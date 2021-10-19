Uranium Royalty Corp Expands Physical Uranium Holdings to 1,048,068 Pounds of U3O8 at a Weighted Average Cost of US$37.64 per pound U3O8

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSXV: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it is entering into contracts for an additional four spot purchases totaling 400,000 pounds of U 3 O 8 at an average cost of US$45.00 per pound U 3 O 8 . Deliveries will be accomplished in October-December 2021 through book transfers to URC's storage account at Cameco Corporation's Fuel Services facilities in Ontario, Canada.

As a result, URC will hold a physical inventory of 1,048,068 pounds U 3 O 8 in the Cameco storage account at a weighted average cost of US$37.64 per pound. The latest Trade Tech daily spot price is at US$47.25 per pound as of October 18, 2021, leading to an increase in the net realizable value of URC's physical uranium holdings to US$10.07 million.

It is within URC's mandate to make periodic purchases of physical uranium to provide attractive commodity price exposure to shareholders, especially in these early stages of a bull market in uranium. The global mega-trend towards de-carbonization is providing a major catalyst for carbon-free, safe, and reliable nuclear energy, and market fundamentals are rapidly rebalancing with continued under-investment in new mine capacity and drawdown of excess inventories.

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 18, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 16, 2021.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC) is the world's only uranium-focused royalty and streaming company and the only pure-play uranium listed company on the Nasdaq. URC provides investors with uranium commodity price exposure through strategic acquisitions in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company is well positioned as a capital provider to an industry needing massive investments in global productive capacity to meet the growing need for uranium as fuel for carbon-free nuclear energy. URC has deep industry knowledge and expertise to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information", including those regarding the Company's expectations regarding uranium markets. Forward-looking information includes statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Statements constituting forward-looking information reflect the current expectations and beliefs of the Company's management. These statements involve significant uncertainties, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and, therefore, actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks inherent to royalty companies, uranium price volatility, risks related to the operators of the projects underlying the Company's existing and proposed interests and those other risks described in filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking information and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:

SOURCE Uranium Royalty Corp.