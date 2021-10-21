Shifting affluent populations from major US cities and a thriving fine art community make Reno Tahoe an ideal location as a rising arts and cultural center

Reno Tahoe moves to national prominence with the launch of a new fine arts and design exhibition Shifting affluent populations from major US cities and a thriving fine art community make Reno Tahoe an ideal location as a rising arts and cultural center

RENO, Nev., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Reno Tahoe International Art (RTIA) Show will take place September 8-11, 2022 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center, Reno, Nevada. The exhibition will feature "Heart of Reno" presenting 100 curated local artists showcasing works of fine visual arts, bespoke furniture, and lighting. The space will include wine bars and local musicians.

"As a proud supporter of the vibrant arts and art community in Reno, I am so excited to see the introduction of the Reno Tahoe International Art Show," said City of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "Now the incredible quality of our artists, and our city, can be experienced for the first time by the many interior designers, architects and art collectors attending the exhibition from around the region and the nation. I know they will love what they see! "

A core attraction, Heart of Reno includes over 1,000 new, unique, finely executed works in a variety of mediums ideal for placement in luxury residential, hospitality or commercial spaces.

Sierra Arts Foundation Executive Director Tracey Oliver added, "Sierra Arts Foundation is excited to see an event of this scope and stature kicking off right here in a community that is ready and eager to show the world it's artistic excellence and ensure the work these artists create is respected and honored."

The accompanying ballrooms will feature 60 national and international fine art galleries seeking access to the thousands of newly arriving affluent Reno Tahoe art buyers. The galleries will exhibit alongside features from Europe, a major University of Nevada exhibition presenting pieces from the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum, art from students, staff and alumni.

"Our graduates are some of the most talented artists in the country, and we are delighted to see their artworks featured to a regional and national audience," said University of Nevada Reno's Director of the School of the Arts Tamara Scronce. "This exciting art show promises to be a game-changer in terms of bringing widespread attention to the quality and diversity of artistic creation in this area and at our University."

A major focus is the Indigenous Peoples, First Nations Art feature celebrating past and contemporary Native American fine artists from throughout the West and Southwestern United States.

The RTIA Show audience is interior designers, architects, art collectors, art consultants and art and design enthusiasts from the region and the nation. The event is promoted nationally to the readers of Interior Design Magazine, Architectural Digest Magazine, Art News Magazine, Luxe Interiors + Design Magazine and Mountain Living Magazine.

"Supporting the arts and cultural community here in Reno, Sparks and Tahoe is core to our economic development strategy," said President and CEO of The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada Mike Kazmierski. "We are thrilled to support this important event."

The center of a citywide celebration of art and design, the RTIA Show is joined by a major artists awards program and reception, a local music festival along with events held at the Nevada Museum of Art, the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum, and special features throughout the city at hotels, bars, restaurants, and better retailers.

President and CEO of Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority Charles Harris commented added, "A great addition to Northern Nevada's stunning lineup of activities, events, and arts and culture celebrations, the RTIA embodies the passion and personality of Reno Tahoe's past, present, and future, and I'm excited about the potential represented by this unique foray into the international art scene."

RTIA is produced concurrent with the 41st Great Reno Balloon Race that attracts tens of thousands from around the region. The world's largest hot air ballooning event runs in the early morning followed by the show.

