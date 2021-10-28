Miller Industries To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results On November 3, 2021

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) intends to release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the close of the market. In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a conference call on the following day that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet:

Thursday, November 4, 2021

10:00 AM ET

9:00 AM CT

8:00 AM MT

7:00 AM PT

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at:

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software. After the call has taken place, its archived version may be accessed at this Web site.

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Challenger, Champion, Jige, Boniface and Eagle.

