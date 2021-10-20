Nayax to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 18

Conference Call to be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. Israel Time

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, November 18. Details of the call can be found below.

Revenue for Q3 2021 is expected to be between $30 and $31 million , an increase of approximately 40% over Q3 2020

Managed and connected devices were approximately 460,000, an increase of approximately 35% over Q3 2020

Number of customers reached 27,000, an increase of 55% over Q3 2020

Number of processed transactions was 218 million, an increase of approximately 70% over Q3 2020

"Our initiatives this quarter enabled us to achieve important milestones that support our goals to increase our customer base while growing their business", commented Yair Nechmad, CEO of Nayax. "Our complete platform is advancing and continues to lead the market. Thanks to our well-established brand, driven by marketing and sales efforts, we can deliver seamless services, which is reflected in our Q3 results. I would like to thank Nayax's employees and our partners for their relentless work around the globe and around the clock during these challenging times, sustaining our growth in delivering a complete platform that helps our customers to accelerate their trajectory".

Conference Call

Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer, David Ben-Avi, Chief Technology Officer and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to review the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results on November 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3:30 p.m. Israel Time.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-866-777-2509

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-80-9212373

INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-5413

AUSTRALIA TOLL-FREE: 1-800-822-994

WEBCAST LINK: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fyA31BOl

At:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161100/ee83b0cd8c. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast from a link on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from November 18, 2021, to December 2, 2021. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10161100

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below.

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

An archived and live media frame will also be available for 90 days on Nayax's Investor Relations website.

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across channels. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirer and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

ir@nayax.com

Tel: +1-917-6078654

