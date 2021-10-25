Weis Markets Selected Collaborative Solutions to Deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management

SUNBURY, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) today announced that the company has selected Collaborative Solutions, a Workday services partner, to deploy Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to drive future business value.

Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support a full range of financial and people-based processes and help provide real-time operational visibility, along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.

With Workday, Weis Markets will be able to:

Deliver operational efficiencies in core financial and HR business processes, freeing up time for finance and HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives to help drive the business forward.

Elevate organizational capacity to support decision effectiveness and provide valuable insight into financial reporting such as customer behaviors based on revenue data.

Keep a pulse on the employee experience in order to develop and cultivate a culture where employees feel supported, helping create better customer interactions.

"We are pleased to be working with Workday and Collaborative Solutions on a project that will enhance our digital transformation strategy," said Greg Zeh, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Weis Markets. "We expect to gain greater agility that will help support our growing business and enable our retail associates to focus on higher value work, which benefits our customers."

"Collaborative and Workday have a strong track record in the retail industry, and together they can help drive future business value for Weis Markets," said Bob Maller, President and Chief Culture Officer at Collaborative Solutions. "The deployment of Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM, in partnership with Collaborative, will help Weis Markets enhance its financial and HR operations, support retail associate development, and increase the value of its business while delivering a great customer experience."

"In today's changing world of work, retail organizations need agile finance and people solutions to help support their business in a dynamic environment where they are facing shifting consumer demands," said Emily McEvilly, chief customer officer, Workday. "We look forward to embarking on this transformation journey with Weis Markets to help them enhance support of their retail associates and to equip leaders with the financial insights needed to respond to shifting business needs."

About Weis Markets, Inc.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

About Collaborative Solutions

Collaborative Solutions, a Cognizant Company, is a leading global finance and HR transformation consultancy that leverages world-class cloud solutions to help deliver successful outcomes for Fortune Global 500, large- and medium-sized organizations across industries. Its full lifecycle services—complete with an in-house Advisory Services practice and proven proprietary tools—have helped more than 1,000 clients transform their businesses.

Collaborative Solutions is based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and has offices throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

