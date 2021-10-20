Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). The webcast will be accessible via this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Contact: Michaela Pewarski

ir@stagwellglobal.com

646-429-1812

