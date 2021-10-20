M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.69 in the third quarter of 2021, up from $2.75 in the year-earlier quarter and $3.41 in the second quarter of 2021. GAAP-basis net income was $495 million in the recent quarter, $372 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $458 million in the second 2021 quarter. GAAP-basis net income for the third quarter of 2021 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.28% and 12.16%, respectively, improved from 1.06% and 9.53%, respectively, in the similar 2020 period and 1.22% and 11.55%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expenses in the recent quarter were merger-related expenses associated with M&T's proposed acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. of $9 million ($7 million after tax-effect, or $.05 of diluted earnings per common share), compared with $4 million ($3 million after tax-effect, or $.02 of diluted earnings per common share) in the second quarter of 2021. There were no merger-related expenses in the third quarter of 2020.

Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on M&T's third quarter results, "Results in the recent quarter reflect the strength of M&T's diversified business model. Fee income was robust, driven by strong mortgage banking, trust and brokerage, and other payments revenue relative to the year-earlier and immediately preceding quarters. Higher expense levels, notably incentive compensation and other professional services costs, were largely associated with the increased revenue but also reflect a reversion to more normal levels. Our balance sheet remains strong, as evidenced by a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.1% at September 30, 2021, improved from 10.7% at the end of the second quarter."

Earnings Highlights







































































Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21











































Net income

$ 495



$ 372



$ 458





33 %



8 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 476



$ 353



$ 439





35 %



8 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.69



$ 2.75



$ 3.41





34 %



8 % Annualized return on average assets



1.28 %



1.06 %



1.22 %















Annualized return on average common equity



12.16 %



9.53 %



11.55 %

















For the first nine-months of 2021, diluted earnings per common share rose 62% to $10.43 from $6.42 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 increased to $1.40 billion from $882 million in the corresponding 2020 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was 1.24% and 11.76%, respectively, improved from .89% and 7.57%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period. Merger-related expenses for the first nine months of 2021 were $23 million ($17 million after tax-effect, or $.13 of diluted earnings per common share). There were no merger-related expenses in the similar period of 2020.

Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.76 in the recent quarter, up from $2.77 and $3.45 in the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, respectively. Net operating income totaled $504 million in 2021's third quarter, $375 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $463 million in the second quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.34% and 17.54%, respectively, 1.10% and 13.94%, respectively, in the year-earlier quarter and 1.27% and 16.68%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

Diluted net operating earnings per common share during the first nine months of 2021 increased to $10.61 from $6.49 in the similar 2020 period. Net operating income during the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $1.42 billion and $891 million, respectively. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was 1.30% and 17.10%, respectively, in the first nine months of 2021 and was .93% and 11.15%, respectively, in the corresponding 2020 period.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $971 million in the recent quarter, up from $947 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $946 million in the second 2021 quarter. The recent quarter improvement as compared with the year-earlier quarter was largely due to lower rates paid on deposit accounts offset, in part, by the impact of lower average outstanding loan balances. As compared with the second quarter of 2021, the higher net interest income in the recent quarter was predominantly the result of increased yields on loans, reflecting fees received from payoffs of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021, the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021 was 2.74%, 2.95% and 2.77%, respectively. The lower net interest margin in the two most recent quarters reflects higher amounts of low-yielding balances at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Those balances add to net interest income, but lower the reported net interest margin. Interest income from PPP loans, including recognition of fees associated with repaid loans, was $71 million in the recent quarter, compared with $39 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $51 million in the second quarter of 2021.











































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21











































Average earning assets

$ 140,420



$ 127,689



$ 136,951





10 %



3 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 971



$ 947



$ 946





3 %



3 % Net interest margin



2.74 %



2.95 %



2.77 %

















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . Recaptures of the provision for credit losses of $20 million and $15 million were recorded in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses totaled $150 million in the third quarter of 2020. The provision in each quarter adjusts the allowance for credit losses to reflect expected losses that are based on economic forecasts as of each quarter-end date. Net loan charge-offs were $40 million during the recent quarter, compared with $30 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $46 million in the second quarter of 2021. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .17% and .12% in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and .19% in the second quarter of 2021.

Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $2.24 billion at each of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, compared with $1.24 billion at September 30, 2020. As a percentage of loans outstanding, nonaccrual loans were 2.40%, 2.31% and 1.26% at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The increase in nonaccrual loans from September 30, 2020 to the two most recent quarter-ends reflects the continuing impact of the pandemic on borrowers' ability to make contractual payments on their loans, most notably loans in the hospitality sector. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $25 million at September 30, 2021, $50 million a year earlier and $28 million at June 30, 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.52 billion or 1.62% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, compared with $1.76 billion or 1.79% at September 30, 2020 and $1.58 billion or 1.62% at June 30, 2021. The allowance at September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021 represented 1.66%, 1.91%, and 1.69%, respectively, of total loans on those dates, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.

Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,242



$ 1,240



$ 2,242





81 %



—

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 25



$ 50



$ 28





-50 %



-11 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,267



$ 1,290



$ 2,270





76 %



—

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 1,026



$ 527



$ 1,077





95 %



-5 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



2.40 %



1.26 %



2.31 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,515



$ 1,759



$ 1,575





-14 %



-4 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.62 %



1.79 %



1.62 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ (20)



$ 150



$ (15)





—





—

Net charge-offs

$ 40



$ 30



$ 46





35 %



-13 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.17 %



.12 %



.19 %

















____________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income was $569 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $521 million in the year-earlier quarter and $514 million in the second quarter of 2021. As compared with the third quarter of 2020, the higher level of noninterest income in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher service charges on deposit accounts, merchant discount and credit card fees, mortgage banking revenues and income from M&T's trust and brokerage services businesses. The recent quarter's improvement as compared with the second quarter of 2021 reflects increases in mortgage banking revenues, service charges on deposit accounts, brokerage services income, credit-related fees, and lower unrealized losses on investment securities. Brokerage services income in the recent quarter included approximately $10 million of revenues associated with the sale of select investment products of LPL Financial, an independent financial services broker. Prior to the transition of M&T's retail brokerage and certain trust customer business to LPL Financial in mid-June 2021, those customers were provided proprietary trust products managed by M&T and revenues related thereto were reported as trust income.

Noninterest Income







































































Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 160



$ 153



$ 133





4 %



20 % Service charges on deposit accounts



105





91





99





15 %



7 % Trust income



157





150





163





5 %



-4 % Brokerage services income



20





12





10





77 %



100 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



6





4





7





38 %



-14 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

—





3





(11)



—



—

Other revenues from operations



121





108





113





12 %



7 % Total

$ 569



$ 521



$ 514





9 %



11 %

Noninterest expense totaled $899 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $827 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020 and $865 million in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses, noninterest operating expenses were $888 million in the recent quarter, $823 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $859 million in 2021's second quarter. Factors contributing to the increase in noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were higher costs for salaries and employee benefits (reflecting increased incentive compensation expenses), outside data processing and software, and professional services. As compared with the second quarter of 2021, the higher level of noninterest operating expenses in the recent quarter resulted largely from higher incentive compensation.

Noninterest Expense







































































Change 3Q21 vs.

($ in millions)

3Q21



3Q20



2Q21



3Q20



2Q21











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 510



$ 479



$ 479





7 %



7 % Equipment and net occupancy



81





81





81



—



—

Outside data processing and software



73





65





74





13 %



-2 % FDIC assessments



19





12





18





55 %



5 % Advertising and marketing



15





12





13





28 %



14 % Printing, postage and supplies



8





9





11





-16 %



-29 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



3





4





3





-30 %

—

Other costs of operations



190





165





186





16 %



3 % Total

$ 899



$ 827



$ 865





9 %



4 %











































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 57.7% in the third quarter of 2021, 56.2% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.4% in the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $151.9 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $138.6 billion and $150.6 billion at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $93.6 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $98.4 billion at September 30, 2020 and $97.1 billion at June 30, 2021. The lower level of loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with September 30, 2020 reflects a $5.4 billion decline in commercial loans, partially offset by growth in consumer loans of $1.5 billion. The lower commercial loan balances reflect declines in PPP and dealer floor plan loans. The rise in consumer loans resulted from higher balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. The decline in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with June 30, 2021 resulted largely from lower commercial loans of $2.9 billion. The decrease in commercial loans reflects lower balances of PPP loans. Those loans totaled $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $6.5 billion at September 30, 2020 and $4.3 billion at June 30, 2021. Total deposits were $128.7 billion at the recent quarter-end, $115.2 billion at September 30, 2020 and $128.3 billion at June 30, 2021. The increased levels of deposits at the two most recent quarter-ends as compared with September 30, 2020 reflect higher levels of liquidity being maintained by many commercial and consumer customers.

Total shareholders' equity was $17.5 billion, or 11.54% of total assets at September 30, 2021, $16.1 billion, or 11.61% at September 30, 2020 and $16.7 billion, or 11.10% at June 30, 2021. Common shareholders' equity was $15.8 billion, or $122.60 per share, at September 30, 2021, compared with $14.9 billion, or $115.75 per share, a year-earlier and $15.5 billion, or $120.22 per share, at June 30, 2021. Tangible equity per common share was $86.88 at September 30, 2021, $79.85 at September 30, 2020 and $84.47 at June 30, 2021. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 11.1% at September 30, 2021, up from 10.7% three months earlier.

Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 876-9173. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1667. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ321. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, October 27, 2021 by calling (800) 727-6189, or (402) 220-2671 for international participants. No conference ID is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations .

About M&T . M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Who We Are . We are a bank for communities – bringing the capabilities of a large bank with the care of a locally focused institution. Our purpose is to make a difference in people's lives serving all our stakeholders. The keys to our approach are characterized by responsible lending based on the advantages of local knowledge and scale, and our long history of being prudent stewards of our shareholders' capital. For more on our approach as a bank for communities, please review our latest ESG report available on M&T's website.

Earlier this month it was announced that M&T Bank again ranked in the nation's top 10 for U.S. Small Business Administration lending. For 13 consecutive years, M&T Bank has remained one of the top 10 SBA lenders in the country. Additionally in the quarter, M&T Bank continued to focus on its multicultural customers in its diverse communities by establishing several multicultural banking centers across its footprint to enhance local branch experience by offering services in English and other languages. Customers can also now complete cash transactions at M&T Bank ATMs in four languages.

Forward-Looking Statements . This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.

Also as described further below, statements regarding M&T's expectations or predictions regarding the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected timing, completion and effects of the proposed transaction as well as M&T's and People's United's expected financial results, prospects, targets, goals and outlook.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("future factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Future factors include risks, predictions and uncertainties relating to the impact of the People's United transaction (as described in the next paragraph); the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation or regulations affecting the financial services industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

In addition, future factors related to the proposed transaction between M&T and People's United include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between M&T and People's United; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or People's United; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the combination; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where M&T and People's United do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; M&T's and People's United's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; and other factors that may affect future results of M&T and People's United.

Future factors related to the proposed transaction also include risks, such as, among others: that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties' ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; and that revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; as well as the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of M&T or People's United that may exist, and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on People's United, M&T and the proposed combination.

These are representative of the future factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other future factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its 2020 Form 10-K, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights





























































Three months ended











Nine months ended













September 30











September 30









Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Performance















































Net income

$ 495,460





372,136





33 %

$ 1,400,778





882,012





59 % Net income available to common shareholders



475,961





353,400





35 %



1,342,812





827,204





62 % Per common share:















































Basic earnings

$ 3.70





2.75





35 %

$ 10.44





6.42





63 % Diluted earnings



3.69





2.75





34 %



10.43





6.42





62 % Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





—



$ 3.30





3.30



—

Common shares outstanding:















































Average - diluted (1)



128,844





128,355





—





128,786





128,813



—

Period end (2)



128,699





128,303



—





128,699





128,303



—

Return on (annualized):















































Average total assets



1.28 %



1.06 %











1.24 %



.89 %







Average common shareholders' equity



12.16 %



9.53 %











11.76 %



7.57 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 970,953





947,114





3 %

$ 2,902,154





2,890,353



—

Yield on average earning assets



2.82 %



3.13 %











2.91 %



3.53 %







Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.14 %



.30 %











.15 %



.50 %







Net interest spread



2.68 %



2.83 %











2.76 %



3.03 %







Contribution of interest-free funds



.06 %



.12 %











.07 %



.19 %







Net interest margin



2.74 %



2.95 %











2.83 %



3.22 %







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.17 %



.12 %











.22 %



.21 %







Net operating results (3)















































Net operating income

$ 504,030





375,029





34 %

$ 1,424,361





890,692





60 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.76





2.77





36 %



10.61





6.49





63 % Return on (annualized):















































Average tangible assets



1.34 %



1.10 %











1.30 %



.93 %







Average tangible common equity



17.54 %



13.94 %











17.10 %



11.15 %







Efficiency ratio



57.7 %



56.2 %











58.8 %



57.0 %





























































At September 30





























Loan quality

2021



2020



Change

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,242,263





1,239,972





81 %























Real estate and other foreclosed assets



24,786





49,872





-50 %























Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,267,049





1,289,844





76 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 1,026,080





527,258





95 %























Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















































Nonaccrual loans

$ 47,358





45,975





3 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



947,091





505,446





87 %























Renegotiated loans

$ 242,955





242,581



—

























Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.40 %



1.26 %































Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.62 %



1.79 %

































______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

Performance







































Net income

$ 495,460





458,069





447,249





471,140





372,136

Net income available to common shareholders



475,961





438,759





428,093





451,869





353,400

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 3.70





3.41





3.33





3.52





2.75

Diluted earnings



3.69





3.41





3.33





3.52





2.75

Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





1.10





1.10





1.10

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



128,844





128,842





128,669





128,379





128,355

Period end (2)



128,699





128,686





128,658





128,333





128,303

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



1.28 %



1.22 %



1.22 %



1.30 %



1.06 % Average common shareholders' equity



12.16 %



11.55 %



11.57 %



12.07 %



9.53 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 970,953





946,072





985,128





993,252





947,114

Yield on average earning assets



2.82 %



2.85 %



3.08 %



3.15 %



3.13 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.14 %



.14 %



.18 %



.25 %



.30 % Net interest spread



2.68 %



2.71 %



2.90 %



2.90 %



2.83 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.06 %



.06 %



.07 %



.10 %



.12 % Net interest margin



2.74 %



2.77 %



2.97 %



3.00 %



2.95 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.17 %



.19 %



.31 %



.39 %



.12 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 504,030





462,959





457,372





473,453





375,029

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.76





3.45





3.41





3.54





2.77

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.34 %



1.27 %



1.29 %



1.35 %



1.10 % Average tangible common equity



17.54 %



16.68 %



17.05 %



17.53 %



13.94 % Efficiency ratio



57.7 %



58.4 %



60.3 %



54.6 %



56.2 %













































September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Loan quality

2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,242,263





2,242,057





1,957,106





1,893,299





1,239,972

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



24,786





27,902





29,797





34,668





49,872

Total nonperforming assets

$ 2,267,049





2,269,959





1,986,903





1,927,967





1,289,844

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 1,026,080





1,077,227





1,084,553





859,208





527,258

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 47,358





49,796





51,668





48,820





45,975

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



947,091





1,029,331





1,044,599





798,121





505,446

Renegotiated loans

$ 242,955





236,377





242,121





238,994





242,581

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



2.40 %



2.31 %



1.97 %



1.92 %



1.26 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.62 %



1.62 %



1.65 %



1.76 %



1.79 %

______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended











Nine months ended













September 30











September 30









Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change

Interest income

$ 992,946





1,001,161





-1 %

$ 2,980,266





3,153,822





-6 % Interest expense



25,696





58,066





-56





89,281





276,785





-68

Net interest income



967,250





943,095





3





2,890,985





2,877,037



—

Provision for credit losses



(20,000)





150,000





—





(60,000)





725,000





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



987,250





793,095





24





2,950,985





2,152,037





37

Other income















































Mortgage banking revenues



159,995





153,267





4





432,062





426,200





1

Service charges on deposit accounts



105,426





91,355





15





296,721





274,971





8

Trust income



156,876





149,937





5





475,889





450,570





6

Brokerage services income



20,490





11,602





77





43,868





35,194





25

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



5,563





4,026





38





18,349





33,332





-45

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



291





2,773



—





(22,646)





(11,040)





—

Other revenues from operations



120,485





107,601





12





344,114





327,967





5

Total other income



569,126





520,561





9





1,588,357





1,537,194





3

Other expense















































Salaries and employee benefits



510,422





478,897





7





1,530,634





1,474,582





4

Equipment and net occupancy



80,738





81,080



—





244,057





237,809





3

Outside data processing and software



72,782





64,660





13





213,025





190,446





12

FDIC assessments



18,810





12,121





55





50,874





38,599





32

Advertising and marketing



15,208





11,855





28





43,200





44,072





-2

Printing, postage and supplies



7,917





9,422





-16





28,367





31,534





-10

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



2,738





3,914





-30





8,213





11,740





-30

Other costs of operations



190,719





164,825





16





565,753





511,450





11

Total other expense



899,334





826,774





9





2,684,123





2,540,232





6

Income before income taxes



657,042





486,882





35





1,855,219





1,148,999





61

Applicable income taxes



161,582





114,746





41





454,441





266,987





70

Net income

$ 495,460





372,136





33 %

$ 1,400,778





882,012





59 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

Interest income

$ 992,946





970,358





1,016,962





1,038,890





1,001,161

Interest expense



25,696





28,018





35,567





49,610





58,066

Net interest income



967,250





942,340





981,395





989,280





943,095

Provision for credit losses



(20,000)





(15,000)





(25,000)





75,000





150,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



987,250





957,340





1,006,395





914,280





793,095

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



159,995





133,313





138,754





140,441





153,267

Service charges on deposit accounts



105,426





98,518





92,777





95,817





91,355

Trust income



156,876





162,991





156,022





151,314





149,937

Brokerage services income



20,490





10,265





13,113





12,234





11,602

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



5,563





6,502





6,284





7,204





4,026

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



291





(10,655)





(12,282)





1,619





2,773

Other revenues from operations



120,485





112,699





110,930





142,621





107,601

Total other income



569,126





513,633





505,598





551,250





520,561

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



510,422





479,134





541,078





476,110





478,897

Equipment and net occupancy



80,738





80,848





82,471





84,228





81,080

Outside data processing and software



72,782





74,492





65,751





68,034





64,660

FDIC assessments



18,810





17,876





14,188





15,204





12,121

Advertising and marketing



15,208





13,364





14,628





17,832





11,855

Printing, postage and supplies



7,917





11,133





9,317





8,335





9,422

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



2,738





2,737





2,738





3,129





3,914

Other costs of operations



190,719





185,761





189,273





172,136





164,825

Total other expense



899,334





865,345





919,444





845,008





826,774

Income before income taxes



657,042





605,628





592,549





620,522





486,882

Applicable income taxes



161,582





147,559





145,300





149,382





114,746

Net income

$ 495,460





458,069





447,249





471,140





372,136



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





September 30











Dollars in thousands

2021



2020



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,479,712





1,489,232





-1

% Interest-bearing deposits at banks



38,445,788





20,197,937





90



Trading account



624,556





1,215,573





-49



Investment securities



6,447,622





7,723,004





-17



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



22,514,940





27,891,648





-19



Real estate - commercial



37,023,952





37,582,084





-1



Real estate - consumer



16,209,354





16,663,708





-3



Consumer



17,834,648





16,309,608





9



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



93,582,894





98,447,048





-5



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,515,024





1,758,505





-14



Net loans and leases



92,067,870





96,688,543





-5



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



5,952





17,294





-66



Other assets



8,236,582





6,702,048





23



Total assets

$ 151,901,194





138,626,743





10

%



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 56,542,309





44,201,670





28

% Interest-bearing deposits



72,158,987





70,061,680





3



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





899,989





-100



Total deposits



128,701,296





115,163,339





12



Short-term borrowings



103,548





46,123





125



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,067,188





1,857,383





11



Long-term borrowings



3,500,391





5,458,885





-36



Total liabilities



134,372,423





122,525,730





10



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,750,000





1,250,000





40



Common



15,778,771





14,851,013





6



Total shareholders' equity



17,528,771





16,101,013





9



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 151,901,194





138,626,743





10

%

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend









September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Dollars in thousands

2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,479,712





1,410,468





1,258,989





1,552,743





1,489,232

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



38,445,788





33,864,824





31,407,227





23,663,810





20,197,937

Federal funds sold



—





—





1,000





—





—

Trading account



624,556





712,558





687,359





1,068,581





1,215,573

Investment securities



6,447,622





6,143,177





6,610,667





7,045,697





7,723,004

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



22,514,940





25,409,291





27,811,190





27,574,564





27,891,648

Real estate - commercial



37,023,952





37,558,775





37,425,974





37,637,889





37,582,084

Real estate - consumer



16,209,354





16,704,951





17,349,683





16,752,993





16,663,708

Consumer



17,834,648





17,440,415





16,712,233





16,570,421





16,309,608

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



93,582,894





97,113,432





99,299,080





98,535,867





98,447,048

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,515,024





1,575,128





1,636,206





1,736,387





1,758,505

Net loans and leases



92,067,870





95,538,304





97,662,874





96,799,480





96,688,543

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



5,952





8,690





11,427





14,165





17,294

Other assets



8,236,582





8,351,574





8,248,405





7,863,517





6,702,048

Total assets

$ 151,901,194





150,622,707





150,481,060





142,601,105





138,626,743











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 56,542,309





55,621,230





53,641,419





47,572,884





44,201,670

Interest-bearing deposits



72,158,987





72,647,542





74,193,255





71,580,750





70,061,680

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





—





641,691





652,104





899,989

Total deposits



128,701,296





128,268,772





128,476,365





119,805,738





115,163,339

Short-term borrowings



103,548





91,235





58,957





59,482





46,123

Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,067,188





2,042,948





2,000,727





2,166,409





1,857,383

Long-term borrowings



3,500,391





3,499,448





3,498,503





4,382,193





5,458,885

Total liabilities



134,372,423





133,902,403





134,034,552





126,413,822





122,525,730

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,750,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000

Common



15,778,771





15,470,304





15,196,508





14,937,283





14,851,013

Total shareholders' equity



17,528,771





16,720,304





16,446,508





16,187,283





16,101,013

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 151,901,194





150,622,707





150,481,060





142,601,105





138,626,743



Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended

Change in balance





Nine months ended











September 30,

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, 2021 from





September 30,

Change

Dollars in millions

2021

2020

2021

September 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

in





Balance



Rate

Balance



Rate

Balance



Rate

2020

2021





Balance



Rate

Balance



Rate

balance

ASSETS





























































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 39,036





.15 %

16,440





.10 %

32,081





.11 %

137 %

22 %



$ 32,969





.12 %

13,021





.28 %

153 % Federal funds sold and agreements to

resell securities



—





.47



5,113





.13



—





.48



-100



40







223





.12



2,353





.33



—

Trading account



51





2.71



50





1.62



49





1.76



2



3







50





1.97



54





2.15



-7

Investment securities



6,019





2.19



7,876





1.95



6,211





2.23



-24



-3







6,276





2.23



8,490





2.14



-26

Loans and leases, net of unearned

discount





























































































Commercial, financial, etc.



23,730





3.96



28,333





3.05



27,055





3.26



-16



-12







26,155





3.57



27,455





3.37



-5

Real estate - commercial



37,547





3.87



37,243





4.19



37,419





3.92



1



—







37,525





3.98



36,743





4.47



2

Real estate - consumer



16,379





3.59



16,558





3.69



17,022





3.54



-1



-4







16,932





3.56



16,032





3.90



6

Consumer



17,658





4.34



16,076





4.76



17,114





4.44



10



3







17,134





4.47



15,683





4.96



9

Total loans and leases, net



95,314





3.95



98,210





3.89



98,610





3.79



-3



-3







97,746





3.91



95,913





4.17



2

Total earning assets



140,420





2.82



127,689





3.13



136,951





2.85



10



3







137,264





2.91



119,831





3.53



15

Goodwill



4,593











4,593











4,593











—



—







4,593











4,593











—

Core deposit and other intangible assets



7











19











10











-62



-27







10











23











-57

Other assets



9,017











7,880











9,087











14



-1







9,100











7,983











14

Total assets

$ 154,037











140,181











150,641











10 %

2 %



$ 150,967











132,430











14 %































































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





























































































Interest-bearing deposits





























































































Savings and interest-checking

deposits

$ 70,976





.04



65,848





.14



71,561





.05



8 %

-1 %



$ 71,000





.05



61,729





.27



15 % Time deposits



3,061





.46



4,715





1.22



3,358





.61



-35



-9







3,381





.62



5,245





1.43



-36

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



—





—



957





.10



50





.12



-100



-100







242





.11



1,214





.42



-80

Total interest-bearing deposits



74,037





.06



71,520





.21



74,969





.07



4



-1







74,623





.08



68,188





.37



9

Short-term borrowings



91





.01



62





.01



61





.01



48



50







72





.01



61





.06



18

Long-term borrowings



3,431





1.75



5,499





1.51



3,429





1.74



-38



—







3,569





1.76



5,974





2.01



-40

Total interest-bearing liabilities



77,559





.14



77,081





.30



78,459





.14



1



-1







78,264





.15



74,223





.50



5

Noninterest-bearing deposits



57,218











44,786











53,444











28



7







53,864











39,931











35

Other liabilities



2,151











2,241











2,167











-4



-1







2,167











2,360











-8

Total liabilities



136,928











124,108











134,070











10



2







134,295











116,514











15

Shareholders' equity



17,109











16,073











16,571











6



3







16,672











15,916











5

Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 154,037











140,181











150,641











10 %

2 %



$ 150,967











132,430











14 %































































































Net interest spread











2.68











2.83











2.71



























2.76











3.03







Contribution of interest-free funds











.06











.12











.06



























.07











.19







Net interest margin











2.74 %









2.95 %









2.77 %

























2.83 %









3.22 %







Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30



September 30





2021



2020



2021



2020

Income statement data































In thousands, except per share































Net income































Net income

$ 495,460





372,136





1,400,778





882,012

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,028





2,893





6,085





8,680

Merger-related expenses (1)



6,542





—





17,498





—

Net operating income

$ 504,030





375,029





1,424,361





890,692



































Earnings per common share































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.69





2.75





10.43





6.42

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.02





.05





.07

Merger-related expenses (1)



.05





—





.13





—

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.76





2.77





10.61





6.49



































Other expense































Other expense

$ 899,334





826,774





2,684,123





2,540,232

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(2,738)





(3,914)





(8,213)





(11,740)

Merger-related expenses



(8,826)





—





(22,670)





—

Noninterest operating expense

$ 887,770





822,860





2,653,240





2,528,492

Merger-related expenses































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 60





—





64





—

Equipment and net occupancy



1





—





1





—

Outside data processing and software



625





—





869





—

Advertising and marketing



505





—





529





—

Printing, postage and supplies



730





—





2,779





—

Other costs of operations



6,905





—





18,428





—

Other expense

$ 8,826





—





22,670





—

Efficiency ratio































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 887,770





822,860





2,653,240





2,528,492

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 970,953





947,114





2,902,154





2,890,353

Other income



569,126





520,561





1,588,357





1,537,194

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



291





2,773





(22,646)





(11,040)

Denominator

$ 1,539,788





1,464,902





4,513,157





4,438,587

Efficiency ratio



57.7 %



56.2 %



58.8 %



57.0 % Balance sheet data































In millions































Average assets































Average assets

$ 154,037





140,181





150,967





132,430

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(7)





(19)





(10)





(23)

Deferred taxes



2





5





2





6

Average tangible assets

$ 149,439





135,574





146,366





127,820

Average common equity































Average total equity

$ 17,109





16,073





16,672





15,916

Preferred stock



(1,495)





(1,250)





(1,332)





(1,250)

Average common equity



15,614





14,823





15,340





14,666

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(7)





(19)





(10)





(23)

Deferred taxes



2





5





2





6

Average tangible common equity

$ 11,016





10,216





10,739





10,056

At end of quarter































Total assets































Total assets

$ 151,901





138,627

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(6)





(17)

















Deferred taxes



2





4

















Total tangible assets

$ 147,304





134,021

















Total common equity































Total equity

$ 17,529





16,101

















Preferred stock



(1,750)





(1,250)

















Common equity



15,779





14,851

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(6)





(17)

















Deferred taxes



2





4

















Total tangible common equity

$ 11,182





10,245



















__________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend









Three months ended





September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,





2021



2021



2021



2020



2020

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 495,460





458,069





447,249





471,140





372,136

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,028





2,023





2,034





2,313





2,893

Merger-related expenses (1)



6,542





2,867





8,089





—





—

Net operating income

$ 504,030





462,959





457,372





473,453





375,029











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.69





3.41





3.33





3.52





2.75

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.02





.02





.02





.02

Merger-related expenses (1)



.05





.02





.06





—





—

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.76





3.45





3.41





3.54





2.77











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 899,334





865,345





919,444





845,008





826,774

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(2,738)





(2,737)





(2,738)





(3,129)





(3,914)

Merger-related expenses



(8,826)





(3,893)





(9,951)





—





—

Noninterest operating expense

$ 887,770





858,715





906,755





841,879





822,860

Merger-related expenses







































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 60





4





—





—





—

Equipment and net occupancy



1





—





—





—





—

Outside data processing and software



625





244





—





—





—

Advertising and marketing



505





24





—





—





—

Printing, postage and supplies



730





2,049





—





—





—

Other costs of operations



6,905





1,572





9,951





—





—

Other expense

$ 8,826





3,893





9,951





—





—

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 887,770





858,715





906,755





841,879





822,860

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 970,953





946,072





985,128





993,252





947,114

Other income



569,126





513,633





505,598





551,250





520,561

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



291





(10,655)





(12,282)





1,619





2,773

Denominator

$ 1,539,788





1,470,360





1,503,008





1,542,883





1,464,902

Efficiency ratio



57.7 %



58.4 %



60.3 %



54.6 %



56.2 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 154,037





150,641





148,157





144,563





140,181

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(7)





(10)





(13)





(16)





(19)

Deferred taxes



2





3





3





4





5

Average tangible assets

$ 149,439





146,041





143,554





139,958





135,574

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 17,109





16,571





16,327





16,213





16,073

Preferred stock



(1,495)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Average common equity



15,614





15,321





15,077





14,963





14,823

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(7)





(10)





(13)





(16)





(19)

Deferred taxes



2





3





3





4





5

Average tangible common equity

$ 11,016





10,721





10,474





10,358





10,216

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 151,901





150,623





150,481





142,601





138,627

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(6)





(9)





(12)





(14)





(17)

Deferred taxes



2





2





3





4





4

Total tangible assets

$ 147,304





146,023





145,879





137,998





134,021

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 17,529





16,720





16,447





16,187





16,101

Preferred stock



(1,750)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)

Common equity



15,779





15,470





15,197





14,937





14,851

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(6)





(9)





(12)





(14)





(17)

Deferred taxes



2





2





3





4





4

Total tangible common equity

$ 11,182





10,870





10,595





10,334





10,245



__________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

