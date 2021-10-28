Adler Institute for Advanced Imaging Introduces PET/CT Myocardial Perfusion Imaging With N-13 Ammonia To Area Physicians At Their Jenkintown, Pa Facility

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Institute for Advanced Imaging and KDK Scientific, the leading independent clinical and research imaging facility in the Greater Philadelphia region, are excited to announce the expansion of their existing Cardiac PET/CT imaging services, with the installation of a dedicated superconducting cyclotron for the manufacture and production of N-13 ammonia, the optimal imaging agent for Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Quantitative Myocardial Blood Flow and Myocardial Flow Reserve. Now, thanks to advances in miniaturization and technology, cyclotrons can be installed on site, enabling use of short-lived imaging agents that cannot be shipped even short distances. Adler Imaging is able to offer increased speed and access for cardiac PET/CT scanning on demand. Adler Imaging is one of only five sites nationwide to offer this latest advancement in outpatient cardiac imaging to patients and their doctors in their convenient outpatient office in Jenkintown.

According to Medical Director Lee P. Adler, MD, "Novel quantitative information available only through Cardiac PET/CT improves risk stratification, creating an opportunity for a paradigm shift in the diagnosis and management of patients with known or suspected cardiac diseases including both coronary artery disease and commonly underdiagnosed microvascular disease. The advantages of this procedure to a patient are that it reduces radiation exposure, cuts down on the number of tests necessary for accurate diagnosis and takes dramatically less time than other traditional diagnostic procedures. PET/CT scans combined with MBF and CFR are a strong independent predictor of major adverse cardiac events (MACE). The ability to diagnosis disease and stratify risk decades before traditional diagnostic techniques ever could can now lead to much earlier intervention and treatment of a patient's heart disease, delaying or reversing the progression of cardiac pathology and improving patient care across communities. The regular availability in the outpatient clinic of previously difficult or impossible to obtain radiotracers will bring substantial benefits to the community."

Adler Imaging and KDK Scientific have been on the cutting edge of the advances made over the past sixteen years in the accurate diagnosis of cancer, dementia and heart disease, practicing the highest levels of academic radiology in a community setting. Dr. Lee Adler's pioneering research in PET, PET/CT and cardiac MRI and his training in applied mathematics and mathematical modeling uniquely positioned him to bring this state of the art technology to an outpatient setting. "We are literally practicing the highest level academic radiology in a community setting," said Adler.

One of the most highly accurate cardiac PET radiopharmaceuticals, N-13 Ammonia is a myocardial perfusion imaging agent used for the detection of coronary artery disease (CAD) and considered the gold standard for quantification of MBF. Adler is pleased to be working with IONETIX, a leading cyclotron technology and isotope manufacturing company, which has just received full FDA approval for N-13 Ammonia manufacturing at Adler Institute for Advanced Imaging.

Until now this radiopharmaceutical was only available to a select group of institutions due to its short half-life and the need for close proximity to a cyclotron – the electrically-powered machine that produces N-13 Ammonia. Invented in 1929 by pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence, the cyclotron was able to produce N-13 Ammonia in a way that could be used intravenously during a Cardiac PET scan, enabling cardiologists to better diagnose and treat coronary artery disease. However, because of its enormous size – occupying over 7500 square feet -- the machine was only available to a select group of institutions and hospitals that had the capacity to house it. Now, thanks to improved technology and the production of a much smaller cyclotron with a footprint of only 1200 square feet , Adler Imaging is able to offer increased speed and access for cardiac PET scanning on demand.

With the rise in cardiac issues due to COVID-19, Adler Imaging is looking forward to introducing this new service and its benefits to referring physicians and other providers who treat patients living with cardiac disease.

