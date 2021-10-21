Veriforce HUB harnesses the buying power of the Veriforce Network to offer members superior prices on the leading goods and services used to run best-in-class risk and compliance management solution

Veriforce Launches Customer Program to Help Businesses Run More Safely, Efficiently, and Cost-Effectively Veriforce HUB harnesses the buying power of the Veriforce Network to offer members superior prices on the leading goods and services used to run best-in-class risk and compliance management solution

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce , the premier global supply chain risk and compliance management solution provider, announces the launch of the Veriforce HUB, an exclusive marketplace for members of the Veriforce Network. This program introduces a members-only digital portal where more than 650 hiring clients, 50,000 contracting companies, 9,000 accredited safety trainers and competency evaluators, and over 2.5 million workers gain access to significant discounts on complementary goods and services they leverage in their businesses every day.

(PRNewsfoto/Veriforce)

Phase One of the Veriforce HUB includes providers of insurance services, safety programs and consulting services, office products, on-demand safety professionals, and more. Each partner in the Veriforce HUB has been purposefully selected and the offerings provided have been meticulously curated to deliver optimal value to members of the Veriforce Network.

"The Veriforce Network is the largest and most unique ecosystem of its kind," said Jeff Muto, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Veriforce. "It brings together, literally, millions of workers and companies that power the global economy in an effort to get work done safer, better, and faster. The new Veriforce HUB harnesses the buying power of this community to make doing so easier and more cost-effective."

Participating partners in the Veriforce HUB program have a tremendous opportunity to make their offerings available to the community at competitive rates, at scale. Either through the portal alone or via offerings integrated into the Veriforce ONE platform, Veriforce HUB partners can serve their customers in a manner that makes the most sense, and at the most competitive price point.

"We are committed to creating the ultimate ready-to-work global supply chain network, empowering organizations to build relationships within the Veriforce Network that help them create a safer, more efficient operation of their supply chains and optimize their business performance," said Colby Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Veriforce. "Our partnerships with each of these organizations are an important addition to our vast network, enabling companies to not only reduce expenses, but, in many cases, to upgrade the quality of the services required to do business."

A few initial partners offering their products and services through the Veriforce HUB include:

Office Depot

"Office Depot's partnership with Veriforce is a natural fit as it supports both organizations' commitment to keep workers safe and healthy in the workplace. The ability to connect seamlessly with a powerful network of safety professionals and workers and provide them with the products they need to operate their businesses more efficiently and more safely is invaluable. The Veriforce Network Exchange has made this possible and Office Depot couldn't be more excited to participate."

Michael Littlejohn, Director of National Programs, Office Depot

Mariner-Gulf

"Mariner-Gulf is extremely proud of our partnership with Veriforce in providing world-class occupational safety, and health policies and procedures that increase worker safety. The Veriforce mission and commitment to the safety of individual workers align with our own. The marketing and technical expertise provided by Veriforce, combined with the strength of the Veriforce brand, has expanded our customer base significantly. We are honored to be a member of the expanding network."

James A. Junkin, President, Mariner-Gulf Consulting & Services

Tawney Insurance

"The team at Tawney Insurance is thrilled to be partnering with Veriforce on the Network Exchange. It is an honor to be included in the strategic vision of the Veriforce Network and provide its customers with access to lower-cost and higher-value products. The power of this network will provide its members with opportunities they would not have otherwise had for their respective businesses. Our onboarding experience with the team at Veriforce has truly been seamless and we are excited to get to work."

Kris Tawney, CEO, Tawney Insurance & Safety Solutions

YellowBird

"YellowBird's partnership with Veriforce advances our aligned mission of advancing the safety and health of America's labor force while also remaining keenly focused on best-in-class professional services on demand. Veriforce is the world's premier supply chain risk performance network, with over 800 hiring clients and more than 50,000 contracting companies. With over 9,000 accredited safety trainers and authorized evaluators who will gain access to opportunities on the YellowBird platform, we see this as a win-win for all involved, particularly, and most importantly, the everyday worker."

Michael Zalle, Founder & CEO of YellowBird

All members of the Veriforce Network receive exclusive access at no additional costs. For more information on how to become a partner in the Veriforce HUB, please visit www.veriforce.com/hubpartner.

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company's SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker level.

Veriforce acquired Canada-based ComplyWorks in August 2020, creating the world's premier supply chain risk performance network, comprising more than 650 hiring clients, more than 50,000 contracting companies, 9,000 accredited safety trainers and authorized evaluators, and over 2.5 million workers. It's this network that makes Veriforce the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce, to stay ahead of risk, and achieve optimal business performance. Company offices are located in The Woodlands, TX and Covington, LA. For more information visit www.veriforce.com .

Public Relations Contact:

Bryan Spevak

Vice President

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

512.387.3703

bryan.spevak@anthonybarnum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veriforce