Callan Releases Pension Plan-Focused Study: Consultant vs. Actuarial Performance Assumptions

Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced the release of a study exploring the differences between how actuaries and investment consultants develop assumptions on expected returns.

Highlights:

Public defined benefit plan sponsors should understand that actuaries and investment consultants offer assumptions on expected return that are inherently different and often do not match.

Plan fiduciaries should understand these differences, because the two assumptions are used for different purposes and are based on different economic and financial inputs.

Setting asset allocation is more complex than just solving for the portfolio that provides the expected return equal to the actuarial discount rate.

Investment consulting forecasts often change with market conditions while changes to actuarial assumptions should be done infrequently because these changes can have major impacts on a plan's funded status and overall health.

Consultant expectations today are significantly below actuarial expectations, which will likely drive median actuarial expectations down from their current 7.0% level," said co-authors Brady O'Connell, senior vice president and investment consultant, and John Pirone, senior vice president and capital markets research consultant, in a joint statement. "When setting both actuarial discount rates and long-term asset-allocation strategies, public pension fiduciaries should be aware of what drives the differences between their actuarial discount rate and consultant's capital markets assumptions."

