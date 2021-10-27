MINDCURE Announces Participation at Upcoming Events in November 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, today announced that Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE, will participate in two upcoming events in November 2021:

Miami to be held in-person on November 8-9 . MINDCURE will participate as a Silver Sponsor at the largest in-person conference focusing on the psychedelic medicine industry. Ms. Ramsden will participate in a number of panel presentations during the conference. The event is organized by Microdose Psychedelic Insights ("Microdose"), a portfolio company of Origin Therapeutics. For panel information or to attend, please visit the event website



Australia on November 19-20 . MINDCURE is a Supporting Partner of MMA, and Ms. Ramsden will participate in a panel presentation called "Creating the Future: What the Psychedelic Industry Will Look Like 5 Years Out". To attend, please register Mind Medicine Australia ("MMA") will host an International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness, to be held virtually fromon. MINDCURE is a Supporting Partner of MMA, and Ms. Ramsden will participate in a panel presentation called "Creating the Future: What the Psychedelic Industry Will Look Like 5 Years Out". To attend, please register here

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with MINDCURE management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at MindCure@kcsa.com.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

