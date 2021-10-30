Track Stars Aliya Rogers and Raevyn Rogers join One Body Networking, Inc. and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for Blood Drive/Fun Run on Saturday, October 30

Track Stars Aliya Rogers and Raevyn Rogers join One Body Networking, Inc. and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for Blood Drive/Fun Run on Saturday, October 30

One Body Networking, Inc.

WHAT: Blood Drive/Fun Run presented by One Body Networking Inc. in partnership with Lone Star College & Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

WHEN: Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Lone Star College Houston North, 4141 Victory Dr., Houston, Texas 77088

WHY: Blood donations are critically low leading into the holiday season. This fun event will raise awareness of the need to donate blood to save lives.

WHO

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turn er

Dragon Track Star Aliya Rogers

Lonestar College Houston North Victory

Former MLB Player Trinidad Hubbard

Dragons Youth Track and Field

Kroger Houston President Joe Kelley

Coca Cola Southwest Director of Public Affairs Morris Smith

McDonald's owner Steve McKinney

City of Houston Health Department

Burns BBQ

Janice Weaver , President & Founder, One Body Networking , Inc.

Students, community leaders & guests

VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES

Special Appearance by U.S. Olympic Track Star Raevyn Rogers, 800-Meter Bronze Medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Fun Run/Walk

Donors giving blood

COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing

About One Body Networking, Inc.

One Body Networking Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is built around paying it forward by hosting blood drives. The successful first annual blood drive was held at the Texas Women's Empowerment Foundation. Since then, One Body Networking, Inc. has continued hosting its official blood drive tour throughout Houston with various non-profit and educational institutions. Our motto is, "It's in your blood to save a life. We are many members, but One Body." For more information, visit https://onebodynetworking.org .

