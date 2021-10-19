U.S. Polyester Textured Yarn Producers Welcome Final Affirmative Antidumping Duty Determinations On Imports Of Polyester Textured Yarn From Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, And Vietnam

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce (the "Commerce Department") announced its final determinations that imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are being unfairly sold below their fair value in the United States.

In the final determinations announced today, the Commerce Department calculated antidumping duty ("AD") cash deposit rates that ranged from 2.58 percent to over 56 percent. As a result of the final determinations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will continue to collect antidumping duties in the amount equal to the final dumping cash deposits rates for imports from each producer or country (i.e., the "all others rate"). Importers will be required to post duty deposits at these AD rates on the date the final determinations are published in the Federal Register, in approximately one week.

The next step in the trade cases will be the U.S. International Trade Commission's (the "USITC") final determination of whether imports from the four countries are a cause of material injury to or threaten to materially injure domestic polyester textured yarn producers. The USITC is currently scheduled to announce its final determination on November 30, 2021.

The lead counsel for the domestic industry, Paul Rosenthal of Kelley, Drye & Warren, LLP, commented, "The Commerce Department's decisions are a big step in the right direction for the U.S. companies and workers who are now closer to getting relief from the unfairly traded imports that have jeopardized the industry. The companies and workers are grateful for the hard work of the Commerce Department. We hope for a similarly favorable decision from the USITC so that more workers can return to their jobs in this important industry."

The complete list of duties to be imposed is as follows:

Polyester Textured Yarn Imports from Indonesia

Producer/Exporter Dumping Rate (%) PT. Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk 26.07 PT Polyfin Canggih 26.07 Mutu Gading 7.47 All Others 7.47

Polyester Textured Yarn Imports from Malaysia

Producer/Exporter Dumping Rate (%) Recron (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. 8.50 All Others 8.50

Polyester Textured Yarn Imports from Thailand

Producer/Exporter Dumping Rate (%) Jong Stit Co., Ltd. 56.08 Sunflag Thailand Ltd. 14.47 All Others 14.47

Polyester Textured Yarn Imports from Vietnam

Producer/Exporter Dumping Rate (%) Century Synthetic Fiber Corporation 2.58 Nam Viet Produce Polyester Co., Ltd. 22.36 Vietnam-wide/All Others Rate 22.36

Background:

In October 2020, two major U.S. synthetic yarn producers – Unifi Manufacturing, Inc. and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, America – filed petitions with the Commerce Department and the USITC alleging that dumped imports of polyester textured yarn from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam were causing material injury to the domestic industry. The Commerce Department initiated the investigations in November 2020, and the USITC preliminarily determined in December 2020 that imports from the four countries are causing injury to the U.S. domestic industry.

Imports of polyester textured yarn from China and India are currently subject to significant double- and triple-digit AD and countervailing duties as a result of prior investigations that concluded in January 2020.

The product covered by the investigation, polyester textured yarn, is synthetic multifilament yarn that is manufactured from polyester (polyethylene terephthalate). Polyester textured yarn is produced through a texturing process, which imparts special properties to the filaments of the yarn, including stretch, bulk, strength, moisture absorption, insulation, and the appearance of a natural fiber. This scope includes all forms of polyester textured yarn, regardless of surface texture or appearance, yarn density and thickness (as measured in denier), number of filaments, number of plies, finish (luster), cross section, color, dye method, texturing method, or packing method (such as spindles, tubes, or beams). Polyester textured yarn is used in many applications including apparel, automotive, furniture, bedding, carpet, fabric, and sock.

The petitioning companies are represented by Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.

View original content:

SOURCE Kelley Drye & Warren