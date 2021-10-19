Total Brain Brings New Clinical Platform to the Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Markets; Offers Game-Changing Stress Management Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, a mental health and brain performance self-monitoring and self-care platform, has launched a new and improved clinical platform for the behavioral health and addiction treatment markets. The Total Brain clinical platform includes a clinically-validated assessment, mobile app-based self-care tools, and a clinician dashboard. The latest rendition builds off of its predecessor and provides an unparalleled breadth of data that gives clinicians a more complete picture of what is going on in each patient's brain. These deep insights drive better informed treatment strategies and more personalized patient care. Recorded documentation in an easily downloadable format enables clinics to easily substantiate assessments and opens the door to new reimbursement opportunities.

The new Total Brain clinical platform is in response to clinicians asking for a robust set of actionable data.

Further, the new platform includes the introduction of the Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Measurement coupled with Total Brain's Resonant Breathing exercise for patients to better manage "in the moment" stress, and for addiction patients to quell related "in the moment" cravings. The result: improved patient outcomes and a reduction in the frequency of patients calling into clinicians when they are in a craving or stress-related crisis.

"The new Total Brain clinical platform is in direct response to what clinicians have been asking for – a robust set of actionable data and tools to improve patient outcomes," said Louis Gagnon, CEO, Total Brain. "We now give clinicians an even more complete picture of what is going on in each patient's brain, the ability to track evidence-based outcomes, and mobile self-care tools to support patients between visits. We are committed to incorporating the latest neuroscience with the best that technology has to offer to give clinicians and their patients the most effective experience possible."

The updated multi-page brain report will include a unique combination of measures for each of the key brain functions across the areas of emotion, feeling, cognition and self-control, results of standard mental health screening tools, along with STEN score, and Z score data. Further, rather than only having an aggregate score, the new reports drill down to show a patient's actual response to questions that screen for mental health conditions.

In addition to more robust data, the clinical platform also contains a library of self-care tools, covering areas like breathing, meditation, cognitive behavioral therapy, self-regulation and stress control. The self-care exercises are personalized using AI-based recommendations from the patient's assessment or can be clinician-directed.

Total Brain's new and existing clinical customers can take advantage of the newly expanded platform and data. Clinicians treating various conditions, from substance use disorder, to behavioral health disorders, to traumatic brain injuries, to mild cognitive impairment and beyond, can leverage data from Total Brain's reports—using the data in tandem with other tools such as MRIs and EEGs.

Providers can download the new reports from their dashboard. And all reports are integrated within patients' electronic health records (EHR).

For more information visit: https://www.totalbrain.com/providers/.

About Total Brain: Total Brain is based in San Francisco and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health and brain performance self-monitoring and self-care platform that has more than 1M registered users. Benefits for employers and payers include better mental healthcare access, lower costs and higher productivity. Benefits for providers include improved patient outcomes, tracking of evidence-based outcomes across the continuum of care, and a reduction in clinician fatigue. totalbrain.com.

