry, and off-road conditions while decreasing road noise and increasing ride comfort. Its 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating also provides strong traction in severe winter conditions. The Dynapro AT2 boasts a longer tread life thanks to a wider, more advanced footprint resulting in more evenly distributed stress and uniform wear.

The all-new Frontier design combines aggressive, modern style and features best-in-class 310 horsepower and shift-on-the-fly 4WD. Featuring a powerful front end with a massive grille, chiseled hood and precision interlocking headlights as well as a 9-inch color touchscreen, standard Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM, the 2022 Frontier can take drivers from a workweek in the city to a weekend off-roading adventure. The 2022 Frontier is also the first-ever Nissan to feature Intelligent Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Off-Road Mode.

"As the 2022 Nissan Frontier seeks to provide drivers with versatile on-and-off road performance, the Hankook Dynapro HT and Dynapro AT2 are the perfect fitments for the job," said Jeongho Park, senior vice president, Hankook OE Division. "While the Dynapro HT provides drivers with balanced on-road performance, our Dynapro AT2 gives drivers on-road comfort with added all-terrain capabilities."

"We are pleased to provide Nissan with two fitments for the redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier," said Moonwha Hong, vice president of OE development, Hankook Tire. "With their strong traction, excellent winter performance and superior comfort, the Dynapro HT and Dynapro AT2 will complement the Frontier's on-and-off road capabilities and aggressive, modern look."

Hankook Tire has been an original equipment supplier for Nissan since 2013 and has provided fitments for popular models such as the Altima, Pathfinder, Sentra and Rogue. As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Hankook aims to continue investing heavily in R&D to develop industry-leading OE products.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

