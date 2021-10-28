Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

- Third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million increased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 14% compared to the second quarter of 2021

CARMEL, Indiana, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $58.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.83. This compared to $55.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.79 in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the second quarter of 2021.

"As total assets surpassed the $10 billion mark during the third quarter, Merchants continued to effectively manage its capital by organically growing its product offerings and expanding its customer base to deliver profitable growth, all while minimizing credit and interest rate risk. During the quarter our tangible book value reached $25.36 per common share, return on assets reached 2.29%, and our return on average tangible common equity was 29.8%," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "The demand for affordable housing continues to grow and we have never been better positioned to offer both debt and equity products to support our multi-family customers. Our low-income housing tax credit syndication business was launched late last year and has already closed several funds. We also started a new multi-family debt fund during the third quarter. Warehouse and single-family have performed well despite an industry decline, and our SBA platform has shown significant growth and expanded nationally. The breadth, diversity, and risk levels of our product offerings have positioned us well for profitable growth."

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $3.5 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven by a $3.6 million, or 5%, increase in net interest income that reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. Also contributing to the increase was a $1.6 million, or 4%, increase in noninterest income. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights that compared to $1.0 negative fair market value adjustment in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter 2021 increased by $7.1 million, or 14%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $7.4 million, or 23%, increase in noninterest income, as gain on sale of loans increased by 15% and loan servicing fees more than doubled. Loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 benefited from a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment compared to $0.7 positive fair market value adjustment in the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income also contributed to the growth in net income, as it grew 7% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.0 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $1.1 billion, or 11%, compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.3 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets was 2.29% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.34% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses of $29.1 million at September 30, 2021 increased $0.4 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased $1.6 million compared to December 31, 2020. The increases compared to December 31, 2020 were primarily based on growth in the multi-family loan portfolio. The portion of the allowance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic has remained relatively steady since September 30, 2020, at approximately $0.7 million. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had only 3 loans remaining in payment deferral arrangements, with unpaid balances of $37.0 million.

Non-performing loans were $2.9 million, or 0.05%, of loans receivable at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.05% of loans receivable at June 30, 2021, and compared to $6.3 million, or 0.11% of loans receivable at December 31, 2020.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.9 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $907.7 million compared to June 30, 2021, and increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, compared to December 31, 2020. The increase compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to growth in brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021 increased $813.3 million, or 95%, from June 30, 2021 and increased $492.7 million, or 42%, from December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits represented 19% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 compared to 11% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 and 16% of total deposits at December 31, 2020. The increases reflected a shift from borrowing at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis during the third quarter of 2021 after a change in their collateral policy to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $802.6 million at September 30, 2021 increased by $400.5 million compared to June 30, 2021 and increased by $622.8 million compared to December 31, 2020. The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit at $2.1 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. The decrease in borrowing capacity compared to prior periods reflected the change in collateral policy at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis to eliminate certain agency eligible mortgage loan participations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $68.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.5 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 5% increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected a 23% decrease in the cost of deposits and a 1% increase in interest income from higher loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.74% in the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.81% for the third quarter of 2020. The modest decrease in net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflected lower funding costs and higher loan balances that were outpaced by lower interest rates on loans.

The 7% increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected higher loan balances and lower rates on loans. The interest rate spread of 2.67% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 1 basis point compared to 2.68% in the second quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.73% for the third quarter of 2021 also decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021.

Interest Income

Interest income of $77.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 1% increase in interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant loan growth that was partially offset by lower rates. The higher interest income reflected a $765.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 28 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 7% increase in interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a $783.4 million, or 10%, increase in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, which reached $8.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 13 basis points compared to 3.46% for the second quarter of 2021.

Interest Expense

Total interest expense decreased $2.5 million, or 23%, to $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $2.1 million, or 23%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 23% decrease in interest expense on deposits compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to significant decreases in average balances and rates of certificates of deposits. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $576.4 million, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 15 basis point decrease compared to 0.50% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 4% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher balances of money market and certificates of deposit that were partially offset by lower rates on certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $7.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021 increased $427.8 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35% for the third quarter of 2021, which was a 1 basis point decrease compared to 0.36% in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income of $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $7.4 million, or 23%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 4% increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in loan servicing fees that was partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in mortgage warehouse fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.0 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

The 23% increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a $3.6 million increase in loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $3.0 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2021, servicing rights were valued at $105.5 million, an increase of 39% compared to September 30, 2020 and an increase of 7% compared to June 30, 2021. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the third quarter of 2021. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense of $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased $3.1 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased $1.3 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The 12% increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a $3.6 million, or 22%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions, to support higher loan production volumes. The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 25.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

The 5% increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.3 million, or 7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits that reflected higher commissions from higher loan volumes. The efficiency ratio of 27.0% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2021.

Segments

Multi-family Mortgage Banking

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $14.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking increased 145% compared with the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher noninterest income from gain on sale of loans. Noninterest income reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a negative fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Compared to the second quarter of 2021, net income for this segment increased 32%, reflecting higher gain on sale of loans and loan servicing fees. Included in loan servicing fees was a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.7 million on servicing rights in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Banking

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.5 million for Banking increased 34% from to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for this segment increased 8% from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and higher loan servicing fees that were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses. Included in loan servicing fees for the third quarter of 2021 was a $2.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.6 million positive fair market value adjustment for the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Warehousing

For the third quarter of 2021, net income of $23.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 31% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and increased 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decreases compared to the prior year period reflected lower net interest income as industry volumes declined.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.0 billion in assets and $8.9 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2021, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 14,352

$ 13,745

$ 12,003

$ 10,063

$ 9,276 Interest-earning demand accounts

788,224

388,304

257,436

169,665

419,926 Cash and cash equivalents

802,576

402,049

269,439

179,728

429,202 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

5,923

6,507

6,544

6,580

6,616 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

634,027

461,914

432,063

338,733

374,721 Available for sale securities

301,119

315,260

241,691

269,802

278,861 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

70,767

70,767

70,656

70,656

70,656 Loans held for sale (includes $26,296, $26,623, $57,998,

$40,044 and $41,418, respectively, at fair value)

3,453,279

2,955,390

2,749,662

3,070,154

3,319,619 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $29,134, $28,696, $29,091, $27,500 and $23,436, respectively

5,431,227

5,444,227

5,710,291

5,507,926

4,857,554 Premises and equipment, net

31,423

31,384

31,261

29,761

29,261 Servicing rights

105,473

98,331

96,215

82,604

75,772 Interest receivable

21,894

22,068

22,111

21,770

19,130 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

1,843

1,990

2,136

2,283

2,657 Other assets and receivables

76,637

55,800

57,346

49,533

50,581 Total assets

$ 10,952,033

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 824,118

$ 814,567

$ 818,621

$ 853,648

$ 666,081 Interest-bearing

8,123,201

7,225,011

7,244,560

6,554,418

6,418,566 Total deposits

8,947,319

8,039,578

8,063,181

7,408,066

7,084,647 Borrowings

809,136

701,373

545,160

1,348,256

1,618,201 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

21,681

18,819

41,610

20,405

22,405 Other liabilities

64,019

62,698

44,054

58,027

48,087 Total liabilities

9,842,155

8,822,468

8,694,005

8,834,754

8,773,340 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 28,785,374 shares, 28,783,599 shares, 28,782,139 shares, 28,747,083 shares and 28,745,614 shares, respectively

137,200

136,836

136,474

135,857

136,103 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 50,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 41,625 shares, 41,625 shares and 41,625 shares.

—

—

41,581

41,581

41,581 7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 250,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares at Septmeber 30, 2021, 196,181 shares at June 30, 2021 and 150,000 shares at March 31, 2021 (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary shares at September 30, 2021, 7,847,233 depositary shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,000,000 depositary shares at March 31, 2021)

191,084

191,084

144,925

—

— Retained earnings

610,267

560,083

516,961

461,744

407,979 Accumulated other comprehensive income

262

(4)

249

374

407 Total shareholders' equity

1,109,878

1,059,064

1,011,255

810,621

757,135 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 10,952,033

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,705,260

$ 9,645,375

$ 9,530,475























Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest Income



























Loans

$ 72,924

$ 68,276

$ 71,857

$ 216,717

$ 189,400 Mortgage loans in process of securitization



2,868



2,724



3,250



8,728



8,580 Investment securities:





























Available for sale - taxable



1,115



833



431



2,302



2,725 Available for sale - tax exempt



12



9



37



32



112 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



190



392



531



966



1,217 Other



205



204



152



556



2,845 Total interest income



77,314



72,438



76,258



229,301



204,879 Interest Expense





























Deposits



6,981



6,683



9,104



19,764



45,132 Borrowed funds



1,452



1,348



1,832



4,286



4,838 Total interest expense



8,433



8,031



10,936



24,050



49,970 Net Interest Income



68,881



64,407



65,322



205,251



154,909 Provision (credit) for loan losses



1,079



(315)



2,981



2,427



7,724 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



67,802



64,722



62,341



202,824



147,185 Noninterest Income





























Gain on sale of loans



29,013



25,122



29,498



82,755



67,748 Loan servicing fees, net



5,313



1,727



(643)



14,991



(4,870) Mortgage warehouse fees



2,732



3,079



6,833



9,927



15,054 Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)



—



—



441



—



441 Other income



3,213



2,927



2,528



9,389



6,374 Total noninterest income



40,271



32,855



38,657



117,062



84,747 Noninterest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits



20,197



18,869



16,567



60,340



42,635 Loan expenses



1,734



1,921



2,944



6,178



6,147 Occupancy and equipment



1,861



1,808



1,420



5,296



4,295 Professional fees



901



779



712



2,102



2,007 Deposit insurance expense



664



651



1,404



1,986



5,041 Technology expense



1,169



971



903



3,077



2,229 Other expense



2,946



3,184



2,434



8,760



6,605 Total noninterest expense



29,472



28,183



26,384



87,739



68,959 Income Before Income Taxes



78,601



69,394



74,614



232,147



162,973 Provision for income taxes (2)



20,098



17,977



19,612



60,244



42,226 Net Income

$ 58,503

$ 51,417

$ 55,002

$ 171,903

$ 120,747 Dividends on preferred stock



(5,729)



(5,659)



(3,618)



(15,145)



(10,855) Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders



52,774



45,758



51,384



156,758



109,892 Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.83

$ 1.59

$ 1.79

$ 5.45

$ 3.82 Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.83

$ 1.58

$ 1.79

$ 5.43

$ 3.82 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





























Basic



28,784,197



28,782,813



28,745,614



28,779,745



28,741,395 Diluted



28,876,503



28,874,325



28,778,462



28,867,125



28,766,756































(1)Includes $0, $0, $441, $0, and $441, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.







(2) Includes $0, $0, $(97), $0 and $(97), respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.









































Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020























Noninterest expense



$ 29,472

$ 28,183

$ 26,384

$ 87,739

$ 68,959























Net interest income (before provision for losses)



68,881

64,407

65,322

205,251

154,909 Noninterest income



40,271

32,855

38,657

117,062

84,747 Total income



$ 109,152

$ 97,262

$ 103,979

$ 322,313

$ 239,656























Efficiency ratio



27.00%

28.98%

25.37%

27.22%

28.77%















































Average assets



$ 10,236,491

$ 9,609,957

$ 9,409,450

$ 9,934,159

$ 8,238,641 Net income



$ 58,503

$ 51,417

$ 55,002

$ 171,903

$ 120,747 Return on average assets before annualizing



0.57%

0.54%

0.58%

1.73%

1.47% Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33 Return on average assets



2.29%

2.14%

2.34%

2.30%

1.95%























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



29.83%

27.61%

41.01%

31.60%

31.34%























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 25.36

$ 23.59

$ 18.30

$ 25.36

$ 18.30























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



6.68%

6.88%

5.53%

6.68%

5.53%























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"





































(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020























Net income



$ 58,503

$ 51,417

$ 55,002

$ 171,903

$ 120,747 Less: preferred stock dividends



(5,729)

(5,659)

(3,618)

(15,145)

(10,855) Net income available to common shareholders



$ 52,774

$ 45,758

$ 51,384

$ 156,758

$ 109,892























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,087,675

$ 1,031,246

$ 732,533

$ 991,467

$ 698,071 Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,770)

(17,916)

(18,707)

(17,913)

(19,089) Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)

(350,320)

(212,646)

(313,689)

(212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 707,756

$ 663,010

$ 501,180

$ 659,865

$ 466,336























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00

1.33

1.33 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



29.83%

27.61%

41.01%

31.60%

31.34%















































Total equity



$ 1,109,878

$ 1,059,064

$ 757,135

$ 1,109,878

$ 757,135 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,688)

(17,835)

(18,502)

(17,688)

(18,502) Less: preferred stock



(362,149)

(362,149)

(212,646)

(362,149)

(212,646) Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 730,041

$ 679,080

$ 525,987

$ 730,041

$ 525,987























Assets



$ 10,952,033

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,530,475

$ 10,952,033

$ 9,530,475 Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,688)

(17,835)

(18,502)

(17,688)

(18,502) Tangible assets



$ 10,934,345

$ 9,863,697

$ 9,511,973

$ 10,934,345

$ 9,511,973























Ending common shares



28,785,374

28,783,599

28,745,614

28,785,374

28,745,614























Tangible book value per common share



$ 25.36

$ 23.59

$ 18.30

$ 25.36

$ 18.30 Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



6.68%

6.88%

5.53%

6.68%

5.53%

























Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 580,397 $ 395 0.27%

$ 788,002 $ 596 0.30%

$ 587,804 $ 683 0.46% Securities available for sale - taxable 308,476 1,115 1.43%

285,536 833 1.17%

269,896 431 0.64% Securities available for sale - tax exempt 1,361 12 3.50%

1,363 9 2.65%

5,145 37 2.86% Mortgage loans in process of securitization 437,601 2,868 2.60%

416,559 2,724 2.62%

449,336 3,250 2.88% Loans and loans held for sale 8,689,144 72,924 3.33%

7,905,766 68,276 3.46%

7,923,726 71,857 3.61% Total interest-earning assets 10,016,979 77,314 3.06%

9,397,226 72,438 3.09%

9,235,907 76,258 3.28% Allowance for loan losses (28,679)





(28,778)





(21,585)



Noninterest-earning assets 248,191





241,509





195,128



























Total assets $ 10,236,491





$ 9,609,957





$ 9,409,450



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 4,754,633 1,561 0.13%

4,473,251 1,362 0.12%

3,890,865 1,368 0.14% Savings deposits 211,494 39 0.07%

205,884 38 0.07%

180,931 34 0.07% Money market 2,259,786 4,394 0.77%

2,197,750 4,175 0.76%

1,578,956 3,861 0.97% Certificates of deposit 591,093 987 0.66%

512,316 1,108 0.87%

1,589,852 3,841 0.96% Total interest-bearing deposits 7,817,006 6,981 0.35%

7,389,201 6,683 0.36%

7,240,604 9,104 0.50%























Borrowings 677,201 1,452 0.85%

523,942 1,348 1.03%

800,021 1,832 0.91% Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,494,207 8,433 0.39%

7,913,143 8,031 0.41%

8,040,625 10,936 0.54%























Noninterest-bearing deposits 586,981





590,886





579,145



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 67,628





74,682





57,147



























Total liabilities 9,148,816





8,578,711





8,676,917



























Shareholders' equity 1,087,675





1,031,246





732,533



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,236,491





$ 9,609,957





$ 9,409,450



























Net interest income

$ 68,881





$ 64,407





$ 65,322

























Net interest spread



2.67%





2.68%





2.74%























Net interest-earning assets $ 1,522,772





$ 1,484,083





$ 1,195,282



























Net interest margin



2.73%





2.75%





2.81%























Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities



117.93%





118.75%





114.87%

























Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,









2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 14,448

$ 10,971

$ 5,891

$ 37,380

$ 14,941

Mortgage Warehousing





23,217

21,448

33,793

73,848

73,942

Banking





23,463

21,741

17,486

68,229

37,248

Other





(2,625)

(2,743)

(2,168)

(7,554)

(5,384)

Total





$ 58,503

$ 51,417

$ 55,002

$ 171,903

$ 120,747

































































Total Assets

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

















2021

2021

2020









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 280,927

$ 238,165

$ 210,714









Mortgage Warehousing





4,685,037

4,265,162

4,893,513









Banking





5,950,316

5,328,684

4,498,880









Other





35,753

49,521

42,268









Total





$ 10,952,033

$ 9,881,532

$ 9,645,375









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,









2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Loan Type

























Multi-family





$ 24,309

$ 21,408

$ 14,872

$ 68,553

$ 40,563

Single-family





1,592

1,872

14,093

7,677

26,225

Small Business Association (SBA)





3,112

1,842

533

6,525

960

Total





$ 29,013

$ 25,122

$ 29,498

$ 82,755

$ 67,748

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

















2021

2021

2020





































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit





$ 891,605

$ 1,177,940

$ 1,605,745









Residential real estate





828,950

806,325

678,848









Multi-family and healthcare financing



3,244,442

2,970,770

2,749,020









Commercial and commercial real estate



391,562

409,710

387,294









Agricultural production and real estate



92,113

92,786

101,268









Consumer and margin loans





11,689

15,392

13,251

















5,460,361

5,472,923

5,535,426









Less: Allowance for loan losses





29,134

28,696

27,500









Loans receivable





$ 5,431,227

$ 5,444,227

$ 5,507,926





































Loans held for sale





3,453,279

2,955,390

3,070,154









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 8,884,506

$ 8,399,617

$ 8,578,080







































