Primis Financial Corp. Reports Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations of $0.25 for the Third Quarter of 2021

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.  Earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.16 on a basic and diluted basis, compared to $0.42 basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $23.6 million compared to $14.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.97 basic and $0.96 diluted, compared to $0.59 basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

As previously disclosed, on September 23, 2021, Primis Bank announced that it entered into an agreement with Southern Trust Mortgage ("STM"), whereby STM intends to purchase all of the Bank's common membership interests and a portion of the Bank's preferred interests in STM for a combination of cash and a promissory note. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.  At closing, STM will continue to be a borrower of the Bank, but the Bank will no longer be a minority owner of STM.  The Company will also no longer accrue earnings related to the Bank's common membership interests in STM. The Company recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $2.9 million related to the transaction in the third quarter of 2021. The investment in STM has been classified as a discontinued operation and prior period financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the impact of the transaction.

The Board of Directors also announced and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021.  This is Primis' fortieth consecutive quarterly dividend.

Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2021

  • Net income from continuing operations totaled $6.2 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were $3.45 billion, an increase of 9.5% versus the year ago period.
  • Gross loans, excluding PPP, balances grew an annualized 24% during the third quarter of 2021.
  • Total deposits increased to $2.81 billion at September 30, 2021, higher by 26.7% compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased to $535.7 million or 19.1% of total deposits while time deposits continued shrinking to 13.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2021.
  • Net income from continuing operations, pre-tax pre-provision earnings from continuing operations(1) and pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings from continuing operations(1) were $6.2 million, $8.5 million and $8.5 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021, versus $8.8 million, $7.2 million and $7.2 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Return on average assets from continuing operations of 0.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 versus 1.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • Operating return on average assets from continuing operations (1) of 0.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 versus 1.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations(1) and pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations (1) of 0.98% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.86%, in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 versus a negative provision of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP balances) of 1.40% at September 30, 2021 versus 1.52% at June 30, 2021 and 1.18% at September 30, 2020.
  • Cost of deposits declined to 0.45% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.50% for the second quarter of 2021 and 0.80% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Book value per share of $16.63 and tangible book value per share(1) of $12.28 at September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $0.67 and $0.75, respectively, from a year ago despite a significant build in the allowance for credit losses and $0.40 in dividends paid over the last twelve months.

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our efforts over the last year or so to build stronger commercial lending teams and niche lines of business paid off during the quarter as we posted very strong loan growth.  Additionally, our pipelines encourage us about the coming quarters that we can sustain growth rates that can rapidly put our excess liquidity to work with only minimal levels of incremental operating expenses.  We continue to search for niche lines of business on the deposit and loan side that can augment our long-term growth rates and are pleased to announce our entry into Life Insurance Premium Finance.  During the quarter we recruited a team of sales, technology and operations leaders with substantial experience in the sector to rapidly build a division focused on this top tier asset."

Commenting on the Company's digital bank development, Mr. Zember stated, "On November 15 of this year, we are rolling out our digital bank to consumers with full checking and savings offerings.  This initial offering will be directed towards 'family and friends' until late December when we will begin offering the digital bank in a much broader sense.  Development on expanded consumer and full commercial deposit services are already underway and likely something that we will introduce during the first quarter."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased 6.5% to $23.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $21.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.  The Company's reported net interest margin for the third quarter was 2.87% compared to 2.80% in the second quarter of 2021.  Net PPP fee income recognized was $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 versus $1.8 million for the prior quarter.  Excluding net PPP fees, net interest income was $20.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 versus $20.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.8%.  Net interest margin excluding the effects of PPP loans(1) was 2.66% in the third quarter of 2021, down eleven basis points from 2.77% linked-quarter.  Net interest margin, excluding the effects of PPP loans, continues to be negatively impacted by unusually high cash balances at the Bank.  Average balances of cash and equivalents were $675.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $563.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Yield on loans for the third quarter of 2021, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 4.35%(1) compared to 4.46%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.  Efforts to improve the momentum on loan production and core loan growth has resulted in better results with very little impact to overall loan yields.  Management believes it can continue to achieve its robust loan growth goals without substantial dilution to overall portfolio yields and without subjecting the company to increased interest rate risk.

The Company's efforts on deposit sales and growth continue to focus on growth in lower cost deposit types.  Management has continued to adjust deposit rates lower throughout the current interest rate environment and believes some small additional savings can be achieved.  Management believes additional savings can be achieved in the overall cost of funds but wants to stay slightly ahead of its peers and continue driving outsized increases in total deposits, believing that the momentum on loan growth and lending strategies will use the liquidity in short order.

Noninterest Income

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, Primis had non-interest income of $2.7 million, compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.  This excludes the pre-tax charge of approximately $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 and equity gains in prior periods related to STM which are now recorded in discontinued operations.  Recoveries related to acquisition-related previously charged-off loans and investment securities also increased $257 thousand from the second quarter of 2021 to $481 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $16.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $17.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.  Included in noninterest expense is unfunded commitment reserve recovery in the third quarter of 2021 of $470 thousand and reserve for unfunded commitment expense of $149 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.  Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $17.4 million, an increase of $120 thousand from the second quarter of 2021.

As the Company progresses in to 2022, management believes that incremental increases in noninterest expense will include the costs of the new digital banking effort as well as a slower build on leadership roles that has occurred in 2021.  Repositioning some existing positions, consolidating some of its branch infrastructure and several other strategies are anticipated to offset some of the known increases and hold the overall growth rate to low single digits.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans outstanding increased to $2.31 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.29 billion at June 30, 2021 and decreased from $2.52 billion at September 30, 2020.  Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding have increased $122.1 million since June 30, 2021, a growth rate of 5.9% or approximately 24% annualized.  An intense focus on building credit relationships, increased traction with new loan officers that joined early this year and increasing momentum from our Panacea Division all contributed to growth this quarter.  The Company believes these factors will continue to drive loan growth at mid-teens or higher rates through the end of 2022.

The Company ended the third quarter of 2021 with $7.0 million of loans on deferral, or 0.3% of total loans excluding PPP loans, down from $26.0 million of loans on deferral at June 30, 2021.  Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were 0.47% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.43% of total assets at June 30, 2021.  Loans rated substandard or doubtful increased $4.1 million in the third quarter versus the linked-quarter, primarily due to the downgrade of one relationship.

The allowance for credit losses was $30.4 million at September 30, 2021, down 2.8% from $31.3 million at June 30, 2021 and up 17.9% from $25.8 million at September 30, 2020.  The Company recorded a provision of $1.1 million in the third quarter, primarily as a result of robust loan growth for the quarter.  As a percentage of loans (excluding PPP), the allowance declined to 1.40% at the end of the third quarter of 2021 versus 1.52% as of June 30, 2021 due to improving economic fundamentals.  Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 34 basis points in the third quarter of 2021 versus net recoveries of ten basis points in the prior quarter.  Net charge-offs in the third quarter were largely driven by the write-off of loans rated doubtful in the second quarter of 2021 for which reserves had already been established.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $2.81 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.75 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.22 billion at September 30, 2020.  The Company continues to aggressively pursue improvement in the funding mix with an emphasis on core deposits.  During the quarter, CDs declined by $14.0 million while core deposits (demand, NOW, money market and savings) increased $70.0 million linked-quarter.  Time deposits represented approximately 13% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, down from 14% at June 30, 2021 and 25% at September 30, 2020.

Shareholders' Equity

Book value per share as of September 30, 2021 was $16.63, an increase of $0.04 since June 30, 2021 and $0.67 since September 30, 2020.  Tangible book value per share(1) at the end of the third quarter of 2021 was $12.28, an increase of $0.06 since June 30, 2021 and $0.75 since September 30, 2020.  Shareholder's equity was $408.6 million, or 11.8% of total assets at September 30, 2021.  Tangible common equity(1) at September 30, 2021 was $301.9 million, or 9.02% of tangible assets(1).

Panacea Financial Division Update

During the third quarter, the Bank's Panacea Financial Division ("Panacea" or the "Division") saw a forty percent linked-quarter increase in consumer loan and deposit applications which led to accelerating growth, including early momentum within its recently launched Practice Solutions division. Also during the quarter, Panacea announced partnerships with three national and state medical associations. Additionally, Panacea launched its In-Training Medical/Dental School Loan Refinance product which allows physicians and dentists that are in training the opportunity to refinance their student debt at a lower interest rate, while benefiting from affordable monthly payments during training. The Division is on track to expand to veterinarians by November 30, 2021 and, when combined with the expiration of the forbearance period under the CARES Act on January 31, 2022 related to student loans, the Division is optimistic for robust consumer growth in 2022. Panacea closed its first commercial loans in September within its Practice Solutions division and is actively recruiting experienced commercial healthcare bankers and a credit team with deep industry subject matter expertise. Lastly, the Panacea Financial Foundation awarded $25,000 in scholarships to five underrepresented minority medical students during the third quarter of 2021. Importantly, on October 22, 2021, the Internal Revenue Service granted the Panacea Financial Foundation tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) which allows the Foundation to raise additional donations from organizations, customers, and other external parties who also share in their passion for strengthening the underrepresented ethnic and racial minority pipeline of doctors. More information can be found at www.panaceafinancial.com.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of September 30, 2021, Primis had $3.45 billion in total assets, $2.31 billion in total loans and $2.81 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled net income from continuing operations adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings from continuing operations; operating return on average assets from continuing operations; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations; operating return on average equity from continuing operations; operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations; operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations; tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and net interest margin excluding PPP loans are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature.  Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business.  A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items table.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis.  Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its recently established Panacea Financial Division and announced new digital bank; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.  Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items"in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.


Primis Financial Corp.   


















Financial Highlights (unaudited)


















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For Three Months Ended:


Variance - 3Q 2021 vs.



For Nine Months Ended:


Variance























Selected Performance Ratios:

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020


2Q 2021


3Q 2020



3Q 2021

3Q 2020


YTD



Return on average assets from continuing operations

0.72%

1.05%

1.06%

0.91%

0.83%


(34)

bps

(12)

bps

0.94%

0.35%


59

bps


Operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1)

0.72%

1.05%

1.08%

0.58%

0.83%


(34)


(12)



0.94%

0.55%


39



Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1)

0.98%

0.86%

1.29%

1.23%

1.30%


12


(31)



1.02%

1.43%


(41)



Return on average equity from continuing operations

6.01%

8.81%

8.57%

7.19%

6.74%


(280)


(73)



7.77%

2.71%


506



Operating return on average equity from continuing operations(1)

6.01%

8.81%

8.73%

4.57%

6.74%


(280)


(73)



7.77%

4.20%


356



Operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations(1)

8.13%

12.03%

12.00%

6.32%

9.37%


(390)


(124)



10.60%

5.87%


473



Cost of funds


0.57%

0.66%

0.78%

0.93%

0.83%


(9)


(26)



0.68%

1.05%


(37)



Net interest margin

2.87%

2.80%

3.41%

3.58%

3.18%


7


(31)



3.02%

3.27%


(25)



Gross loans to deposits

82.46%

83.11%

88.95%

100.32%

113.86%


(1)

pts

(31)

pts


82.46%

113.86%


(31)

pts


Efficiency ratio from continuing operations

65.25%

71.24%

66.20%

59.75%

60.08%


(6)


517



67.46%

65.36%


210



Operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations(1)

65.25%

71.24%

65.47%

59.75%

60.08%


(6)


517



67.46%

58.21%


925























Per Share Data:



















Earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic

$             0.25

$             0.36

$             0.35

$             0.29

$             0.27


(30.57)

%

(7.41)

%


$          0.96

$          0.32


200.00

%


Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Basic 

$           (0.09)

$             0.06

$             0.04

$             0.08

$             0.13


(249.58)

%

(169.23)



$          0.01

$          0.27


(96.30)



Earnings per share - Basic

$             0.16

$             0.42

$             0.40

$             0.37

$             0.40


(61.93)

%

(60.00)



$          0.97

$          0.59


64.41



Earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted

$             0.25

$             0.36

$             0.34

$             0.29

$             0.27


(30.10)


(6.71)



$          0.95

$          0.32


196.88



Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Diluted 

$           (0.09)

$             0.06

$             0.04

$             0.08

$             0.12


(250.59)


(178.02)



$          0.01

$          0.27


(96.30)



Earnings per share - Diluted

$             0.16

$             0.42

$             0.38

$             0.37

$             0.39


(61.67)

%

(59.32)



$          0.96

$          0.59


62.71



Book value per share

$           16.63

$           16.59

$           16.22

$           16.03

$           15.96


0.24


4.20



$        16.63

$        15.96


4.20



Tangible book value per share(1)

$           12.28

$           12.22

$           11.84

$           11.60

$           11.53


0.49


6.50



$        12.28

$        11.53


6.50



Cash dividend per share

$             0.10

$             0.10

$             0.10

$             0.10

$             0.10


-


-



$          0.30

$          0.30


-



Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

24,474,104

24,450,916

24,349,884

24,272,312

24,270,455


0.09


0.84



24,425,416

24,228,543


0.81



Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

24,634,384

24,616,824

24,509,052

24,401,037

24,375,383


0.07


1.06



24,582,680

24,349,995


0.96



Shares outstanding at end of period

24,574,619

24,537,269

24,532,795

24,368,612

24,368,853


0.15

%

0.84

%


24,574,619

24,368,853


0.84

%






















Asset Quality Ratios:


















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees

0.47%

0.43%

0.41%

0.47%

0.53%


5

bps

(5)

bps

0.47%

0.53%


(5)

bps


Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.34%

(0.10%)

0.01%

0.13%

(0.02%)


44


37



0.00%

0.00%


-



Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.31%

1.37%

1.46%

1.49%

1.02%


(5)


29



1.31%

1.02%


29



Allowance for credit losses to total loans  (excluding PPP loans)

1.40%

1.52%

1.70%

1.71%

1.18%


(13)


21



1.40%

1.18%


22























Capital Ratios:



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

9.02%

9.12%

9.01%

9.49%

9.22%


(10)

bps

(20)

bps







Leverage ratio (2)


9.15%

9.38%

9.61%

9.69%

9.28%


(23)


(13)









Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

13.85%

13.77%

13.64%

13.05%

12.58%


9


127









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (2)

14.31%

14.23%

14.11%

13.52%

13.03%


8


128









Total risk-based capital ratio(2)

19.60%

19.52%

19.48%

19.58%

18.87%


8


73

















































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.


















(2)September 30, 2021 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.















Primis Financial Corp.   











(Dollars in thousands)

As Of :


Variance - 3Q 2021 vs.















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020


2Q 2021


3Q 2020


Assets 












Cash and cash equivalents

$       650,746

$       620,839

$       480,280

$       196,185

$       149,272


4.82

%

 NM 

%

Investment securities-available for sale

206,821

201,977

170,216

153,233

157,896


2.40


30.99


Investment securities-held to maturity

26,412

28,669

33,180

40,721

49,323


(7.87)


(46.45)


Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

2,314,584

2,286,355

2,391,529

2,440,496

2,523,709


1.23


(8.29)


Allowance for credit losses

(30,386)

(31,265)

(34,893)

(36,345)

(25,779)


(2.81)


17.87



Net loans


2,284,198

2,255,090

2,356,636

2,404,151

2,497,930


1.29


(8.56)


Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank

15,521

15,521

15,521

16,927

16,927


-


(8.31)


Equity method investment in mortgage affiliate - held for sale

9,750

12,649

13,912

12,652

13,238


(22.92)


(26.35)


Preferred investment in mortgage affiliate - held for sale

300

300

300

300

300


-


-


Preferred investment in mortgage affiliate 

3,005

3,005

3,005

3,005

3,005


-


-


Bank premises and equipment, net

30,686

30,099

30,076

30,306

30,679


1.95


0.02


Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,331

6,386

6,947

7,511

7,033


(0.86)


(9.98)


Intangible assets


106,757

107,098

107,439

107,780

108,122


(0.32)


(1.26)


Bank-owned life insurance

66,336

65,949

65,569

65,409

65,015


0.59


2.03


Other real estate owned

1,312

1,274

2,255

3,078

5,388


2.98


(75.65)


Deferred tax assets, net

13,571

14,442

14,702

14,646

14,477


(6.03)


(6.26)


Accrued interest receivable

13,643

13,028

18,197

19,998

21,076


4.72


(35.27)


Other assets


17,028

18,825

12,235

12,771

14,892


(7.95)


16.36



Total assets

$    3,452,417

$    3,395,151

$    3,330,470

$    3,088,673

$    3,154,573


1.70

%

9.45

%














Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Demand deposits


$       535,706

$       525,244

$       511,611

$       440,674

$       467,581


1.99

%

14.57

%

NOW accounts


921,667

912,666

821,746

714,752

472,553


0.99


95.04


Money market accounts

758,259

714,759

713,968

603,318

534,899


6.09


41.76


Savings accounts

216,470

209,441

202,488

183,814

179,756


3.36


20.42


Time deposits


374,965

388,954

438,773

490,048

561,685


(3.60)


(33.24)


    Total deposits


2,807,067

2,751,064

2,688,586

2,432,606

2,216,474


2.04


26.65


Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term

13,348

12,521

16,445

16,065

16,181


6.60


(17.51)


Federal Home Loan Bank advances

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000


-


-


PPPLF Advances

-

-

-

-

283,906


-


(100.00)


Subordinated notes

95,442

95,404

95,367

115,329

115,378


0.04


(17.28)


Operating lease liabilities

7,000

7,014

7,629

8,238

7,800


(0.20)


(10.26)


Other liabilities


20,931

22,208

24,457

25,881

25,851


(5.75)


(19.03)



Total liabilities

3,043,788

2,988,211

2,932,484

2,698,119

2,765,590


1.86


10.06


Stockholders' equity

408,629

406,940

397,986

390,554

388,983


0.42


5.05



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    3,452,417

$    3,395,151

$    3,330,470

$    3,088,673

$    3,154,573


1.69

%

9.44

%














Tangible common equity(1)

$       301,872

$       299,842

$       290,547

$       282,774

$       280,861


0.68

%

7.48

%

Primis Financial Corp.   
















(Dollars in thousands)

For Three Months Ended:


Variance - 3Q 2021 vs.



For Nine Months Ended:


Variance



















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020


2Q 2021


3Q 2020



3Q 2021

3Q 2020


YTD

Interest and dividend income

$         27,801

$         26,631

$         30,308

$         31,919

$         28,707


4.39

%

(3.16)

%


$      84,740

$      85,860


(1.30)

Interest expense


4,594

4,831

5,353

6,265

5,709


(4.91)


(19.53)



14,778

19,874


(25.64)


Net interest income

23,207

21,800

24,955

25,654

22,998


6.45


0.91



69,962

65,986


6.03

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

1,085

(4,215)

(1,372)

3,101

2,000


(125.74)


(45.75)



(4,502)

16,349


(127.54)


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

22,122

26,015

26,327

22,553

20,998


(14.96)


5.35



74,464

49,637


50.02

Account maintenance and deposit service fees

1,843

1,784

1,817

1,700

1,633


3.31


12.86



5,444

4,820


12.95

Income from bank-owned life insurance

387

379

386

394

394


2.11


(1.78)



1,152

1,165


(1.12)

Realized losses on sales of investment securities

-

-

-

(620)

-


-


-



-

-


-

Recoveries on loans and securities charged-off prior to acquisition

481

224

79

3,793

288


114.73


67.01



784

2,707


(71.04)

Other 


(26)

229

220

129

130


(111.35)


(120.00)



423

574


(26.31)


Noninterest income

2,685

2,616

2,502

5,396

2,445


2.64


9.82



7,803

9,266


(15.79)

Employee compensation and benefits

9,032

8,810

9,372

9,211

7,817


2.52


15.54



27,214

27,464


(0.91)

Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,523

2,311

2,355

2,114

2,151


9.17


17.29



7,189

6,753


6.46

Amortization of core deposit intangible

341

341

341

341

341


-


-



1,023

1,023


-

Virginia franchise tax expense

732

759

675

613

615


(3.56)


19.02



2,166

1,844


17.46

Data processing expense

1,003

1,016

799

814

701


(1.28)


43.08



2,818

2,364


19.20

Telecommunication and communication expense

415

414

522

378

382


0.24


8.64



1,351

1,119


20.73

Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned

-

77

(60)

905

(16)


100.00


-



17

55


(69.09)

Professional fees


1,208

1,289

1,287

1,166

1,494


(6.28)


(19.14)



3,784

3,560


6.29

Other expenses


1,640

2,376

2,885

3,012

1,779


(30.98)


(7.81)



6,901

5,004


37.91


Noninterest expense

16,894

17,393

18,176

18,554

15,264


(2.87)


10.68



52,463

49,186


6.66

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

7,913

11,238

10,653

9,395

8,179


(29.59)


(3.25)



29,804

9,717


206.72

Income tax expense 

1,697

2,434

2,301

2,358

1,647


(30.29)


3.05



6,438

1,956


229.07


Income from continuing operations

6,216

8,804

8,352

7,037

6,532


(29.39)


(4.84)



23,366

7,761


201.09

Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes

(2,899)

1,878

1,315

2,571

3,826


(254.37)


(175.77)



294

8,218


(96.42)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(622)

407

284

645

770


(252.91)


(180.75)



63

1,655


(96.19)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations

(2,277)

1,471

1,031

1,926

3,056


(254.77)


(174.52)



231

6,563


(96.48)


Net income 

$           3,939

$         10,275

$           9,383

$           8,963

$           9,588


(61.66)

%

(58.92)

%


$      23,597

$      14,324


64.74



















(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.













 The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.












Primis Financial Corp.   











(Dollars in thousands)

As Of:


Variance - 3Q 2021 vs.















Loan Portfolio Composition

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020


2Q 2021


3Q 2020


Loans secured by real estate:












Commercial real estate - owner occupied

$       421,940

$       417,489

$       421,666

$       436,338

$       416,446


1.07

%

1.32

%


Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

631,423

563,114

567,945

602,191

603,891


12.13


4.56



Secured by farmland

10,721

11,861

12,351

13,136

16,640


(9.61)


(35.57)



Construction and land development

109,763

109,719

104,661

103,401

120,108


0.04


(8.61)



Residential 1-4 family

531,556

516,475

515,518

559,299

581,949


2.92


(8.66)



Multi-family residential

153,310

130,221

136,914

107,130

107,529


17.73


42.58



Home equity lines of credit

75,775

80,262

85,160

91,857

97,870


(5.59)


(22.58)



     Total real estate loans

1,934,488

1,829,141

1,844,215

1,913,352

1,944,433


5.76


(0.51)















Commercial loans

203,243

194,610

188,050

189,622

217,511


4.44


(6.56)


Paycheck Protection Program loans

140,465

234,315

335,210

314,982

338,473


(40.05)


(58.50)


Consumer loans


36,388

28,289

24,054

22,540

23,292


28.63


56.23



Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

$    2,314,584

$    2,286,355

$    2,391,529

$    2,440,496

$    2,523,709


1.23

%

(8.29)

%














Loans by Risk Grade:











  Pass, not graded

$                  -

$                  -

$                  -

$       533,287

$       574,954


-

%

(100.00)

%

  Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality

789

1,054

955

778

891


(25.14)


(11.45)


  Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality

153,834

247,664

348,836

332,251

375,861


(37.89)


(59.07)


  Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality

1,248,233

1,142,784

1,110,453

627,270

878,031


9.23


42.16


  Pass Grade 4 - Pass

841,451

823,866

853,234

872,604

660,630


2.13


27.37


  Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention

25,008

29,844

33,661

29,809

14,132


(16.20)


76.96


  Grade 6 - Substandard

45,269

39,613

44,390

44,497

19,210


14.28


135.65


  Grade 7 - Doubtful

-

1,530

-

-

-


(100.00)


-


  Grade 8 - Loss


-

-

-

-

-


-


-


Total loans


$    2,314,584

$    2,286,355

$    2,391,529

$    2,440,496

$    2,523,709


1.23

%

(8.29)

%



























(Dollars in thousands)

As Of or For Three Months Ended:



















Asset Quality Information

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020






Allowance for Credit Losses: 








Balance at beginning of period

$        (31,265)

$        (34,893)

$        (36,345)

$        (25,779)

$        (23,627)






Adoption of CECL

-

-

-

(8,292)

-






(Provision for) / recovery of allowance for credit losses

(1,085)

4,215

1,372

(3,101)

(2,000)






Net charge-offs


1,964

(587)

80

827

(152)






Ending balance


$        (30,386)

$        (31,265)

$        (34,893)

$        (36,345)

$        (25,779)



















Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:








Balance at beginning of period

$         (1,599)

$         (1,450)

$            (740)

$              (55)

$              (55)






Adoption of CECL

-

-

-

(305)

-






(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve

470

(149)

(710)

(380)

-






Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments

$         (1,129)

$         (1,599)

$         (1,450)

$            (740)

$              (55)



































As Of:


Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.















Non-Performing Assets:

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020


2Q 2021


3Q 2020


Nonaccrual loans


$         18,352

$         14,604

$         14,251

$         14,462

$         15,270


25.66

%

20.18

%

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

-

-

-

-

-


-


-


Total non-performing loans

18,352

14,604

14,251

14,462

15,270


25.66


20.18


Other real estate owned

1,312

1,274

2,255

3,078

5,388


2.98


(75.65)


Total non-performing assets

$         19,664

$         15,878

$         16,506

$         17,540

$         20,658


23.84


(4.81)


SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans

$           3,361

$           1,380

$           2,960

$           3,076

$           4,076


143.55


(17.54)















Troubled debt restructuring

$           3,710

$           2,766

$           2,804

$              987

$           1,629


34.13


127.7


Loans deferred under COVID-19 modifications

$           6,985

$         25,977

$       112,834

$       122,010

$       436,591


(73.11)

%

(98.40)

%

Primis Financial Corp.   

















(Dollars in thousands)

For Three Months Ended:


Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



For Nine Months Ended:


Variance





















Average Balance Sheet

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020


2Q 2021


3Q 2020



3Q 2021

3Q 2020


YTD


Assets


















Loans, net of deferred fees 

$    2,291,945

$    2,327,162

$    2,436,713

$    2,497,259

$    2,501,614


(1.51)

%

(8.38)

%


$  2,351,410

$  2,368,541


(0.72)

%

Investment securities

229,906

215,713

193,364

204,968

213,039


6.58


7.92



213,128

222,285


(4.12)


Other earning assets

689,084

577,939

339,480

147,014

163,159


19.23


 NM 



536,781

103,283


 NM 


Total earning assets

3,210,935

3,120,814

2,969,557

2,849,241

2,877,812


2.89


11.58



3,101,319

2,694,109


15.11


Investment in STM - Held for sale

12,621

12,728

12,629

12,168

9,453







12,659

6,601




Other assets


230,116

226,836

228,108

240,063

246,831


1.45


(6.77)



228,361

246,703


(7.43)


Total assets


$    3,453,672

$    3,360,378

$    3,210,294

$    3,101,472

$    3,134,096


2.78

%

10.20

%


$  3,342,339

$  2,947,413


13.40

%




















Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















Demand deposits


$       547,500

$       516,877

$       477,812

$       459,830

$       452,500


5.92

%

20.99

%


$    514,318

$    401,616


28.06

%

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















NOW and other demand accounts

920,203

867,499

773,768

688,125

451,583


6.08


103.77



854,360

412,083


107.33


Money market accounts

744,280

719,925

653,443

569,223

504,887


3.38


47.42



706,215

487,791


44.78


Savings accounts

213,859

206,507

192,252

182,434

176,305


3.56


21.30



204,286

162,575


25.66


Time deposits 


380,233

409,247

465,945

525,607

590,263


(7.09)


(35.58)



418,161

685,253


(38.98)


   Total Deposits

2,806,075

2,720,055

2,563,219

2,425,219

2,175,538


3.16


28.98



2,697,340

2,149,318


25.50


Borrowings


215,670

217,890

226,398

260,493

547,182


(1.02)


(60.59)



219,947

390,856


(43.73)


  Total Funding


3,021,745

2,937,945

2,789,617

2,685,712

2,722,720


2.85


10.98



2,917,287

2,540,174


14.85


Other Liabilities


21,718

21,628

25,539

26,588

25,869


0.42


(16.05)



22,947

24,055


(4.61)


Stockholders' equity

410,209

400,805

395,138

389,172

385,507


2.35


6.41



402,105

383,184


4.94


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    3,453,672

$    3,360,378

$    3,210,294

$    3,101,472

$    3,134,096


2.78

%

10.20

%


$  3,342,339

$  2,947,413


13.40

%




















Memo:  Average PPP loans

$       191,504

$       294,019

$       333,145

$       332,080

$       335,653


(34.87)

%

(42.95)

%


$    272,371

$    176,717


54.13

%




















Net Interest Income

















Loans



$         26,181

$         25,182

$         28,957

$         30,596

$         27,266


3.97

%

(3.98)

%


$      80,320

$      81,051


(0.90)

%

Investment securities

1,083

1,073

1,042

993

1,129


0.93


(4.07)



3,198

3,737


(14.42)


Other earning assets

537

376

309

330

312


42.82


72.12



1,222

1,072


13.99


   Total Earning Assets

27,801

26,631

30,308

31,919

28,707


4.39


(3.16)



84,740

85,860


(1.30)





















Non-interest bearing DDA

-

-

-

-

-


-


-



-

-


-


NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts

1,062

1,022

1,093

1,167

807


3.91


31.60



3,178

2,338


35.93


Money market accounts

1,056

1,153

1,085

984

800


(8.41)


32.00



3,294

3,204


2.81


Savings accounts

165

157

142

137

130


5.10


26.92



464

353


31.44


Time deposits 


877

1,057

1,496

2,038

2,620


(17.03)


(66.53)



3,429

10,111


(66.09)


  Total Deposit Costs

3,160

3,389

3,816

4,326

4,357


(6.76)


(27.47)



10,365

16,006


(35.24)





















Other Borrowings

1,434

1,442

1,537

1,939

1,352


(0.55)


6.07



4,413

3,868


14.09


  Total Funding Costs

4,594

4,831

5,353

6,265

5,709


(4.91)


(19.53)



14,778

19,874


(25.64)





















Net Interest Income

$         23,207

$         21,800

$         24,955

$         25,654

$         22,998


6.45

%

0.91

%


$      69,962

$      65,986


6.03

%




















Memo:  SBA PPP loan interest and fee income

$           3,146

$           2,559

$           5,778

$           5,725

$           2,233


22.94

%

40.89

%


$      11,483

$        2,745


 NM 

%

Memo:  SBA PPP loan funding costs

$              169

$              257

$              288

$              498

$              174


(34.24)

%

(2.87)

%


$           713

$           258


176.36

%


























































Net Interest Margin

















Loans



4.53%

4.34%

4.82%

4.87%

4.34%


19

bps

19

bps

4.57%

4.57%


-

bps

Investments


1.87%

2.00%

2.19%

1.93%

2.11%


(13)


(24)



2.01%

2.25%


(24)


Other Earning Assets

0.31%

0.26%

0.37%

0.89%

0.76%


5


(45)



0.30%

1.39%


(109)


  Total Earning Assets

3.44%

3.42%

4.14%

4.46%

3.97%


2


(53)



3.65%

4.26%


(61)



















-


NOW



0.46%

0.47%

0.57%

0.67%

0.71%


(1)


(25)



0.50%

0.76%


(26)


MMDA


0.56%

0.64%

0.67%

0.69%

0.63%


(8)


(7)



0.62%

0.88%


(26)


Savings


0.31%

0.30%

0.30%

0.30%

0.29%


1


2



0.30%

0.29%


1


CDs 



0.92%

1.04%

1.30%

1.54%

1.77%


(12)


(85)



1.10%

1.97%


(87)


  Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits

0.56%

0.62%

0.74%

0.88%

1.01%


(6)


(45)



0.63%

1.22%


(59)


  Cost of Deposits

0.45%

0.50%

0.60%

0.71%

0.80%


(5)


(35)



0.51%

0.99%


(48)



















-


Other Funding


2.64%

2.65%

2.75%

2.96%

0.98%


(1)


166



2.68%

1.32%


136


  Total Cost of Funds

0.57%

0.66%

0.78%

0.93%

0.83%


(9)


(26)



0.68%

1.05%


(37)





















Net Interest Margin

2.87%

2.80%

3.41%

3.58%

3.18%


7


(31)



3.02%

3.27%


(25)


Net Interest Spread

2.83%

2.76%

3.36%

3.53%

3.14%


7


(31)



2.98%

3.21%


(23)





















Memo:  Excluding SBA PPP loans


















Loans


4.35%

4.46%

4.47%

4.57%

4.60%


(11)

bps

(25)

bps

4.43%

4.77%


(34)

bps


Total Earning Assets

3.24%

3.42%

3.77%

4.14%

4.14%


(18)


(90)



3.46%

4.40%


(94)



Net Interest Margin*

2.66%

2.77%

2.99%

3.23%

3.28%


(11)


(62)



2.80%

3.36%


(56)








































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods

 The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.











Primis Financial Corp.   










(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For Three Months Ended:


For Nine Months Ended:













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:

3Q 2021

2Q 2021

1Q 2021

4Q 2020

3Q 2020


3Q 2021


3Q 2020

Net income from continuing operations

$              6,216

$              8,804

$              8,352

$              7,037

$              6,532


$    23,366


$      7,761

Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income from continuing operations:











Management Restructure / Recruiting

-

-

200

843

-


-


4,899


Branch Closures

-

-

-

-

-


-


479


(Gain or recovery) / loss on securities

-

-

-

(2,964)

-


-


-


Brand Initiative / Renaming

-

-

-

1,000

-


-


-


Extraordinary PPP income and expense

-

-

-

(2,177)

-


-


-


Other loss and related legal expenses

-

-

-

-

-


-


-


Income tax effect

-

-

(43)

729

-


-


(1,076)


Net Income from continuing operations adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses

$              6,216

$              8,804

$              8,509

$              4,468

$              6,532


$    23,366


$    12,063













Net income from continuing operations

$              6,216

$              8,804

$              8,352

$              7,037

$              6,532


$    23,366


$      7,761


Income tax expense

1,697

2,434

2,301

2,358

1,647


6,438


1,956


Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)

615

(4,066)

(661)

3,481

2,000


(4,502)


16,349

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings from continuing operations

$              8,528

$              7,172

$              9,992

$            12,876

$            10,179


$    25,302


$    26,066


Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

-

-

200

(3,298)

-


-


5,378

Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings from continuing operations

$              8,528

$              7,172

$            10,192

$              9,578

$            10,179


$    25,302


$    31,444













Return on average assets from continuing operations

0.72%

1.05%

1.06%

0.91%

0.83%


0.94%


0.35%


Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.00%

0.00%

0.02%

(0.33%)

0.00%


0.00%


0.20%

Operating return on average assets from continuing operations

0.72%

1.05%

1.08%

0.58%

0.83%


0.94%


0.55%













Return on average assets from continuing operations

0.72%

1.05%

1.06%

0.91%

0.83%


0.94%


0.35%


Effect of tax expense

0.20%

0.29%

0.29%

0.30%

0.21%


0.26%


0.09%


Effect of provision for credit losses

0.07%

(0.49%)

(0.08%)

0.45%

0.25%


(0.18%)


0.74%

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations

0.98%

0.86%

1.27%

1.66%

1.30%


1.02%


1.18%


Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.00%

0.00%

0.03%

(0.42%)

0.00%


0.00%


0.24%

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations

0.98%

0.86%

1.29%

1.23%

1.30%


1.02%


1.43%













Return on average equity from continuing operations

6.01%

8.81%

8.57%

7.19%

6.74%


7.77%


2.71%


Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.00%

0.00%

0.16%

(2.63%)

0.00%


0.00%


1.50%

Operating return on average equity from continuing operations

6.01%

8.81%

8.73%

4.57%

6.74%


7.77%


4.20%


Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

2.12%

3.22%

3.26%

1.75%

2.63%


2.83%


1.66%

Operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations

8.13%

12.03%

12.00%

6.32%

9.37%


10.60%


5.87%













Efficiency ratio from continuing operations

65.25%

71.24%

66.20%

59.75%

60.08%


67.46%


65.36%


Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.00%

0.00%

(0.73%)

0.00%

0.00%


0.00%


(7.15%)

Operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations

65.25%

71.24%

65.47%

59.75%

60.08%


67.46%


58.21%













Book value per share

$              16.63

$              16.59

$              16.22

$              16.03

$              15.96


$      16.63


$      15.96


Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

(4.35)

(4.37)

(4.38)

(4.43)

(4.43)


(4.34)


(4.44)

Tangible book value per share

$              12.28

$              12.22

$              11.84

$              11.60

$              11.53


$      12.28


$      11.53













Stockholders' equity

$          408,629

$          406,940

$          397,986

$          390,554

$          388,983


$  408,629


$  388,983


Less goodwill and other intangible assets

(106,757)

(107,098)

(107,439)

(107,780)

(108,122)


(106,757)


(108,122)

Tangible common equity

$          301,872

$          299,842

$          290,547

$          282,774

$          280,861


$  301,872


$  280,861













Equity to assets


11.83%

11.99%

11.95%

12.64%

12.33%


11.83%


12.33%


Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

(2.81%)

(2.87%)

(2.94%)

(3.16%)

(3.11%)


(2.81%)


(3.11%)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.02%

9.12%

9.01%

9.49%

9.22%


9.02%


9.22%













Net interest margin

2.87%

2.80%

3.41%

3.58%

3.18%


3.02%


3.27%


Effect of adjustment for PPP associated balances*

(0.21%)

(0.03%)

(0.42%)

(0.35%)

0.10%


(0.22%)


0.09%

Net interest margin excluding PPP

2.66%

2.77%

2.99%

3.23%

3.28%


2.80%


3.36%

























*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods





