International Technology Company Eybna Empowers the Next Generation of Wellness Products with Receptor-Specific™ Formulations Eybna Officially Launches 'Functional Line', Now Available to Brands Worldwide

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eybna, an international technology company specializing in cannabis and botanical medicine, is proud to announce the launch of its Functional Line ; which includes data-driven phytochemical formulations designed to meet the most in-demand wellness needs: focus, sleep, anxiety, pain, inflammation and mood management.

The core technology behind these formulations is the culmination of nearly a decade of scientific research and biological data analysis. Each formulation is made up of specific active botanical compounds that work together to synergistically activate receptors within the body's endocannabinoid, GABAergic and serotonergic systems. This has resulted in a first-of-its-kind terpene-based consumer functional product line.

This first release includes 10 Receptor-Specific™ terpene and cannabinoid proprietary formulations, among them:

CB1 ™ Receptor-Specific Formulation : This formulation is designed to activate the CB1 central receptor in the Endocannabinoid system. The CB1 receptor is known to be activated by Δ 9 -THC and associated with pain relief and sleep aid.

CB2 ™ Receptor-Specific Formulation : This formulation is designed to activate the CB2 receptor in the Endocannabinoid system. The CB2 receptor is known to be activated by CBD and associated with anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory properties.

5-HT3 ™ Receptor-Specific Formulation : This formulation is designed to activate the 5-HT3 receptor in the Serotonergic system. The 5-HT3 receptor is known to be activated by Psilocybin and associated with cognitive functions such as focus, learning and memory.

TRPV1 ™ Receptor-Specific Formulation: This formulation is designed to activate the TRPV1 receptor in the Endocannabinoid system. The TRPV1 receptor is known to be activated by CBD and Capsaicin. It is associated with inflammation and pain perception.

Throughout the years of data gathering from different sources, including ethnobotanical big-data research, in vitro and in vivo studies, and in silico computer-aided biological screening, Eybna has developed the world's largest phytochemical database. This phytochemical database maps out the chemical and biological activities of thousands of compounds and tracks their interaction with the human body's receptors.

The end results are unrivaled, data-driven formulations allowing CPG and cannabis brands to engineer their own custom wellness products and achieve desired effects in various product mediums–from inhalables, consumables to topicals and more.

"Eybna is proud to meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people worldwide to improve their quality of life by introducing a functional, pharmacological-active category of botanical products. The pioneering technology by Eybna utilizes a wide set of the most advanced research tools available to science today, aiming to make natural compounds safer and more effective than pharmaceutical synthetic drugs for selected wellness needs," said Eybna CEO and Co-founder Nadav Eyal.

"By extracting the therapeutic benefits from natural compounds, like terpenes and cannabinoids, Eybna brings pharmacologically active solutions in an easily-applicable formulation form for indications such as sleep, pain and anxiety," added Eyal. The new line of Receptor-Specific™ Formulations is an important milestone of Eybna's continuous efforts towards predictable cannabis consumption, broadening our scope from recreational to functional, touching the needs of many more people worldwide."

Worldwide brands in the CPG, wellness and cannabis markets now have the opportunity to unlock new targeted and specific experiences, all backed by science.

In addition to growing its product offerings in the U.S., earlier this year Eybna introduced NT-VRL®, a novel, patented, data-driven terpene formulation for which studies demonstrated its potential to serve as an anti-inflammatory and antiviral preventative and treatment to human coronaviruses, as published in the peer-reviewed journal Life .

Eybna will showcase their full line of products including the new Functional Line Receptor-Specific ™ formulations at MJBizCon in Las Vegas from October 20-22. The company will be exhibiting at MJBizCon North Hall, Booth #N2521.

For additional information on Eybna, its products, technology, science and white papers, please visit www.eybna.com or contact Avichai Elbaz at avichai@eybna.com .

About Eybna

Eybna is a pioneering technology company and terpene manufacturer with US HQ offices in California and R&D centers in Israel and Colorado. With a forward-thinking Research & Development team, composed of highly accomplished Ph.D. scientists and engineers, Eybna researches the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals to advance the mission of enhancing the health of mankind. Eybna's extensive proprietary database of cannabis phytochemicals, alongside partnerships with academia and leading industry professionals, allow the company to consistently integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products that serve the needs and enhance the experiences of consumers worldwide. Connect with us on www.eybna.com

