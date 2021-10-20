Dayton Seniors Can Navigate Medicare Options From Home: Free Online Webinars Offered by PriMED Physicians

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging in to Medicare or want to explore their options can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own home. PriMED Physicians is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22. The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. To register: GreaterDaytonSeniorCareAdvantage.com

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "Understanding Value-Based Healthcare"; Medicare 101 sessions; insurance company and broker presentations; and inspirational comments from Dayton 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living life to its fullest.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. From October 22 until December 7, you can still log on to GreaterDaytonSeniorCareAdvantage.com to listen to the online Medicare information program.

PriMED Physicians is hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between PriMED and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Greater Dayton Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan -- rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have more flexibility, but still have access to the quality care provided by their physicians at PriMED.

