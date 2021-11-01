eCapital Hires Brian Cuttic As Managing Director, Asset-Based Lending

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading capital solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses in North America and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has named Brian Cuttic Managing Director, Asset Based Lending (ABL). He brings over three decades of experience to the role and will be instrumental in serving the ABL needs of small and medium-sized businesses across North America.

Brian Cuttic, Managing Director, Asset Based Lending at eCapital

Cuttic joins the company from Synovus Bank in the southeast, where he developed an ABL program and was instrumental is overseeing significant growth. Before that, he was part of the founding senior management team that started Veritas Financial Partners, which was sold to the White Oak Group in 2019. He also held senior positions in ABL at First Capital and Capital Business Credit, both in Atlanta.

"Brian has the skills and experience to drive eCapital forward in the ABL space and increases the range of diverse finance solutions we offer our partners," said Dave Ciccolo, CEO Commercial Finance at eCapital. "We are excited to have Brian as part of the eCapital family and lead and expand this focus area."

eCapital's ABL focus will complement the ABL financing services provided through its rapidly growing subsidiary Gerber Finance.

About eCapital Corp.

eCapital Corp. is committed to supporting small and middle-market companies in the United States, Canada, and the UK by accelerating their access to capital through financial solutions like invoice factoring, factoring lines of credit, and asset-based lending. Through its Commercial Finance and Freight Factoring divisions and its portfolio companies Advantedge Commercial Finance Ltd. and Gerber Finance, Inc., eCapital offers capital solutions to a broad set of industries. Based in Miami, Florida, eCapital is an innovative leader in providing flexible, customized cash flow to businesses. For more information about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.

