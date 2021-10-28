Standard Motor Products, Inc. Appoints Anthony Cristello as Vice President of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that Anthony Cristello has been named the Vice President of Investor Relations for the Company.

Mr. Cristello will be responsible for the planning and management of the Company's global investor relations and corporate communications activities. In doing so, Mr. Cristello will continuously monitor and enhance the Company's corporate messaging strategy to its investors and the financial community, provide targets for outreach, report on industry trends and new regulations, and support the executive team with business development and government affairs.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Tony to our Company. With a strong track record of success in developing and fostering relationships within the financial community, combined with his long-standing intimate knowledge of the industry, Tony will provide an immediate impact in enhancing our investor relations and communications programs, which will be invaluable as we execute our corporate strategy. On behalf of our Board of Directors and all of SMP, we look forward to working with Tony."

Mr. Cristello joins the Company with over 20 years of experience with financial planning, modeling, and corporate evaluation. Most recently, Mr. Cristello was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for All States Ag Parts where he was responsible for strategic growth, which included corporate planning for M&A activity. Mr. Cristello also held senior corporate development roles at Omega Environmental Technologies and Copart, Inc., as well as serving as the Head of Consumer Research Group at BB&T Capital Markets with coverage in the auto parts segment. Mr. Cristello earned a Bachelor's Degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

