The technology-driven aging wellness company will use the funding to further develop its digital capabilities and launch its flagship location in 2022

Aging Wellness Pioneer Modern Age Raises $27M In Funding From Oak HC/FT, GV And Juxtapose The technology-driven aging wellness company will use the funding to further develop its digital capabilities and launch its flagship location in 2022

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Age , an aging wellness platform focused on longevity, today announced it has raised $27 million in Series A funding led by Oak HC/FT, alongside GV and founding partner Juxtapose. The funding brings Modern Age's total capital raised to $33 million, which will be used to drive talent acquisition initiatives, sustain technological innovation and support customer engagement. In addition, Modern Age is revealing plans to open its flagship studio location in New York City's Flatiron district by early 2022, designed by award-winning architectural designer Madelynn Ringo.

Modern Age

Launched in 2021, Modern Age's mission is to help people live longer, healthier lives by giving them the tools to take control of their aging journey. Modern Age will offer a comprehensive approach to aging wellness, including digital tools to help users demystify and understand their options, as well as telemedicine and in-person treatments. The company's founding team brings experience across retail, technology and healthcare, including Amazon, Glossier, Harry's, Rent the Runway, Expedia, Casper, One Medical, City Block Health, GNC and Weill Cornell.

In today's world of specialized medicine, consumers lack a holistic approach for managing how they age across interdependent areas of health, such as skin, bone, metabolic, and hormone health, mental health and nutrition. The options that do exist are priced well out of reach of the average consumer. Modern Age is building an accessible digital longevity platform combined with in-person clinics that bring together the latest in data science, AI, telemedicine and medical expertise, allowing people to feel their best at every age.

"Research shows that people who feel younger than their chronological age are typically healthier and more psychologically resilient than those who feel older," said Melissa Eamer, Founder and CEO of Modern Age. "Modern Age is for people who want to feel good about getting older, without judgment. By connecting the components of health and wellness across digital and in-person offerings, we're giving people the resources to take back control of the aging process. With the support of our investors, we look forward to helping consumers develop their own recipe for feeling young."

"At Oak HC/FT, we believe that companies at the intersection of the healthcare and consumer sectors that are delivering improved access and patient experience will continue to gain market share," said Annie Lamont, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Oak HC/FT, who will join Modern Age's Board of Directors. "We're excited to partner with Melissa, a leader with an exceptional track record, and her team to support Modern Age in their mission of using tech to help people live longer, healthier lives."

"We are thrilled to see Melissa's vast knowledge and passion for this industry come to life through Modern Age to deliver a holistic experience for customers," said Jed Cairo, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Juxtapose. "Under her leadership, we believe Modern Age can be an industry leader for those looking to proactively manage their aging process."

About Modern Age

At Modern Age, our mission is to help people live longer, healthier lives by giving them the tools to take control of their aging journey. Inspired by research that shows that feeling younger helps people live longer, we are building the most trusted longevity platform in the world—a place for aging well.

About Oak HC/FT

Founded in 2014, Oak HC/FT is the premier venture growth-equity fund investing in Healthcare Information & Services ("HC") and Financial Services Technology ("FT"). With $3.3 billion in assets under management, we are focused on driving transformation in these industries by providing entrepreneurs and companies with strategic counsel, board-level participation, business plan execution and access to our extensive network of industry leaders. Oak HC/FT is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with offices in Boston and San Francisco. Follow Oak HC/FT on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Medium .

Media Contact: juxtapose@derris.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Age