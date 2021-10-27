Pie Insurance Appoints Experienced Human Resources Leader Kristina Johnson to Board of Directors

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pie Insurance ("Pie"), a leading tech-enabled provider of workers' compensation insurance to small businesses, announced today that Kristina Johnson, an accomplished global human resources (HR) leader and advisor, has joined Pie's Board of Directors to support the company's continued expansion. In the past year, Pie has increased its headcount nearly 80%, currently employing more than 300 team members, and expects 2022 to be another period of growth.

Ms. Johnson brings a wealth of global leadership experience to Pie's board. Ms. Johnson serves as Chief People and Places Officer of Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), an identity management software provider, where she has overseen the company's continuing hyper-growth, from 500 to 4,000+ employees worldwide. During her career, Ms. Johnson has led more than ten mergers and acquisitions and integrations—including six full scale HR integration acquisitions. She also managed the HR function during Okta's successful IPO in 2017.

Prior to Okta, Ms. Johnson was the Director of International Human Resources at EnerNOC, Inc., a provider of demand response solutions and energy intelligence software, where she managed a team of ten HR business partners across seven countries.

"We're delighted to welcome Kristina to Pie's Board," said John Swigart, co-founder and CEO of Pie Insurance. "Her entrepreneurial spirit and experience as a human resources leader charged with significantly growing the size of her teams within the technology industry will be highly beneficial to us as we continue to expand our team of Pie-oneers. Kristina's knowledge of scaling global teams while staying true to company values has already proven to be invaluable."

"I'm honored to be a part of a company like Pie which is dedicated to putting their people first, especially during periods of rapid growth,'' said Kristina Johnson. "I'm excited to collaborate with the talented team of Pie-oneers to help them grow strategically and ensure they continue to deliver on their important mission of helping small businesses to thrive."

Ms. Johnson's appointment became effective in September of this year.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $300M in funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide.

