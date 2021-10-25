ICD will donate copies of "Death of the Senate" to political science departments at universities in Nebraska, Oklahoma and Florida

Insurance Care Direct Congratulates CEO Former U.S. Senator E. Ben Nelson on the Launch of his New Book "Death of the Senate"

Insurance Care Direct Congratulates CEO Former U.S. Senator E. Ben Nelson on the Launch of his New Book "Death of the Senate" ICD will donate copies of "Death of the Senate" to political science departments at universities in Nebraska, Oklahoma and Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Care Direct (ICD), one of the nation's largest health benefits providers, today congratulates Chief Executive Officer former U.S. Senator E. Ben Nelson on the launch of his important new book "Death of the Senate: My Front Row Seat to the Demise of the World's Greatest Deliberative Body."

Insurance Care Direct (PRNewsfoto/Insurance Care Direct)

Writing in the introduction, former Senators Trent Lott and Joseph Lieberman explain that Sen. Nelson's book "shows how and why we all have a stake in saving the United States Senate, so that once again it becomes the world's greatest deliberative body and a bulwark of our democracy." They add, "we need that. Our democracy needs that. Our future needs that."

During his years representing Nebraska in the U.S. Senate, Sen. Nelson played a key role shaping bipartisan coalitions and reaching across the aisle to legislate. Sen. Nelson's memoir, released in September 2021, gives readers an insider's view of his years in Washington D.C., including his crucial role in passing the Affordable Care Act.

"This inside story of the Affordable Care Act negotiations is a particularly dramatic piece of a book that makes the case for bipartisanship in the Senate as a means of accomplishing legislation that best serves the nation's interests," explained the Lincoln Journal Star's Don Walton in his article on Sen. Nelson's book.

In line with Sen. Nelson's longstanding commitment to public service, proceeds from his book will benefit the Sarah Jane Nelson Foundation, a nonprofit formed in honor of his daughter who passed away in 2016. The Foundation, administered as a donor-advised fund through the Omaha Community Foundation, works to advance community-based educational opportunities across the nation. Senator Nelson has established long-term partnerships with both the Omaha Community Foundation and the Nebraska Community Foundation to support charitable initiatives.

"The Omaha Community Foundation is thrilled that Senator Nelson continues to partner with our team to support philanthropic and charitable initiatives. We look forward to helping him honor his daughter's legacy and advance community-based educational opportunities," said Donna Kush, President and CEO of the Omaha Community Foundation. "We continue to be inspired by the impact that he has made over the years through his support of charitable causes, nonprofit organizations, and communities."

ICD has also committed to donating copies of Sen. Nelson's book to political science departments at universities in Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Florida as part of the company's tradition of community service. ICD will provide copies of the book to universities including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska-Omaha, University of Nebraska-Kearney, Creighton University, Oklahoma University, Oklahoma State University, University of Central Oklahoma, the University of Florida, Florida State University, the University of South Florida, Florida A&M University, the University of Central Florida, and Florida Atlantic University.

"Former Senator E. Ben Nelson's thoughtful memoir offers a clear and engaging account of his time in the U.S. Senate. The insights that he shares with readers are not only relevant for understanding the current political climate, but helpful for leaders in any industry navigating complex issues," said Seth Cohen, co-chair of ICD. "ICD is lucky to have Senator Nelson as our CEO and our company and employees continue to benefit from his experienced leadership."

Sen. Nelson served two terms as the Governor of Nebraska before his election to the U.S. Senate where he also served two terms. After leaving public office, Sen. Nelson served as the CEO of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) from 2013 – 2014. In 2019, Sen. Nelson became CEO of ICD where he leads the company's day-to-day business strategy and oversees long-term planning.

About Insurance Care Direct

Founded in 2001, Insurance Care Direct has grown into one of the largest health plan providers in the country. The Company offers a wide array of competitive products along with comprehensive software to aid insurance professionals in their sales and marketing. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Insurance Care Direct is a family-owned business and is heavily involved in the local Florida community.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insurance Care Direct