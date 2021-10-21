Consumers and Businesses Trust Zelle® to Send and Receive High Dollar Transactions in Q3 2021 - Disbursements and Small Business Represent Growing Use Cases as Consumer Demand for Zelle® Expands Beyond Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Payments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Warning Services, LLC, the network operator behind Zelle®, announced its Q3 2021 transaction results highlighted by year-over-year increases across Zelle® Small Business and Disbursements with Zelle®. Overall, the network processed $127 billion on 466 million transactions in Q3 2021. Year-over-year sent payment values increased by 51%, while payment transactions increased by 44%.

Zelle® Business Transactions Growing Use Case

Besides transacting with friends and family, consumers increasingly turn to Zelle® to send and receive payments with businesses. Zelle® Small Business continues to be a fast-growth area in the Zelle Network®, with more than $11 billion received by small businesses in Q3. In addition to receiving payments for services—such as property management, home, auto, personal care, and more—small businesses sent $17 billion using Zelle® to pay for key operational expenses such as payroll, bills, and rent.

Disbursements is an ongoing growth area as well, with more than 500 organizations, companies, and government entities turning to Zelle® in Q3 to distribute rebates, refunds, payroll, and other payouts to consumers. In Q3, more than half a billion dollars were sent via Disbursements with Zelle® with an average payment of $1,138 and a 28% year-over-year increase in payments sent.

Official Payment Partner of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), August 2021

"TBT has been disbursing our million-dollar payment to the winning team, players, and fans with Zelle® since 2019. It's a unique and exciting opportunity not seen anywhere else in sports, and the ease and quickness of Zelle® payments are one of the reasons players continue to flock to TBT every year," said Jon Mugar, Chief Executive Officer at TBT. "Our partnership has saved us a tremendous amount of time in writing and mailing out checks, and most importantly, the winners love having the $1 million grand prize sent to their bank accounts as soon as the championship game ends."

"Zelle® is best known today as a fast, safe, and easy way to send money between family and friends. We're proud to have earned that reputation, but these results demonstrate that the value of our network extends far beyond P2P payments," said Al Ko, Chief Executive Officer at Early Warning. "It's particularly gratifying to see how Zelle® is enabling the success of American small businesses, not only by making it easy to get paid by their customers but also by removing obstacles involved in managing operational expenses. We remain committed to working with our financial institution partners to further improve payment experiences for businesses and consumers alike."

Consumers should only use Zelle® to send and receive money with friends, family, and people they know and trust.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle® makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle®. To learn more about Zelle® and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

About Early Warning Services, LLC

Early Warning Services, LLC is a fintech company owned by seven of the country's largest banks. For almost three decades, our identity, authentication and payment solutions have been empowering financial institutions to make confident decisions, enable payments and mitigate fraud. Today, Early Warning is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle Network®, a financial services network focused on transforming payment experiences. The combination of Early Warning's risk and payment solutions enable the financial services industry to move money fast, safe and easy, so people can live their best financial lives. To learn more about Early Warning, visit www.earlywarning.com

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.

