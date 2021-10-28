NeoDynamics starts subsidiary in Germany

NeoDynamics has started a subsidiary in Germany, NeoDynamics GmbH to grow in this important market for the company's innovative biopsy system NeoNavia.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics has initiated the launch of NeoNavia in Germany and nearby German-speaking countries. The company has received initial orders and dialogues have been established with leading centers. Operations are led by Country Manager Renate Reiss, who will also be responsible for recruiting additional sales staff.

"NeoNavia has been well received in Germany and neighboring countries. Now that the pandemic restrictions are easing, we are keen to follow up this interest with physical meetings where we can demonstrate the product, train doctors and help improving the diagnosis and treatment of people with breast cancer", says CEO Anna Eriksrud.

The system consists of a base unit, a handheld unit and three different types of biopsy needles, also called probes.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46708 444 966 or e-mail anna.eriksrud@neodynamics.com

About NeoDynamics

NeoDynamics AB (publ) is a Swedish Medical Technology Company dedicated to advancing diagnosis and care of breast cancer. The company's first product NeoNavia®, a new innovative pulse biopsy system for ultrasound guided tissue sampling, is currently being introduced to the market. The biopsy system is built on a patented pulse technology, based on research at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. NeoNavia is evaluated for breast cancer diagnosis at leading clinics in UK, Germany, and Sweden. The pulse biopsy system has been used for tissue sampling in breast and axilla in over 500 patients.

About NeoNavia

NeoNavia is a modern biopsy system with a completely new patented pulse technology intended for ultrasound-guided tissue sampling. It consists of a base unit, a handheld driver and three different types of biopsy needles. Each needle type is driven by the pulse technology providing a more controlled needle insertion and precise placement of the needle in the tumour whilst enabling high-quality tissue samples from both breasts and lymph nodes. The pulse biopsy system NeoNavia is designed to offer clinicians and patients accurate lesion targeting and high tissue yield for correct diagnosis and individualized treatment.

