Great Steak Introduces The Classic Chicken Sandwich

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Steak® (www.TheGreatSteak.com) presents a new menu item, The Classic Chicken Sandwich, available for a limited-time only, at all Great Steak locations.

The Classic Chicken Sandwich

The Classic Chicken Sandwich features a crispy chicken breast, topped with tangy dill pickles and a creamy, spicy ranch sauce on a toasted Brioche bun.

"It's the perfect combination of bold taste and spice," said Sam Carity, Senior National Marketing Manager for Great Steak. "Nothing compares to the classics, which is why we can't wait for our guests to enjoy every delicious bite of this sandwich!"

Great Steak stores nationwide will offer The Classic Chicken Sandwich from October 18th to December 31st, 2021.

Promotional Menu Item:

ABOUT GREAT STEAK

Founded in 1982, Great Steak® has been serving fresh, grilled to order cheesesteaks in hundreds of locations across the United States and abroad. The menu has grown from a single cheesesteak to a complete line of specialty sandwiches, Great Fries, and Fresh Baked Potatoes. Great Steak® maintains its authenticity by serving the finest American ingredients, from specialty cut and marinated beef to our freshly baked bread. Grilled to order, grilled to perfection, Great Steak® is genuine homegrown comfort food.

