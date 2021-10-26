Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through December 6, 2021.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S); (970) 315-0453 (international)

Conference ID: 8264398 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

