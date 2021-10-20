Sharecare appoints Evan Smith to senior vice president of finance and investor relations

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Evan Smith, CFA, has joined the company as senior vice president of finance and investor relations, reporting to Sharecare's president and chief financial officer, Justin Ferrero.

With over 25 years of investor relations and investing experience in the healthcare sector, Smith is responsible for strategic planning and development of Sharecare's investor relations activities as well as supporting growth initiatives, and serves as a key advisor to the company's senior leadership team. Smith comes to Sharecare from Change Healthcare, where he served as senior vice president of investor relations and played a lead role in the company's IPO and communicating its growth, performance, and corporate strategy, including the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group.

"I am delighted to welcome Evan to Sharecare and am confident he will be instrumental in advancing our relationships in the investment community and effectively articulating our comprehensive value proposition while supporting the execution of our growth initiatives," said Ferrero. "His extensive experience in the healthcare industry, combined with a strong reputation within the financial markets will be invaluable as we share our compelling story for delivering strong, sustainable, and profitable growth with a wider audience in the investment community."

Prior to Change Healthcare, Smith led the Healthcare Capital Markets practice at FTI Consulting as managing director of the communication division. Prior to moving into investor relations, Smith was an investment analyst and portfolio manager for institutional investment firms, specializing in the healthcare sector. With a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Albany and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, Smith also is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

