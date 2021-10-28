MINDD To Partner With Victoria's Secret As Exclusive Retailer MINDD, Founded by Former Victoria's Secret Executive Helena Kaylin, is The First DTC Bra Company Engineered Specifically for the D+ Consumer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDD, the first bra company engineered for the D+ woman, announces partnership with the world's largest intimates specialty brand, Victoria's Secret, as their exclusive retailer.

MINDD was created by Helena Kaylin, who started her two-decades long intimates career at Victoria's Secret in 2005. In her role on the brand's research and development team, Kaylin was tasked with exploring innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in the design of bras globally. "It was during my invaluable time at Victoria's Secret where I really learned the importance of design and forward-thinking technology when it comes to building truly best in class bras."

Kaylin went on to serve in leadership roles at global brands like Lululemon, Under Armour, and Calvin Klein; however, despite being on the forefront of bra design and production, she saw that the D+ consumer was significantly underserved. A 36DD herself, Kaylin launched MINDD in 2020, and created a patent-pending fit technology (MINDDTech) that addresses seven key zones throughout the bra, addressing key pain-points experienced by D+ women.

MINDD and Victoria's Secret began working together in early 2021, carefully curating a collection specifically for the Victoria's Secret audience, which features a range of MINDD's most popular products, including their signature bras, seamless underwear and bodysuits, across a variety of colors.

MINDD is now available on www.VictoriasSecret.com within the "Brands We Love" platform. All MINDD products are also available at www.MINDDBra.com.

About MINDD:

Launched in February 2020, MINDD is the first direct-to-consumer bra company engineered for the D+ shopper, founded by fashion and intimates expert Helena Kaylin. Based in Los Angeles, MINDD introduced its inaugural bra line in February 2020, and also features a seamless underwear line as well as bodysuits. MINDD leverages MINDD Tech, a proprietary, patent-pending technology created for optimal fit and function, within the design of their bras. All MINDD bras are wire-free. MINDD is committed to sustainability and reducing waste by eliminating any use of wires, plastics, and foams. For more about MINDD, visit www.MINDDBRA.com, or check out our Instagram - @MINDDBra.

About Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is the world's largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 25,000, Victoria's Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria's Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

