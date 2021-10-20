Personal Care Brand Native Takes Action Against Climate Change with 1% for the Planet Funding Going Towards The Chyulu Hills REDD+ Project The Funding Adds to Native's Portfolio of Sustainability Initiatives Utilizing Profits To Support Environmentalism

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Native , the better-for-you personal care company, is excited to announce its charitable funding accumulated from their pledge with 1% for the Planet will go towards The Chyulu Hills REDD+ Project (CHRP). This funding will support CO2e reductions and provide economic and social co-benefits for local communities in the Chyulu Hills ecosystem in south-eastern Kenya. The funding is a testament to Native's continued commitment to investing in partnerships and product innovation as a part of the brand's sustainability focus.

Native's funding to CHRP will be used towards activities that will enhance forest protection, reduce livestock impact, restore degraded land and ensure water protection in the community, deliver community benefits, ensure biodiversity conservation in the Chyulu Hills community.

"The project paves the way for ecosystem-scale conservation efforts to provide important resources and tangible impacts such as education, new infrastructure, health services, and more," said Samson Parashina, Maasai leader and Chairman of the Chyulu Hills Conservation Trust. "These resources not only improve livelihoods, but also help us maintain our cultural link to the land while protecting our natural heritage for future generations to come."

Native continues to use its platform to make strides in sustainability efforts by using their own profits to give back to the planet and encourages other players in the personal care space to follow suit. Native's ongoing partnership with 1% for the Planet pledges to donate 1 percent of their Plastic Free Deodorant sales to environmental non-profits. As such, Native's contribution in 2021 accumulates to $350,000 dedicated to the CHRP.

"It is our duty as a consumer brand to use our profits and voice to take active action towards sustainability efforts in various ways," said Native CEO Vineet Kumar. "Native has outlined specific sustainability goals that are reached through these multifaceted initiatives like our funding to CHRP and our partnership with 1% for the Planet. As a brand, we will only continue to work to exceed these goals and encourage our competitors to do the same. We can make a difference if we work together."

About The Chyulu Hills REDD+ Project (CHRP): The Chyulu Hills REDD+ Project (CHRP) is a landscape- level conservation initiative that aims to protect the ecological resources, and provide economic and social co-benefits for local communities in the Chyulu Hills ecosystem in south-eastern Kenya. CHRP forms a component of a broader multi-pronged initiative to conserve this precious ecosystem.

