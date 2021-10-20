AMKIRI Announces an Investment of $3 Million

The beauty-tech company, that is seeking to revolutionise the fragrance segment, has raised the additional investment to increase D2C and licensing operations.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty-tech company AMKIRI, has announced that that it has closed a $3 million financing led by Welltech Ventures for expansion and growth.

AMKIRI's vision is to push the boundaries of fashion and beauty care with its visual fragrance. Its product is a combination of a body ink infused with exhilarating fragrances that's applied as a temporary tattoo and a perfume all wrapped into one.

AMKIRI's technology is disrupting the segment by offering an entirely new, innovative and unique experience of "visual fragrance", with an endless range of temporary tattoo designs and sizes to always stay at the forefront of urban culture.

Amkiri's innovation is patent protected worldwide and its intellectual property bolstered by registered designs and trademarks.

AMKIRI brings endless creativity and multi-sensory self-expression to your daily ritual. Its technology brings a multi-dimensional experience into fragrance; it unleashes the fragrance breaking through the constraints of the traditional fragrance format and adding visual and physical elements to the experience. AMKIRI elevates and empowers the storytelling of fragrance and self-expression for both the individual and the brand.

Having launched in Israel, Poland and the US, AMKIRI intends on using the funds to further expand its scaling and sales in the US, Europe, and Asia through D2C and B2B channels, focussing D2C primarily on digital channels and social commerce using key social media influencers to build brand affintity and word of mouth awareness.

Amir Alroy and Galit Horovitz, Co-founders of Welltech Ventures: "We are delighted to add Amkiri, our debut in beauty-tech investment, to our portfolio. Amkiri's innovative first ever "visual fragrance" is a unique platform that combines scent and shape through an elegant and fun experience which could definitely improve the wellbeing of all of us. It's our pleasure to join the roster of investors that have been supporting the company."

Ido Pollak, CEO of Amkiri: "We are proud to have Welltech Ventures as a lead investor in the company. This is a real endorsement that beauty care is attracting huge interest in the broader Wellness sector. By working in partnership with our current investors: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Co-founder, Shoval Shavit and others I am confident that AMKIRI will reach new heights."

