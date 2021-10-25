Groundworks Expands Leadership Structure to Continue Rapid Growth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to unprecedented growth, Groundworks®, the nation's leading foundation solutions company, announced major expansions to their operational leadership team. The move strengthens the leadership structure for the company's growing local brands and provides increased support for customers and Groundwork's 40 offices nationwide.

Groundworks is the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation solutions company. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company currently provides foundation and water management solutions including, foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation and concrete lifting services.

Effective immediately, both Flynn Cochran and Jeffrey Martin will be promoted to the company's first Divisional Vice President roles (East and West respectively). In addition, Jonas Murphy and Chris McLaughlin will be promoted to new Division Sales Leaders. Further, regional operations will expand from six regions to eight regions, with Jeff White, Pat Combs, and Josh Joyce taking on new Regional Manager roles to support this expansion.

"Groundworks continues to invest in our business to support our explosive growth. We invest in employee development and training, fleet and equipment assets, software and larger facilities. However, our investment in leadership must be relentless," said Matt Malone, Groundworks Founder and CEO. "Our collective growth has been both exciting and humbling to witness. The hard work and dedication of our amazing team is the reason for our success. This realignment is one more step in the development of our business that will further our mission to evolving this industry and building a national company."

Flynn Cochran is a decorated Navy Seal veteran and has served as Groundworks Senior Vice President of Operations since 2020. Before joining the company, Cochran was the Chief Strategy Officer for Groundworks' leadership development partner, Echelon Front and prior to that he was a management consultant with McKinsey & Co.

Jeffrey Martin has more than 13 years' experience in the industry, most recently serving as a regional manager of Groundworks' western division. He began his career with Foundation Recovery Systems in Missouri, where he served in various roles learning the business and moving up the ranks. In their new roles, Martin and Cochran will be instrumental to the continued success and development of the business and their respective teams.

"These are motivating changes for our team and our company because they represent growth opportunities for our brands and career advancement opportunities for all our employees across the U.S.," said Mike Irby, Groundworks President and COO. "This expansion directly reflects the hard work and dedication of the men and women on the Groundworks team."

About Groundworks®

