WorkWave to Exhibit at PestWorld 2021, Highlighting How Its Market-Leading Pest Control Solutions Empower Customers to Grow Their Businesses

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ®, the leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, will be showcasing its industry-leading pest control solutions at this year's PestWorld 2021 from November 2-5 in Las Vegas. As the unrivaled provider of software and solutions to the pest control industry, WorkWave will demonstrate how it helps business owners to grow their business, service their customers, and maximize their money.

WorkWave's presence this year will be larger than ever, with six separate booths at the pest control industry's top professional event. WorkWave will showcase its expanding family of brands that offer the most scalable, integrated solutions on the market, including the dominant PestPac platform and the newly rebranded PestPac Lite, a scaled down version specifically designed for residential pest control companies. PestPac Lite offers the power of PestPac in a simplified, easy-to-use, mobile-oriented design focused on greater efficiency, cost savings, and fueling business growth.

WorkWave will also be showcasing new mobile payment capabilities, including mobile check scanning as well as mobile terminal, which will allow users to accept both Google Pay and Apple Pay. These features will reduce cost, risk, and errors by automating entry and accelerating processing for faster payments. In addition, PestPac and Payments customers can learn about how they can shop for products with exclusive savings and discounts, as well as earn rebate savings with every purchase through WorkWave's Supplier Discount Program and the partnership with Target Specialty Products. Any new customer who signs up during PestWorld and any new user to the Target Specialty Online Store will receive an additional 5% off their purchase through November. The PestPac booth can be found at space #B500.

"This has been an amazing year of change across the pest control industry as WorkWave has brought together the most respected brands in the industry into what was already the industry leader," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "PestWorld will be the first time pest control operators will see the clear advantage to being a customer of WorkWave, and our ability to help them grow and succeed in every area of their business, using solutions that have been proven over decades, assisted by the deepest subject matter experts in every area, and backed by the strongest company in the space."

WorkWave will also be exhibiting alongside its recently-acquired leading technology companies and their solutions, including Slingshot (booth #143), Real Green print services (booth #173), and Coalmarch (booth #167).

As a tie-in to its #RideTheWave hashtag, WorkWave will also be offering a surfing simulator at booth #B505, allowing participants to compete against each other on dueling surfboards. The highest score each day will be the daily winner and will win a trophy, and all players will be entered to win an exciting grand prize.

The WorkWave experience will extend beyond exhibit booths as the company will be throwing the biggest party of PestWorld. The WorkWave After Dark Party will take place November 4 at TAO Nightclub, and tickets are still available. WorkWave After Dark will feature live music from the well-known DJ Bueller, exciting entertainment, signature drinks, late night bites, and more. RSVP at https://workwave.com/after-dark/ .

For more information about WorkWave and the pest control solutions they will showcase at PestWorld, visit https://www.workwave.com .

