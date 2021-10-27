New Gateview EnviroLOK Environmental Sensors Offer Flexible Monitoring for PowerLOK PDUs

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateview Technologies, an industry-changing creator of advanced power distribution solutions for mission-critical applications, announces its new line of EnviroLOK PDU Environmental Sensor PODs that add highly accurate temperature and humidity sensing capabilities to the company's diverse range of rack power distribution units (rPDUs).

"In keeping with our modular approach to power distribution, the new EnviroLOK sensors give users a flexible way to monitor the conditions in high-heat racks, placing up to four sensors per rPDU to provide a complete view of the rack environment. Users can deploy them with the original installation or easily add additional sensor PODs as needed in previously configured racks," noted Gateview Executive VP of Sales and Marketing Frank DeLattre.

Available in configurations for up to 4 sensor PODs with accompanying 6-foot RJ12 cords, each POD features industry-leading monitoring accuracy at ±0.2C for temperature and ±2% for relative humidity. EnviroLOK PODs communicate via SNMP or the PDU web server where alarm set-points can be updated for individual requirements. Their compact 1.4" x 1.4" x 0.81" size makes them easy to place in the rack using included magnetic mounting or convenient Velcro straps. Users can start with 2 PODs and daisy chain up to four PODs per rPDU as needed with the included cables. The battery-less PODs operate on low power via the provided cables, making them highly reliable and low maintenance. They feature a 3-year warranty and are available for order now, with prices starting at $89 and shipments starting in 10-12 weeks.

About Gateview

Gateview Technologies delivers IT power distribution for data centers and other mission-critical facilities. The company's mission is to change the power distribution status quo by creating innovative, state-of-the-art designs that outperform legacy brands while elevating user safety, performance, and overall product quality.

