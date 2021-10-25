MYLE Introduces New App Features including COVID Safety indicators, TicketMaster Integration and Referral Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYLE, Make Your Life Entertaining, Inc. is ecstatic to announce the release of three new app features designed to enhance the user experience. These features were designed with our MYLERs, both old and new, in mind. The new patent-pending COVID Safety Indicators feature will allow business and event managers to inform people of the potential requirements associated with attending an event or venue, providing a better experience for attendees and host.

Through an integration with TicketMaster, the MYLE app will populate thousands of events on a daily basis happening nationwide – making it much easier for you to decide where to go and what to experience regardless of your location.

In addition, the MYLE app is unveiling a referral program designed to allow you to become an entertainment ambassador for friends and family. Each person referred with your unique in-app code will result in points that can be used toward in-app and cash rewards. Lastly, MYLE implemented an event amplification feature for business owners and individuals to notify people within 5 miles of any event they host. It's an extra push for only $2.99, no subscription needed.

The enthusiasm around getting back to activities and events alongside each other is real – and we need your help to get the word out about MYLE and these amazing features. "We want this to be bigger than all of us, so we launched the #MillionMYLER campaign that seeks to gain 1,000,000 downloads in the next 31 days," said Sherry Bean-Lloyd, co-founder and President, Sales and Marketing, MYLE. Download today, tell your friends, and use #MillionMYLER when you're out exploring places to go, things to do, and food to eat.

Remember, when you are looking for the most exciting ways to spend your time… Just MYLE it!

About MYLE

Make Your Life Entertaining, Inc., is an Entertainment Software company providing lifestyle-related data insights on consumer behavior. The app helps users seeking entertainment information by reducing the time invested in searching for options including concerts, plays, festivals, and more. MYLE provides customized entertainment options on demand, reducing non-relevant content and advertisements with a user-friendly interface. Content is curated and user-generated, along with social features allowing event sharing with family and friends.

