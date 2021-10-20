FDA Expands Approval of Dupixent® (dupilumab) to Include Children Aged 6 to 11 Years with Moderate-to-severe Asthma

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. and PARIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dupixent is the only biologic medicine to improve lung function in children aged 6 to 11 years in a randomized Phase 3 trial, supporting potential as a best-in-class option

Only biologic medicine approved for children with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Dupixent® (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment of patients aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe asthma characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma.

"Despite available treatments, moderate-to-severe asthma can severely impact children's developing airways, causing sleepless nights, persistent coughing and wheezing, and potentially life-threatening exacerbations that require the use of systemic steroids that can negatively affect growth," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron. "This approval means that Dupixent, a first-of-its-kind treatment with a well-established efficacy and safety profile, can now be used by younger children with certain types of moderate-to-severe asthma in the U.S. In our pivotal trial, Dupixent helped children aged 6 to 11 years breathe better, suffer fewer asthma attacks and improve health-related quality of life. We also continue to study Dupixent in patients with other dermatologic, respiratory and gastrointestinal conditions where type 2 inflammation may play a role."

Asthma is one of the most common chronic diseases in children. Approximately 75,000 children aged 6 to 11 years live with the uncontrolled moderate-to-severe form of the disease in the U.S., with many more worldwide. Despite treatment with current standard-of-care inhaled corticosteroids and bronchodilators, these children may continue to experience serious symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing. They also may require the use of multiple courses of systemic corticosteroids that carry significant risks.

"This FDA approval brings new hope for children who may be suffering from life-threatening asthma attacks and poor lung function, affecting their ability to breathe, potentially into adulthood," said Naimish Patel, M.D., Head of Global Development in Immunology and Inflammation at Sanofi. "Dupixent has helped to make a difference to the lives of many patients and families across three diseases with underlying type 2 inflammation, with more than 300,000 patients treated globally. We now have the opportunity to offer a safe and effective treatment option to children as young as 6 years of age living with certain types of moderate-to-severe asthma."

The FDA approval is based on data from a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that evaluated the efficacy and safety of Dupixent combined with standard-of-care asthma therapy in children with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma. More than 90% of children in the trial had at least one concurrent type 2 inflammatory condition.

Among patients who entered the trial with high levels of a certain type of white blood cell (eosinophils [EOS] ≥300 cells/μl; n=259), those who added Dupixent (100 mg or 200 mg every two weeks, based on weight) to standard-of-care experienced:

Substantially reduced rate of severe asthma attacks, with a 65% average reduction over one year compared to placebo (0.24 events per year for Dupixent vs. 0.67 for placebo).

Improved lung function observed as early as two weeks and sustained for up to 52 weeks, measured by percent predicted pre-bronchodilator FEV 1 (FEV 1 pp).

Improved asthma control at 24 weeks, with 81% of patients reporting a clinically meaningful improvement based on disease symptoms and impact compared to 64% of placebo patients as measured by a ≥0.5 improvement on a 7-point scale.

Children with elevated fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO ≥20 ppb), an airway biomarker of inflammation that plays a major role in asthma, were also evaluated. In this subgroup, children who added Dupixent to standard-of-care experienced a reduction in the rate of severe asthma attacks.

The safety results from the trial were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in patients aged 12 years and older with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma, with the addition of helminth infections which were reported in 2.2% of Dupixent patients and 0.7% of placebo patients. The overall rates of adverse events were 83% for Dupixent and 80% for placebo. The most common adverse events that were more commonly observed with Dupixent compared to placebo were injection site reactions (18% Dupixent, 13% placebo), viral upper respiratory tract infections (12% Dupixent, 10% placebo) and eosinophilia (6% Dupixent, 1% placebo).

Dupixent is currently under regulatory review for children aged 6 to 11 years with moderate-to-severe asthma in the European Union and other health authorities worldwide.

About the LIBERTY ASTHMA VOYAGE Trial

The Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of Dupixent combined with standard-of-care asthma therapy in 408 children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma. In this trial, 86% of children had markers of type 2 inflammation underlying their asthma.

The primary endpoint was the annualized rate of severe asthma exacerbations over one year, and the key secondary endpoint was the change from baseline in FEV 1 pp at week 12. The FEV 1 pp seeks to evaluate a patient's change in lung function compared to their predicted lung function based on age, height, sex and ethnicity to account for children's growing lung capacity at different stages of development. Additional secondary endpoints included mean change from baseline in responder rates as measured by a ≥0.5 improvement on the Asthma Control Questionnaire (ACQ) 7-Interviewer Administered.

About Dupixent

Dupixent is an injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection) at different injection sites. For pediatric patients aged 6 to 11 years, Dupixent dosing is based on weight (100 mg every two weeks or 300 mg every four weeks for children ≥15 to <30 kg and 200 mg every two weeks for children ≥30 kg) and is supplied as a pre-filled syringe. It is also available as a pre-filled pen for adolescents (12 to 17 years) and adults at 200 mg and 300 mg doses. Dupixent is intended for use under the guidance of a healthcare professional and can be given in a clinic or at home by self-administration after training by a healthcare professional. In children younger than 12 years of age, Dupixent should be administered by a caregiver if given at home.

In the U.S., Dupixent is approved as an add-on maintenance treatment of patients aged 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe asthma characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma; in patients aged 6 years and older with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; and for use with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) in adults whose disease is not controlled.

Regeneron and Sanofi are committed to helping patients in the U.S. who are prescribed Dupixent gain access to the medicine and receive the support they may need with the DUPIXENT MyWay® program. For more information, please call 1-844-DUPIXENT (1-844-387-4936) or visit www.DUPIXENT.com.

Dupixent is also approved in Europe, Japan and other countries around the world for use in certain patients with asthma or CRSwNP in different age populations, as well as specific patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Dupixent is approved in one or more of these indications in more than 60 countries around the world, and more than 300,000 patients have been treated globally.

Dupixent, which was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune® technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant. IL-4 and IL-13 are key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in atopic dermatitis, asthma and CRSwNP.

About Regeneron's VelocImmune Technology

Regeneron's VelocImmune technology utilizes a proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform endowed with a genetically humanized immune system to produce optimized fully human antibodies. When Regeneron's President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos was a graduate student with his mentor Frederick W. Alt in 1985, they were the first to envision making such a genetically humanized mouse, and Regeneron has spent decades inventing and developing VelocImmune and related VelociSuite® technologies. Dr. Yancopoulos and his team have used VelocImmune technology to create approximately a quarter of all original, FDA-approved or authorized fully human monoclonal antibodies currently available. This includes Dupixent, REGEN-COV® (casirivimab and imdevimab), Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc), Praluent® (alirocumab), Kevzara® (sarilumab), Evkeeza® (evinacumab-dgnb) and Inmazeb™ (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn).

Dupilumab Development Program

To date, dupilumab has been studied across 60 clinical trials involving more than 10,000 patients with various chronic diseases driven in part by type 2 inflammation.

Regeneron and Sanofi are studying dupilumab in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with evidence of type 2 inflammation (Phase 3), pediatric atopic dermatitis (6 months to 5 years of age, Phase 3), eosinophilic esophagitis (Phase 3), bullous pemphigoid (Phase 3), prurigo nodularis (Phase 3), chronic spontaneous urticaria (Phase 3), chronic inducible urticaria-cold (Phase 3), chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyposis (Phase 3), allergic fungal rhinosinusitis (Phase 3), allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (Phase 3) and peanut allergy (Phase 2). These potential uses of dupilumab are currently under clinical investigation, and the safety and efficacy in these conditions have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority. Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement.

U.S. Indications

DUPIXENT is a prescription medicine used:

to treat people aged 6 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. DUPIXENT can be used with or without topical corticosteroids. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis under 6 years of age.

with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in people aged 6 years and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. DUPIXENT helps prevent severe asthma attacks (exacerbations) and can improve your breathing. DUPIXENT may also help reduce the amount of oral corticosteroids you need while preventing severe asthma attacks and improving your breathing. DUPIXENT is not used to treat sudden breathing problems. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with asthma under 6 years of age.

with other medicines for the maintenance treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) in adults whose disease is not controlled. It is not known if DUPIXENT is safe and effective in children with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis under 18 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR U.S. PATIENTS

Do not use if you are allergic to dupilumab or to any of the ingredients in DUPIXENT®.

Before using DUPIXENT, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have eye problems

have a parasitic (helminth) infection

are scheduled to receive any vaccinations. You should not receive a "live vaccine" if you are treated with DUPIXENT.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether DUPIXENT will harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known whether DUPIXENT passes into your breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you are taking oral, topical, or inhaled corticosteroid medicines; have asthma and use an asthma medicine; or have atopic dermatitis or CRSwNP, and also have asthma. Do not change or stop your corticosteroid medicine or other asthma medicine without talking to your healthcare provider. This may cause other symptoms that were controlled by the corticosteroid medicine or other asthma medicine to come back.

DUPIXENT can cause serious side effects, including:

Allergic reactions (hypersensitivity), including a severe reaction known as anaphylaxis. Stop using DUPIXENT and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following symptoms: breathing problems, fever, general ill feeling, swollen lymph nodes, swelling of the face, mouth and tongue, hives, itching, fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure), joint pain, or skin rash.

Eye problems . Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening eye problems, including eye pain or changes in vision.

Inflammation of your blood vessels. Rarely, this can happen in people with asthma who receive DUPIXENT. This may happen in people who also take a steroid medicine by mouth that is being stopped or the dose is being lowered. It is not known whether this is caused by DUPIXENT. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have: rash, shortness of breath, persistent fever, chest pain, or a feeling of pins and needles or numbness of your arms or legs.

The most common side effects by indication are as follows:

Atopic dermatitis: injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, and cold sores in your mouth or on your lips.

Asthma: injection site reactions, pain in the throat (oropharyngeal pain), high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), and parasitic (helminth) infections.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis: injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia), trouble sleeping (insomnia), toothache, gastritis, and joint pain (arthralgia).

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of DUPIXENT. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Use DUPIXENT exactly as prescribed. Your healthcare provider will tell you how much DUPIXENT to inject and how often to inject it. DUPIXENT is an injection given under the skin (subcutaneous injection). If your healthcare provider decides that you or a caregiver can give DUPIXENT injections, you or your caregiver should receive training on the right way to prepare and inject DUPIXENT. Do not try to inject DUPIXENT until you have been shown the right way by your healthcare provider. In children 12 years of age and older, it is recommended that DUPIXENT be administered by or under supervision of an adult. In children younger than 12 years of age, DUPIXENT should be given by a caregiver.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information including Patient Information.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

