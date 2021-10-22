Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Strong Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the third quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter and $14.7 million for the first nine months of 2021. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago.
Earnings per common share were $0.59 in the third quarter and $1.85 for the first nine months of the year, increases from the same periods of 2020 at $0.55 and $1.46, respectively.
Highlights include growth in several key areas:
- Net income increased 27% when comparing the first three quarters of 2021 to the same period in 2020.
- Deposits rose to $1.7 billion, an increase of $126 million since the start of the year, largely the result of U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, government stimulus funds and new customer accounts.
- Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, both records for the Corporation.
Tender Offer Results:
The Corporation conducted a modified Dutch auction from September 1 to October 13, 2021 which designated a portion of funds from its recent $30 million subordinated debt issuance to purchase up to $20 million in ISBA common stock. The tender offer resulted in the Corporation purchasing 396,577 shares at a final price of $27.00 per share, for a total of $10.7 million. The tendered shares represented 5% of the outstanding shares.
"Our successful Dutch auction resulted in a reduction of ISBA shares in the open market, which should improve several key metrics for shareholders," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our strategic plan to improve shareholder value.
"Overall, Isabella Bank Corporation continues to grow its customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "We're focused on meeting our customer needs while pursuing smart, strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term."
Operating Results
Net income: Net income for the third quarter 2021 was $4.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $14.7 million, compared to $11.6 million in the same period of 2020.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 6.6%, compared to the same period in 2020. Loan fees generated from participation in the SBA's Payroll Protection Program helped offset a reduction in gross interest income resulting from the decline in interest rates. Conversely, lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowings benefited the Corporation with a $5.1 million decrease in interest expense during the nine-month period. The provision for loan losses also decreased $2 million when comparing the first nine months of 2021 to the same period in 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality.
Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income decreased $90,000 during the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020, when the Corporation recorded significant gains from redemption of bank-owned life insurance policies. During the same period in 2021, service charges and fees increased $800,000 and wealth management fees rose by $397,000. Noninterest expenses declined $98,000 as a result of a continued focus on reducing operating expenses.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.85% and 2.87% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, compared to 2.89% and 2.93% for the same periods in 2020. The Corporation's strategic plan includes programs to improve net yield on interest earning assets, including enhanced pricing related to loans and less reliance on higher cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits as funding sources.
Balance Sheet
Assets: Total assets stood at $2.1 billion and assets under management were at $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, both records for the Corporation. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $285 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $492 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $195 million compared to September 30, 2020.
Loans: Residential mortgage loans increased $14.1 million in the first nine months of the year and loans outstanding at the end of the third quarter totaled $1.2 billion. PPP loans, included within the commercial segment of the loan portfolio, declined by $20.4 million since the end of 2020 due to continued PPP loan forgiveness. This reduction in PPP loans was offset with growth in new commercial lending by $21.7 million.
Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $126 million since December 31, 2020.
Liquidity: The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $807.3 million of cash and available funds as of September 30, 2021. This total was comprised of $206.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $260.8 million in available lines of credit and approximately $340 million in unencumbered investment securities.
Capital: The Bank is designated as a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.32%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.94% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.64%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend: During the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $26.03 as of September 30, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.15%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30
December 31
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$
29,876
$
31,296
Interest bearing balances due from banks
176,606
215,344
Total cash and cash equivalents
206,482
246,640
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
494,384
339,228
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
818
2,741
Loans
Commercial
757,993
756,686
Agricultural
93,782
100,461
Residential real estate
321,620
307,543
Consumer
75,163
73,621
Gross loans
1,248,558
1,238,311
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
9,093
9,744
Net loans
1,239,465
1,228,567
Premises and equipment
24,569
25,140
Corporate owned life insurance policies
32,690
28,292
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
17,383
17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,309
48,331
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
18,601
21,056
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,082,701
$
1,957,378
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$
430,950
$
375,395
Interest bearing demand deposits
374,137
302,444
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
806,185
781,286
Certificates of deposit over $250
81,044
107,192
Total deposits
1,692,316
1,566,317
Borrowed funds
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
67,519
68,747
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
60,000
90,000
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs
29,136
—
Total borrowed funds
156,655
158,747
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
12,088
13,726
Total liabilities
1,861,059
1,738,790
Shareholders' equity
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,926,610 shares (including 93,759 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020
140,004
142,247
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
4,455
4,183
Retained earnings
72,796
64,460
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,387
7,698
Total shareholders' equity
221,642
218,588
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,082,701
$
1,957,378
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
13,033
$
13,554
$
38,634
$
40,105
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
1,224
1,071
3,529
3,912
Nontaxable
725
911
2,393
2,950
Federal funds sold and other
160
164
516
803
Total interest income
15,142
15,700
45,072
47,770
Interest expense
Deposits
1,251
1,996
4,363
7,034
Borrowings
Federal funds purchased and repurchase
13
7
40
22
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
299
1,200
1,093
3,911
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance
266
—
349
—
Total interest expense
1,829
3,203
5,845
10,967
Net interest income
13,313
12,497
39,227
36,803
Provision for loan losses
(107)
516
(599)
1,409
Net interest income after provision for
13,420
11,981
39,826
35,394
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
1,964
1,950
5,489
4,689
Wealth management fees
772
649
2,274
1,877
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
339
1,036
1,459
1,653
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
201
187
577
558
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life
—
—
150
873
Other
91
238
265
654
Total noninterest income
3,367
4,060
10,214
10,304
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
6,116
6,101
17,693
17,763
Furniture and equipment
1,349
1,426
4,049
4,318
Occupancy
866
889
2,726
2,668
Other
2,854
2,534
8,029
7,846
Total noninterest expenses
11,185
10,950
32,497
32,595
Income before federal income tax expense
5,602
5,091
17,543
13,103
Federal income tax expense
916
734
2,838
1,495
NET INCOME
$
4,686
$
4,357
$
14,705
$
11,608
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
1.85
$
1.46
Diluted
$
0.58
$
0.54
$
1.82
$
1.43
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.81
$
0.81
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$
1,203,468
$
13,033
4.33
%
$
1,275,297
$
13,554
4.25
%
Taxable investment securities
332,056
1,224
1.47
%
223,119
1,071
1.92
%
Nontaxable investment securities
113,857
1,035
3.64
%
135,168
1,238
3.66
%
Fed funds sold
4
—
0.02
%
—
—
—
%
Other
262,023
160
0.24
%
140,042
164
0.47
%
Total earning assets
1,911,408
15,452
3.23
%
1,773,626
16,027
3.61
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,361)
(8,996)
Cash and demand deposits due from
30,120
29,311
Premises and equipment
24,540
25,627
Accrued income and other assets
109,750
122,279
Total assets
$
2,066,457
$
1,941,847
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
366,345
$
46
0.05
%
$
277,695
$
94
0.14
%
Savings deposits
565,814
161
0.11
%
462,867
173
0.15
%
Time deposits
323,322
1,044
1.29
%
375,916
1,729
1.84
%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase
62,790
13
0.08
%
30,583
7
0.09
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
62,718
299
1.91
%
205,000
1,200
2.34
%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
29,124
266
3.65
%
—
—
—
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,410,113
1,829
0.52
%
1,352,061
3,203
0.95
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
419,017
349,212
Other
12,826
16,441
Shareholders' equity
224,501
224,133
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,066,457
$
1,941,847
Net interest income (FTE)
$
13,623
$
12,824
Net yield on interest earning
2.85
%
2.89
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$
1,202,060
$
38,634
4.29
%
$
1,228,579
$
40,105
4.35
%
Taxable investment securities
268,435
3,529
1.75
%
237,509
3,912
2.20
%
Nontaxable investment securities
122,675
3,346
3.64
%
142,893
3,989
3.72
%
Fed funds sold
3
—
0.01
%
4
—
0.07
%
Other
273,997
516
0.25
%
114,108
803
0.94
%
Total earning assets
1,867,170
46,025
3.29
%
1,723,093
48,809
3.78
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,502)
(8,580)
Cash and demand deposits due
29,236
23,772
Premises and equipment
24,836
25,911
Accrued income and other assets
109,835
117,852
Total assets
$
2,021,575
$
1,882,048
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
337,561
$
168
0.07
%
$
254,283
$
263
0.14
%
Savings deposits
549,213
459
0.11
%
445,702
1,064
0.32
%
Time deposits
345,960
3,736
1.44
%
389,375
5,707
1.95
%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase
56,424
40
0.09
%
30,847
22
0.10
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
79,048
1,093
1.84
%
222,445
3,911
2.34
%
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
12,907
349
3.61
%
—
—
—
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,381,113
5,845
0.56
%
1,342,652
10,967
1.09
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
405,046
304,322
Other
13,144
15,314
Shareholders' equity
222,272
219,760
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$
2,021,575
$
1,882,048
Net interest income (FTE)
$
40,180
$
37,842
Net yield on interest earning
2.87
%
2.93
%
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
PER SHARE
Basic earnings (loss)
$
0.59
$
0.58
$
0.68
$
(0.10)
$
0.55
Diluted earnings (loss)
$
0.58
$
0.57
$
0.67
$
(0.10)
$
0.54
Dividends
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
Tangible book value
$
21.87
$
21.73
$
21.35
$
21.29
$
21.75
Quoted market value
High
$
26.74
$
23.90
$
22.50
$
21.95
$
19.00
Low
$
22.55
$
21.00
$
19.45
$
15.73
$
15.75
Close (1)
$
26.03
$
23.00
$
21.75
$
19.57
$
16.74
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,926,610
7,946,658
7,958,883
7,997,247
8,007,901
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,932,227
7,969,462
8,006,144
7,966,811
7,966,811
Average number of diluted common shares
8,044,572
8,088,524
8,133,157
8,111,283
8,111,283
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.91
%
0.91
%
1.09
%
(0.15)
%
0.90
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.35
%
8.35
%
9.78
%
(1.30)
%
7.78
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
10.65
%
10.69
%
12.53
%
(1.63)
%
9.93
%
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
2.85
%
2.79
%
2.98
%
3.04
%
2.89
%
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$
285,392
$
290,033
$
298,514
$
301,377
$
289,524
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$
491,784
$
493,287
$
454,459
$
443,967
$
403,730
Total assets under management
$
2,859,877
$
2,814,727
$
2,768,405
$
2,702,722
$
2,664,951
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$
3,077
$
3,329
$
4,532
$
5,313
$
4,946
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$
26,189
$
28,947
$
22,200
$
23,257
$
20,536
Foreclosed assets
$
348
$
365
$
384
$
527
$
651
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
160
$
(58)
$
(50)
$
18
$
(113)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.38
%
0.43
%
0.38
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.26
%
0.31
%
0.30
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.73
%
0.78
%
0.78
%
0.79
%
0.73
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
10.64
%
10.88
%
10.83
%
11.17
%
11.29
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.37
%
8.46
%
8.56
%
8.37
%
8.76
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.07
%
13.81
%
13.77
%
12.97
%
12.90
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.07
%
13.81
%
13.77
%
12.97
%
12.90
%
Total risk-based capital
16.03
%
17.00
%
14.54
%
13.75
%
13.64
%
(1) At end of period
Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
September 30
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$
1.85
$
1.46
$
1.53
Diluted earnings
$
1.82
$
1.43
$
1.50
Dividends
$
0.81
$
0.81
$
0.78
Tangible book value
$
21.87
$
21.75
$
20.66
Quoted market value
High
$
26.74
$
24.50
$
24.50
Low
$
19.45
$
15.60
$
22.01
Close (1)
$
26.03
$
16.74
$
22.30
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,926,610
8,007,901
7,938,234
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,948,578
7,945,762
7,895,610
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
8,065,252
8,096,802
8,084,965
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
0.97
%
0.82
%
0.89
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.82
%
7.04
%
7.85
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
11.28
%
9.05
%
10.29
%
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
2.87
%
2.93
%
3.07
%
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$
285,392
$
289,524
$
258,873
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$
491,784
$
403,730
$
475,574
Total assets under management
$
2,859,877
$
2,664,951
$
2,548,131
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$
3,077
$
4,946
$
8,107
Performing troubled debt restructurings
$
26,189
$
20,536
$
20,310
Foreclosed assets
$
348
$
651
$
513
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
52
$
(158)
$
193
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.25
%
0.38
%
0.59
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.30
%
0.42
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans
0.73
%
0.73
%
0.69
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
10.64
%
11.29
%
11.71
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.37
%
8.76
%
9.16
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.07
%
12.90
%
12.58
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.07
%
12.90
%
12.58
%
Total risk-based capital
16.03
%
13.64
%
13.21
%
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Commercial
$
757,993
$
723,888
$
725,540
$
756,686
$
821,102
Agricultural
93,782
95,197
91,629
100,461
102,263
Residential real estate
321,620
312,567
305,909
307,543
304,559
Consumer
75,163
75,011
72,840
73,621
75,384
Gross loans
$
1,248,558
$
1,206,663
$
1,195,918
$
1,238,311
$
1,303,308
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
430,950
$
428,410
$
404,710
$
375,395
$
353,082
Interest bearing demand deposits
374,137
326,971
328,440
302,444
287,809
Savings deposits
572,136
549,134
555,688
505,497
474,483
Certificates of deposit
312,027
326,214
331,413
358,165
354,210
Brokered certificates of deposit
—
—
14,029
14,029
14,029
Internet certificates of deposit
3,066
5,777
9,301
10,787
11,482
Total deposits
$
1,692,316
$
1,636,506
$
1,643,581
$
1,566,317
$
1,495,095
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
U.S. Treasury
$
192,069
$
132,593
$
29,371
$
—
$
—
States and political subdivisions
128,689
130,960
140,329
143,656
148,401
Auction rate money market preferred
3,246
3,260
3,224
3,237
3,194
Mortgage-backed securities
62,030
68,155
75,835
88,652
104,165
Collateralized mortgage obligations
100,767
109,294
116,865
101,983
107,294
Corporate
7,583
4,192
1,700
1,700
—
Available-for-sale securities, at fair
$
494,384
$
448,454
$
367,324
$
339,228
$
363,054
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
$
60,000
$
70,000
$
90,000
$
90,000
$
205,000
Securities sold under agreements to
67,519
62,274
51,967
68,747
33,349
Subordinated debt, net of unamortized
29,136
29,121
—
—
—
Total borrowed funds
$
156,655
$
161,395
$
141,967
$
158,747
$
238,349
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$
1,156
$
1,003
$
3,282
$
2,680
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
601
436
1,518
1,373
Freddie Mac servicing fee
177
162
572
476
Net OMSR income (loss)
(28)
271
(128)
(79)
Other fees for customer services
58
78
245
239
Total service charges and fees
1,964
1,950
5,489
4,689
Wealth management fees
772
649
2,274
1,877
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
339
1,036
1,459
1,653
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
201
187
577
558
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life
—
—
150
873
Other
Net income (loss) on joint venture investment
—
181
—
308
All other
91
57
265
346
Total other
91
238
265
654
Total noninterest income
$
3,367
$
4,060
$
10,214
$
10,304
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Compensation and benefits
$
6,116
$
6,101
$
17,693
$
17,763
Furniture and equipment
1,349
1,426
4,049
4,318
Occupancy
866
889
2,726
2,668
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
665
417
1,553
1,348
ATM and debit card fees
473
373
1,352
1,024
Marketing costs
236
209
683
677
Memberships and subscriptions
234
188
662
546
Loan underwriting fees
238
199
628
577
FDIC insurance premiums
169
159
529
459
Director fees
166
168
505
527
Donations and community relations
198
131
452
566
All other
475
690
1,665
2,122
Total other noninterest expenses
2,854
2,534
8,029
7,846
Total noninterest expenses
$
11,185
$
10,950
$
32,497
$
32,595
