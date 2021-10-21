Bally's Corporation To Report Third Quarter 2021 Results On November 4, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) will release financial results for the third quarter 2021 prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 876-9176 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ32021. An online audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website https://ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 15 states. It also owns Gamesys Group Limited, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

