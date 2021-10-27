Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the third quarter 2021 of $88.7 million ($3.26 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $55.9 million ($2.21 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2020. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's third quarter 2021 net income was $86.4 million ($3.17 per diluted share), an increase of $30.5 million, or 55 percent, from the third quarter 2020. Third quarter 2021 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $116.4 million compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $76.3 million for the third quarter 2020.

Third quarter 2021 results included $2.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, which included a $2.5 million gain related to an acquisition contingent liability adjustment recorded in the ancillary services and corporate segment.

"In many ways, Stewart's performance this quarter exemplifies the momentum we have experienced over the past year and a half as the company continues to execute on its long-term growth and profitability improvement strategy. In the third quarter, we took advantage of healthy domestic and Canadian residential markets and improving commercial trends, along with increased scale and continued operating discipline," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "Going forward, while we acknowledge the uncertainty that future market conditions hold, we remain bullish on underlying purchase market trends and the opportunity increased commercial activity should offer in the foreseeable future. With that as the backdrop, Stewart remains committed to taking advantage of these market conditions while building a stable and resilient business over the full real estate cycle."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Total revenues 836.7 595.7

2,344.1 1,551.7 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 116.4 76.3

319.9 134.6 Income tax expense (23.1) (16.1)

(70.5) (29.3) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4.7) (4.4)

(11.6) (10.1) Net income attributable to Stewart 88.7 55.9

237.7 95.2 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* (2.2) -

(13.7) 6.8 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 86.4 55.9

224.0 102.0 Net income per diluted Stewart share 3.26 2.21

8.78 3.93 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 3.17 2.21

8.27 4.21

* See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended September 30,



2021 2020 % Change











Operating revenues 767.9 562.7 36%

Investment income 4.1 5.0 (19)%

Net realized and unrealized gains 0.3 - 100%

Pretax income 119.1 82.4 45%

Pretax margin 15.4% 14.5%





Pretax income for the title segment increased by $36.8 million, or 45 percent, while pretax margin improved 90 basis points to 15.4 percent in the third quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter. Title operating revenues grew $205.1 million, or 36 percent, as direct title and gross independent agency revenues increased $86.0 million, or 31 percent, and $119.2 million, or 42 percent, respectively. Consistent with the increase in title revenues, overall segment operating expenses in the third quarter 2021 increased $167.7 million, or 35 percent, with agency retention expenses and combined title employee costs and other operating expenses increasing by 43 percent and 30 percent, respectively, compared to the third quarter 2020. Average independent agency remittance rate in the third quarter 2021 was 17.9 percent, slightly lower than 18.2 percent in the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, combined title employee costs and other operating expenses improved to 37.5 percent in the third quarter 2021 compared to 39.5 percent in the third quarter 2020.

Title loss expense increased $1.9 million, or 7 percent, in the third quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher title revenues, partially offset by favorable claims experience. As a percentage of title revenues, the title loss expense in the third quarter 2021 was 4.0 percent compared to 5.1 percent in the prior year quarter.

The segment's investment income declined $0.9 million, or 19 percent, primarily due to lower dividend income on cost-basis investments and decreased interest income resulting from lower interest rates during the third quarter 2021 compared to last year's quarter.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended September 30,



2021 2020 % Change















Non-commercial:









Domestic 249.1 208.2 20%



International 44.2 30.4 45%



Commercial:









Domestic 64.5 36.7 76%



International 8.3 4.8 73%



Total direct title revenues 366.1 280.1 31%















Direct title revenues increased as a result of overall revenue improvements in both non-commercial and commercial operations. Non-commercial revenues in the third quarter 2021 improved $54.7 million, or 23 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased residential purchase transactions and scale. Purchase transactions improved 8 percent in the third quarter 2021 compared to the third quarter 2020, while refinancing transactions decreased in the third quarter 2021, consistent with market trends. Domestic commercial revenues improved $27.8 million, or 76 percent, in the third quarter 2021, primarily due to increased commercial transaction size and volume compared to the third quarter 2020. Domestic commercial and residential fees per file in the third quarter 2021 were approximately $15,400 and $2,400, respectively, which were 59 percent and 24 percent, respectively, higher compared to the third quarter 2020. Total international revenues increased $17.3 million, or 49 percent, in the third quarter 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to improved volumes in our Canadian operations.

Ancillary Services and Corporate Segment

Summary results of the ancillary services and corporate segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended September 30,



2021 2020 % Change











Operating revenues 61.9 27.9 122%

Net realized and unrealized gains 2.6 - 100%

Pretax loss (2.7) (6.0) 55%



The segment's operating revenues increased $34.0 million, or 122 percent, in the third quarter 2021, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to revenues generated by recent acquisitions and higher appraisal management services revenues. In the third quarter 2021, the ancillary services operations generated pretax income of $2.8 million (which included a $2.5 million gain related to an acquisition contingent liability adjustment and $4.2 million of purchased intangibles amortization expense), compared to a pretax income of $0.3 million (which included $1.1 million of purchased intangibles amortization expense) in the third quarter 2020. Net expenses attributable to parent company and corporate operations for the third quarters 2021 and 2020 were approximately $5.6 million and $6.3 million, respectively.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the third quarter 2021 increased $41.9 million, or 27 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits on a 23 percent higher average employee count resulting from recent acquisitions, and increased incentive compensation on higher overall operating results. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the third quarter 2021 improved to 23.8 percent compared to 26.3 percent in the third quarter 2020.

Total other operating expenses in the third quarter 2021 increased $54.1 million, or 55 percent, compared to the prior year quarter. This increase was principally driven by increased appraisal and service expenses tied to higher revenues in ancillary services, higher outside title search, premium tax and attorney fee split expenses on increased title revenues, increased rent and other occupancy expenses related to recent acquisitions, state sales tax assessments, and higher marketing and travel expenses. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the third quarter 2021 were 18.4 percent compared to 16.7 percent in the third quarter 2020. Excluding the effect of the ancillary services appraisal and service expenses, the other operating expenses ratios would have been 13.5 percent and 13.4 percent in the third quarters 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter 2021 improved to $106.9 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $90.8 million in the third quarter 2020, primarily driven by the higher net income and lower payment of claims.

Third quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021. To participate, dial (877) 876-9174 (USA) and (785) 424-1669 (International) - access code STCQ321. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx . The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 28, 2021 until midnight on November 4, 2021, by dialing (888) 562-3382 (USA) or (402) 220-1192 (International) - the access code is also STCQ321.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions, including the duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 366,091 280,114

999,098 696,611 Agency operations 401,762 282,605

1,138,023 802,022 Ancillary services 61,934 27,957

176,057 44,573 Total operating revenues 829,787 590,676

2,313,178 1,543,206 Investment income 4,053 5,027

13,127 14,530 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 2,887 (7)

17,816 (6,035)

836,727 595,696

2,344,121 1,551,701 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 329,906 231,051

935,861 659,138 Employee costs 197,587 155,638

555,451 428,817 Other operating expenses 152,587 98,531

415,864 245,003 Title losses and related claims 30,345 28,427

92,687 68,600 Depreciation and amortization 9,144 5,144

22,394 13,436 Interest 712 562

1,960 2,075

720,281 519,353

2,024,217 1,417,069 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 116,446 76,343

319,904 134,632 Income tax expense (23,051) (16,058)

(70,547) (29,293) Net income 93,395 60,285

249,357 105,339 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,732 4,376

11,639 10,107 Net income attributable to Stewart 88,663 55,909

237,718 95,232











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 3.26 2.21

8.78 3.93 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,238 25,297

27,090 24,256











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 106,865 90,751

257,317 140,861 Other comprehensive (loss) income (6,781) 4,589

(12,245) 11,375

Monthly Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders

2021: July August Sept Total

Closed Orders

2021: July August Sept Total Commercial 1,420 1,544 1,485 4,449

Commercial 1,411 1,390 1,398 4,199 Purchase 23,296 25,248 24,669 73,213

Purchase 19,025 18,979 18,372 56,376 Refinancing 20,681 22,602 20,918 64,201

Refinancing 14,697 16,533 16,207 47,437 Other 506 800 455 1,761

Other 285 549 267 1,101 Total 45,903 50,194 47,527 143,624

Total 35,418 37,451 36,244 109,113





















Opened Orders

2020: July August Sept Total

Closed Orders

2020: July August Sept Total Commercial 1,330 1,071 1,302 3,703

Commercial 1,415 1,096 1,288 3,799 Purchase 24,001 23,406 26,261 73,668

Purchase 17,206 16,212 18,989 52,407 Refinancing 28,729 28,181 29,913 86,823

Refinancing 17,609 17,239 21,179 56,027 Other 212 275 580 1,067

Other 112 106 337 555 Total 54,272 52,933 58,056 165,261

Total 36,342 34,653 41,793 112,788

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 607,605 432,683 Short-term investments 17,198 20,678 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 700,719 684,387 Receivables – premiums from agencies 47,324 34,507 Receivables – other 73,208 58,112 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (6,222) (4,807) Property and equipment, net 59,998 51,671 Operating lease assets, net 117,354 106,479 Title plants 73,127 72,863 Goodwill 536,176 431,477 Intangible assets, net of amortization 72,549 37,382 Deferred tax assets 4,556 4,330 Other assets 71,903 48,813

2,375,505 1,978,575 Liabilities:



Notes payable 275,276 101,773 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 209,144 225,180 Operating lease liabilities 129,064 119,089 Estimated title losses 534,551 496,275 Deferred tax liabilities 10,770 23,852

1,158,805 966,169 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 306,257 301,937 Retained earnings 899,528 688,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,777 17,022 Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,207,896 1,005,112 Noncontrolling interests 8,804 7,294 Total stockholders' equity 1,216,700 1,012,406

2,375,505 1,978,575





Number of shares outstanding (000) 26,890 26,728 Book value per share 44.92 37.60

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Three months ended: September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 767,862 61,925 829,787

562,719 27,957 590,676 Investment income 4,053 - 4,053

5,027 - 5,027 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 331 2,556 2,887

(3) (4) (7)

772,246 64,481 836,727

567,743 27,953 595,696 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 329,906 - 329,906

231,051 - 231,051 Employee costs 187,151 10,436 197,587

149,050 6,588 155,638 Other operating expenses 101,141 51,446 152,587

73,091 25,440 98,531 Title losses and related claims 30,345 - 30,345

28,427 - 28,427 Depreciation and amortization 4,556 4,588 9,144

3,748 1,396 5,144 Interest - 712 712

- 562 562

653,099 67,182 720,281

485,367 33,986 519,353 Income (loss) before taxes 119,147 (2,701) 116,446

82,376 (6,033) 76,343





















Nine months ended: September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated

Title Ancillary

Services

and

Corporate Consolidated Revenues:













Operating revenues 2,137,129 176,049 2,313,178

1,498,633 44,573 1,543,206 Investment income 13,127 - 13,127

14,530 - 14,530 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 7,693 10,123 17,816

(6,545) 510 (6,035)

2,157,949 186,172 2,344,121

1,506,618 45,083 1,551,701 Expenses:













Amounts retained by agencies 935,861 - 935,861

659,138 - 659,138 Employee costs 524,468 30,983 555,451

411,633 17,184 428,817 Other operating expenses 269,444 146,420 415,864

203,942 41,061 245,003 Title losses and related claims 92,687 - 92,687

68,600 - 68,600 Depreciation and amortization 13,579 8,815 22,394

11,302 2,134 13,436 Interest - 1,960 1,960

- 2,075 2,075

1,836,039 188,178 2,024,217

1,354,615 62,454 1,417,069 Income (loss) before taxes 321,910 (2,006) 319,904

152,003 (17,371) 134,632

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for any net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests and adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and non-recurring expenses (adjusted net income). Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not foot as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020 % Change

2021 2020 % Change















Total revenues 836.7 595.7



2,344.1 1,551.7

Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 2.9 -



17.8 (6.0)

Adjusted revenues 833.8 595.7 40%

2,326.3 1,557.7 49%















Net income attributable to Stewart 88.7 55.9



237.7 95.2

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (2.9) -



(17.8) 6.0

Cost initiatives severance expenses - -



- 2.8

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments 0.7 -



4.1 (2.0)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes (2.2) -



(13.7) 6.8

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 86.4 55.9 55%

224.0 102.0 120%















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,238 25,297



27,090 24,256

Adjusted net income per share 3.17 2.21



8.27 4.21



