M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)("M&T") will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference being held in Boston, MA. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on November 4, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. (ET).

The conference will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston. A live audio-webcast of the presentation, as well as any materials used in the presentation, will be available at: https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The presentation and webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking statements.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor / Analyist Contact:

Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842-5138

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-to-participate-in-bancanalysts-association-of-boston-conference-301409008.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.