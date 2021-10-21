Neptune Flood & The NAPA Insurance Center Partner to Provide NAPA Businessowners Flood Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide faster, easier, and better flood insurance, has partnered with National Automotive Programs, LLC, a Texas based specialty insurance broker. This partnership extends Neptune's platform to the NAPA family of over 22,000 locations nationally, providing access to an instant flood solution with greater and broader coverages than the traditional National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) under FEMA.

"Neptune makes it easy for small and medium-sized businesses to properly protect their companies from flooding," said Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune. "With climate change and increasing flood risks nationwide, every business owner should consider flood insurance. Neptune is the alternative to the NFIP, helping save business owners money while providing superior coverage."

Neptune offers coverage limits four times the level of the NFIP and optional business interruption cover to help businesses recover from a flood event.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Neptune Flood to provide the NAPA family Neptune's instant flood solution," said Dan Pierro, President of National Automotive Programs, LLC. "The ability to quote and bind in under two minutes will help us protect more customers in less time."

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States and is the alternative to the NFIP. We were founded to change the way consumers and businesses think about and buy flood, and now, parametric earthquake insurance. Neptune uses AI-driven technology to make it fast and easy for consumers to buy, and agents to sell, insurance.

ABOUT NATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE PROGRAMS, LLC D.B.A. NAPA INSURANCE CENTER:

The NAPA Insurance Center was created over 30 years ago to create, manage, and offer exclusive programs for the NAPA family of over 22,000 locations nationally. They provide the "Insurance Know How" for NAPA owners. For more information visit www.napainsurancecenter.com or email info@napainsctr.com

